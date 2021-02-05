તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ફ્રાન્સમાં હેલિકોપ્ટર ક્રેશ:રાફેલ બનાવનારી કંપની દસોના માલિક ઓલિવિયર દસોનું મૃત્યુ; રજા મનાવવા ગયા હતા

પેરિસ34 મિનિટ પહેલા
ઓલિવિયર દસો 2002માં ફ્રાન્સમાં સાંસદ તરીકે ચૂંટાયા હતા અને ફ્રાંસના ઓઈસક્ષેત્રનું પ્રતિનિધિત્વ કરતા હતા. (ફાઇલ ફોટો). - Divya Bhaskar
  • ફ્રાન્સના રાષ્ટ્રપતિએ દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું
  • દસોનું પ્રાઇવેટ હેલિકોપ્ટર ક્રેશ થતાં દુર્ઘટનામાં થયું દસોનું મૃત્યુ

ફ્રાન્સમાં અબજોપતિ ઉદ્યોગપતિ ઓલિવિયર દસોનું એક હેલિકોપ્ટર દુર્ઘટનામાં મૃત્યુ થયું છે. દસોના મૃત્યુ પર ફ્રાન્સના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ઇમેન્યુએલ મેક્રોને શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે. તેમની કંપની રાફેલ ફાઇટર પ્લેન પણ બનાવે છે. દસો ફ્રાન્સના સંસદસભ્ય પણ હતા. ફ્રેન્ચ ઉદ્યોગપતિ સર્જ દસોના મોટો પુત્ર અને દસોના સ્થાપક માર્કેલ દસોનો પૌત્ર ઓલિવર દસોની ઉંમર 69 વર્ષ હતી. જોકે રાજકીય કારણો અને રુચિના સંઘર્ષને ટાળવા માટે તેણે દસો બોર્ડમાંથી પોતાનું નામ પાછું ખેંચી લીધું હતું.

ન્યૂઝ એજન્સી અનુસાર, રવિવારે દસો રજા મનાવવા ગયા હતા, ત્યારે જ તેમનું પ્રાઈવેટ હેલિકોપ્ટર નોર્મડી ક્રેશ થયું હતું.

સાંસદ તરીકે ચૂંટાયા હતા દસો
તેઓ ફ્રાન્સમાં સંસદસભ્ય તરીકે 2002માં ચૂંટાયા અને ફ્રાન્સના ઓઇસક્ષેત્રનું પ્રતિનિધિત્વ કરતા હતા. રિપબ્લિકન પાર્ટીના સાંસદ દસો પાસે લગભગ 7.3 અબજ યુએસ ડોલરની સંપત્તિ છે. અહેવાલ મુજબ, આ અકસ્માતમાં ઓલિવિયર ઉપરાંત પાઇલટનું પણ મોત નીપજ્યું છે.

રાષ્ટ્રપતિ મેક્રોને શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો
દસોના અવસાન પર રાષ્ટ્રપતિ મેક્રોને સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર લખ્યું, 'ઓલિવિયર ફ્રાન્સને પ્રેમ કરતા હતા. તેમણે ઉદ્યોગપતિ, નેતા, એરફોર્સના કમાન્ડર તરીકે દેશની સેવા કરી. તેમનું અચાનક અવસાનથી ખૂબ મોટી ખોટ પડી છે. તેમના પરિવાર અને પ્રિયજનો પ્રત્યે શોક વ્યક્ત કરીએ છીએ.'

