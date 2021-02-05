તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના દુનિયામાં:બાઈડને કહ્યું- ટ્રમ્પે મહામારી દરમિયાન જવાબદારી ન નિભાવી, ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડને અંતે વેક્સિન મળી

વોશિંગ્ટન11 મિનિટ પહેલા
ફાઈલ તસવીર
ફાઈલ તસવીર
  • દુનિયામાં અત્યાર સુધી 18.82 કરોડથી વધુ સંક્રમિત, 23.77 લાખ લોકોના મોત થઈ ચૂક્યા છે, 8.03 કરોડ સાજા થયા
  • અમેરિકામાં સંક્રમિતોનો આંકડો 2.78 કરોડથી વધુ, અત્યાર સુધી 4.83 લાખ લોકોના મોત થયા

દુનિયામાં કોરોના દર્દીઓનો આંકડો 10.82 કરોડથી વધુ થઈ ગયો છે. 8 કરોડ 03 લાખથી વધુ લોકો સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. અત્યાર સુધી 23 લાખ 77 હજારથી વધુ લોકોના મોત થઈ ચૂક્યાં છે. આ આંકડા www.worldometers.info/coronavirus પ્રમાણે છે. અમેરિકન રાષ્ટ્રપતિ જો બાઈડને એકવાર ફરી દેશના લોકોને માસ્ક પહેરવાની અપીલ કરી છે. આ દરમિયાન તેમણે પૂર્વ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ પર જવાબદારી ન નિભાવવનો આરોપ પણ લગાવ્યો છે.

અમેરિકાને બે કરોડ વેક્સિન ડોઝ મળશે બાઈડન ગુરુવારે નેશનલ ઈન્સ્ટીટ્યૂટ ઓફ હેલ્થ પહોંચ્યા અને અહીંના સ્ટાફ સાથે મુલાકાત કરી. આ દરમિયાન તેમણે કહ્યું કે, અમેરિકાએ બે કરોડ વેક્સિનનો ઓર્ડર આપ્યો છે. આ તમામ વેક્સિન ફાઝરની હશે. આ દરમિયાન પૂર્વ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ટ્રમ્પના આ વલણથી ખાસ કરીને નારાજ જોવા મળ્યા. તેમણે કહ્યું કે, સ્થિતિ ખરાબ હતી એ વખતે પૂર્વ રાષ્ટ્રપતિએ પોતાની જવાબદારી ન નિભાવી. હું આપ સૌને અપીલ કરું છું કે મહેરબાની કરીને માસ્ક પહેરો. આપણે આપણા દેશને પહેલાની જેમ બનાવી શકીએ છીએ. અમે ફાઈઝર અને મોર્ડનાને એક એક કરોડ વેક્સિનનો ઓર્ડર આપ્યો છે.

અમેરિકાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ બાઈડને ગુરુવારે નેશનલ ઈન્સ્ટીટ્યૂટ ઓફ હેલ્થમાં તેના સ્ટાફ સાથે મુલાકાત કરી.
અમેરિકાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ બાઈડને ગુરુવારે નેશનલ ઈન્સ્ટીટ્યૂટ ઓફ હેલ્થમાં તેના સ્ટાફ સાથે મુલાકાત કરી.

ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડને રાહત
ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડને અંતે વેક્સિન મળી ગઈ છે. વડાપ્રધાન જેસિંડા અર્ડર્નની આ વાત માટે ટિકા થઈ રહી હતી કે જ્યારે દુનિયાના મોટાભાગના દેશોમાં વેક્સિન આપવામાં આવી રહી છે તો ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડ શા માટે પાછળ રહી ગયું. હવે જેસિંડાએ કન્ફોર્મ કર્યું છે કે ફાઈઝર વેક્સિનનો પહેલો જથ્થો દેશમાં પહોંચી ચૂક્યો છે. પહેલા કહેવામાં આવ્યું હતું કે માર્ચના પહેલા સપ્તાહમાં આવશે. માનવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે કે હેલ્થ સ્ટાફ અને બોર્ડર સિક્યોરિટી યૂનિટને તે સૌથી પહેલા અપાશે.

ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડમાં ફાઈઝર વેક્સિનનો પહેલો જથ્થો પહોંચી ચૂક્યો છે. માનવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે કે શનિવારથી આને સૌથી પહેલા હેલ્થ સ્ટાફને લગાડવામાં આવશે(ફાઈલ તસવીર)
ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડમાં ફાઈઝર વેક્સિનનો પહેલો જથ્થો પહોંચી ચૂક્યો છે. માનવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે કે શનિવારથી આને સૌથી પહેલા હેલ્થ સ્ટાફને લગાડવામાં આવશે(ફાઈલ તસવીર)

બ્રાઝિલમાં ફરી કેસ વધ્યા
બ્રાઝિલમાં ગુરુવારે લગભગ 55 હજાર નવા કેસ સામે આવ્યા છે. આ સાથે જ 1351 લોકોના મોત પણ થયા છે. એક નવા સમાચાર એ છે કે બ્રાઝિલમાં પણ કોરોનાનો નવો પ્રકાર મળ્યો છે. એમેઝોન ક્ષેત્રના પ્રશાસને ગુરુવારે મોડી રાતે તેની પુષ્ટી પણ કરી દીધી છે. જો કે, દેશના હેલ્થ મિનિસ્ટરે સ્પષ્ટ કરી દીધું છે કે દેશમાં હાજર વેક્સિન આ નવા પ્રકાર વિરુદ્ધ પણ પુરી રીતે કારગર છે, જેથી આનાથી પરેશાન થવાની જરૂર નથી.

સાઉદીનો નિર્ણય
કોરોનાના વધતા કેસને ધ્યાનમાં રાખતા સાઉદી અરબમાં ભારત સહિત 20 દેશોના નાગરિકોની એન્ટ્રી પર પ્રતિબંધ લગાવી દેવાયો છે. રિયાદમાં ભારતીય દૂતાવાસે ગુરુવારે આ અંગે જાણકારી આપી. સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર એડવાઈઝરી શેર કરતા કહ્યું કે, 2 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી સાઉદી અરબમાં 19 દેશોના નાગરિકોના પ્રવેશ પર પ્રતિબંધ લગાવાયો છે. જેમાં ભારતને પણ સામેલ કરાયુ છે. જે દેશો પર પ્રતિબંધ લગાવાયો છે તેમાં અર્જેન્ટીના, સંયુક્ત આરબ અમીરાત, જર્મની, અમેરિકા, ઈન્ડોનેશિયા, આયર્લેન્ડ, ઈટલી, પાકિસ્તાન, બ્રાઝિલ, પોર્ટુગલ, બ્રિટન, તુર્કી, સાઉથ આફ્રીકા, સ્વીડન, સ્વિત્ઝરલેન્ડ, ફ્રાન્સ,લેબનાન, મિસ્ત્ર અને જાપાન છે.

ટોપ-10 દેશ, જ્યાં અત્યાર સુધી સૌથી વધુ લોકો સંક્રમિત થયા

દેશ

સંક્રમિતમોતસાજા થયા
અમેરિકા28,002,240486,92217,930,819
ભારત10,880,413155,48410,587,351
બ્રાઝિલ9,716,298236,3978,643,693
રશિયા4,027,74878,6873,538,422
UK3,998,655115,5292,056,261
ફ્રાન્સ3,360,23580,147235,717
સ્પેન3,005,48763,061N/A
ઈટલી2,668,26692,3382,165,817
તુર્કી2,548,19526,9982,437,382
જર્મની2,306,66063,6492,073,100

(આ આંકડા www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/પ્રમાણે છે)

