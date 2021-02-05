તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના દુનિયામાં:તાઈવાન અને કોલમ્બિયાને વેક્સિન સપ્લાઈ કરશે મોડર્ના; ફ્રાન્સમાં 117 વર્ષની મહિલા સંક્રમણમાંથી બહાર આવી

વોશિંગ્ટન36 મિનિટ પહેલા
ફાઈલ તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
દુનિયામાં કોરોના દર્દીઓનો આંકડો 10.73 કરોડથી વધુ થઈ ગયા છે. 7 કરોડ 92 લાખથી વધુ લોકો સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. અત્યાર સુધી 23 લાખ 49 હજારથી વધુ લોકોના મોત થઈ ચૂક્યાં છે. આ આંકડા www.worldometers.info/coronavirus પ્રમાણે છે. અમેરિકન કંપની મોડર્ના લાંબી વાતચીત પછી તાઈવાન અને કોલમ્બિયાને 50-50 લાખ વેક્સિન આપવા માટે તૈયાર થઈ ગઈ છે. ફ્રાન્સની 117 વર્ષની નન સંક્રમિત થઈ ગઈ હતી. હવે તેને સારું છે.

તાઈવાન અને કોલમ્બિયાને રાહત
મોડર્ના વેક્સિન કંપનીને મંગળવારે રાતે એક નિવેદન જાહેર કરીને સ્પષ્ટ કરી દીધું કે તે તાઈવાન અને કોલમ્બિયાને 50-50 લાખ વેક્સિન ડોઝની સપ્લાઈ કરશે. કંપનીની આ બન્ને દેશો સાથે ઘણા સમયથી વાતચીત ચાલી રહી હતી. કંપનીએ કહ્યું કે, અમે તાઈવાન અને કોલમ્બિયાના રેગ્યુલેટર્સના સંપર્કમાં છીએ. ત્યાંથી મંજૂરી મળવાની પ્રક્રિયા છેલ્લા તબક્કામાં છે. અપ્રૂવલ મળતાની સાથે જ સપ્લાઈ શરૂ થઈ જશે. બન્ને દેશોની ડિલેવરી થોડાક મહિનામાં શરૂ થઈ જશે. તાઈવાન એસ્ટ્રાજેનેકાના 1 કરોડ વેક્સિન પહેલા જ ખરીદી ચૂક્યો છે.

દર વર્ષે વેક્સિન લગાવવી પડશે
જોનસન એન્ડ જોનસન કંપનીના ચીફ એક્ઝિક્યુટીવ એલેક્સ ગોર્સ્કીના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, આ શક્ય છે કે આગામી અમુક વર્ષ સુધી કોવિડ -19ની વેક્સિન દર વર્ષે લગાવવી પડે. તેમના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, તેનું સૌથી મોટું કારણ એ છે કે વાઈરસ દર વખતે તેનું રૂપ બદલી શકે છે. બીજા શબ્દોમાં કહીએ તો આ મ્યૂટેટ થતું રહેશે અને જેના કારણે તેના નવા વેરિએન્ટ્સ સામે આવશે. એટલા માટે વેક્સિન પણ દર વર્ષે જરૂરી હોઈ શકે છે.

યૂરોપમાં 117માં મહિલા સાજા થયા
ફ્રાન્સની 117 વર્ષની નન સિસ્ટ એન્ડ્રી સંક્રમણથી મુક્ત થઈ ગઈ છે. ‘ધ ગાર્ડિયન’ના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, સિસ્ટર એન્ડ્રી યૂરોપમાં સંક્રમણથી મુક્ત થનારી સૌથી વધુ વયની મહિલા છે. તેમનો જન્મ 1904માં થયો હતો. તે જે વિસ્તારમાં રહેતી હતી ત્યાં કુલ 88 લોકો સંક્રમિત થયા હતા. જેમાંથી 10 લોકોના મોત થયા છે. મીડિયા સાથેની વાતચીતમાં નને કહ્યું કે, મને ક્યારેય એવું નથી લાગ્યું કે, મને કોરોના થયો છે.

ફ્રાન્સની 117 વર્ષની નન સિસ્ટર એન્ડ્રી સંક્રમણથી મુક્ત થઈ ગઈ છે. તેઓ બે સપ્તાહ પહેલા સંક્રમિત થયા હતા.
ઈટલીમાં નવા વેરિએન્ટના દર્દી મળ્યા પછી નવા રેડ ઝોન બનાવ્યા
ઈટલીમાં કોરોનાના બ્રિટન, બ્રાઝિલ અને સાઉથ આફ્રીકન વેરિએન્ટના દર્દી મળ્યા પછી નવા રેડ ઝોન બનાવવામાં આવ્યા છે. આ રેડ ઝોન એ વિસ્તારમાં બનાવવામાં આવ્યા છે, જ્યાં નવા વેરિએન્ટના દર્દીઓની ઓળખ કરવામાં આવી હતી. અહીંયા લોકોના ઘરથી બહાર નીકળવા પર પ્રતિબંધ લગાવવામાં આવ્યો છે. માત્ર જરૂરી કામ અને મેડિકલ રિઝનથી બહાર જવાની મંજૂરી આપવામાં આવી છે. આ પ્રતિબંધ 21 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી માટે લગાવવામાં આવ્યા છે.

દેશ

સંક્રમિતમોતસાજા થયા
અમેરિકા9,602,034233,5888,523,462
ભારત3,998,21677,5983,493,886
બ્રાઝિલ3,972,148113,8501,983,650
રશિયા3,360,23580,147235,717
UK3,959,784112,7981,950,886
ફ્રાન્સ3,337,04878,965232,977
સ્પેન2,971,91461,386N/A
ઈટલી2,644,70791,5802,133,523
તુર્કી2,539,55926,9002,449,273
જર્મની2,293,04262,2152,041,300

(આ આંકડા www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/વેબસાઈટ પ્રમાણે છે)

વીડિયોવધુ જુઓગોરવા વિસ્તારના તમામ રસ્તાઓ ખખડધજ, ગંદા અને અપૂરતા પાણીની સમસ્યાથી લોકો પરેશાન; સામાન્ય વરસાદમાં પણ રસ્તાઓ પર પાણી ભરાઈ જાય છે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

