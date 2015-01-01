તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિશ્વમાં કોરોના વકર્યો:અમેરિકામાં માત્ર 6 દિવસમાં જ 10 લાખ કેસ, પહેલા 10 લાખ કેસ આવવામાં 100 દિવસ થયા હતા

28 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • દુનિયામાં અત્યારસુધીમાં 5.53 કરોડથી વધારે સંક્રમિત, 13.31 લાખ લોકોનાં મોત થયાં છે, 3.84 કરોડ સ્વસ્થ
  • અમેરિકામાં સંક્રમિતોનો આંકડો 1.15 કરોડથી વધારે, અત્યારસુધીમાં 2.52 લાખ લોકોએ જીવ ગુમાવ્યા

દુનિયામાં કોરોના દર્દીઓની સંખ્યા 5.53 કરોડને પાર થઈ ગઈ છે. 3 કરોડ 84 લાખથી વધારે લોકો સાજા થઈ ગયા છે. અત્યારસુધીમાં 13 લાખ 31 હજાર લોકોએ જીવ ગુમાવી દીધો છે. આ આંકડા www.worldometers.info/coronavirus પ્રમાણે છે. અમેરિકામાં કોરોનાના રોજ એક લાખથી વધારે કેસ નોંધવામાં આવ્યા છે. આ દરમિયાન પ્રેસિડેન્ટ ઈલેક્ટ જો બાઈડને મોડર્ના કંપનીની વેક્સિનના દાવા પર ખુશી વ્યક્ત કરી છે, પરંતુ એ સાથે એવું પણ કહ્યું છે કે દેશમાં કોરોનાથી વધારે લોકોનાં પણ મોત થઈ શકે છે.

અમેરિકામાં માત્ર 6 દિવસમાં 10 લાખ કેસ
અમેરિકામાં સંક્રમિતોનો આંકડો રવિવારે એક કરોડ 10 લાખથી વધારે થઈ ગયો છે. છેલ્લા 10 લાખ કેસ તો માત્ર છેલ્લા 6 દિવસમાં જ આવ્યા છે. જ્યારે પહેલા 10 લાખ કેસ આવતાં 100 દિવસ થયા હતા. કેસની સંખ્યા એક કરોડથી એક કરોડને 10 લાખ થવામાં માત્ર એક સપ્તાહનો સમય લાગ્યો છે. એટલું જ નહીં, હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ થનારા દર્દીઓની સંખ્યા પણ ઝડપથી વધી રહી છે.

રાજ્ય સરકાર હવે નિયમો કડક કરી રહી છે. નોર્થ ડકોટામાં માસ્ક પહેરવું ફરજિયાત કરી દીધું છે. મિશિગનમાં કોલેજ, હાઈસ્કૂલો અને ઓફિસો ત્રણ સપ્તાહ માટે બંધ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. વોશિંગ્ટનમાં બીજાના ઘરે જવામાં પણ પ્રતિબંધ લગાવી દીધો છે. રેસ્ટોરાં અને બાર પણ બંધ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યાં છે. વ્હાઈટ હાઉસના કોરોના વાઇરસ એડ્વાઈઝર સ્કોટ અટલસે પણ લોકોને ગાઈડલાઈન્સનું પાલન કરવા કહ્યું છે.

ટ્રમ્પ નથી કરતાં સહયોગ
પ્રેસિડન્ટ ઈલેક્ટ જો બાઈડને કહ્યું કે, અમેરિકામાં કોરોનાથી મૃતકોની સંખ્યામાં વધારો થઈ શકે છે. ધી ગાર્ડિયનના એક રિપોર્ટ પ્રમાણે બાઈડન અને ટ્રમ્પની વચ્ચે ચૂંટણી ખતમ થયા પછી પણ એ મુદ્દે મતભેદ ચાલી રહ્યો છે. એક પ્રેસ કોન્ફરન્સમાં બાઈડને કહ્યું કે, વેક્સીન વિશે અમને જે માહિતી મળી છે, તે ખૂબ સારા સમાચાર છે. પરંતુ અમે સાવધાનીથી આગળ વધીશું. આપણે ધ્યાન રાખવું પડશે કે, વાયરસ હજી પણ ખતરનાક છે અને તેનાથી ઘણાં લોકોના મોત થઈ શકે છે. ખાસ કરીને શિયાળાની ઠંડીમાં કોરોના જોખમી સાબીત થઈ શકે છે. બાઈડનના કેમ્પે સંકેત આપ્યા છે કે, ટ્રમ્પ અત્યારે પણ એવું જ કહી રહ્યા છે કે, ચૂંટણીમાં કૌભાંડ થયું છે. તેઓ સ્પષ્ટ હારી ગયા પછી પણ હાર સ્વીકારવા તૈયાર નથી.

