ડબલ્યુએચઓની તપાસ:કોરોના વુહાનની લેબમાંથી ફેલાયાની શક્યતા નથી

વુહાન33 મિનિટ પહેલા
કોરોના વાઈરસની ઉત્પત્તિની તપાસ કરવા માટે વર્લ્ડ હેલ્થ ઓર્ગેનાઈઝેશનની એક ટીમ ચીનમાં તપાસ કરી રહી છે. નિષ્ણાતોની આ ટીમે મંગળવારે કહ્યું કે, કોરોના વાઈરસ વુહાનની લેબમાંથી ફેલાયો હોવાની શક્યતા ના બરાબર છે. અમને એવી શક્યતા વધુ લાગી રહી છે કે, તે જાનવરોમાંથી મનુષ્યોમાં ફેલાયો છે. આ ટીમે 12 દિવસના ફિલ્ડ વર્ક પછી આ માહિતી આપી છે.

હજુ પણ તેઓ વુહાનમાં જ છે. આ ટીમ વુહાનના જાનવરોના બજાર, લેબ અને તે તમામ વિસ્તારોની માહિતી ભેગી કરી છે, જ્યાંથી કોરોના વાઈરસ વિશ્વભરમાં ફેલાયાની શંકા હતી. આ ટીમનું નેતૃત્વ કરી હેલા ફૂડ સેફ્ટી સાયન્ટિસ્ટ ડૉ. પીટર કે. બીન ઈમ્બરેકે વુહાનમાં એક પ્રેસ કોન્ફરન્સ સંબોધિત કરી હતી. તેમણે કહ્યું કે, અમે વાઈરસ કેવી રીતે ફેલાયો તેને લગતા બધા કામ પૂરા કર્યા છે.

અમારી તપાસ એક પ્રાકૃતિક જળાશય તરફ ઈશારો કરી રહી છે, જ્યાંથી આ વાઈરસ ફેલાયાની શંકા સૌથી વધુ છે. આ પહેલા અનેક મીડિયા અહેવાલોમાં કહેવાયું હતું કે, આ વાઈરસ વુહાનની લેબમાંથી ફેલાયો હતો.

