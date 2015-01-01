તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચીન સેનાના નવા હથિયાર:લદ્દાખમાં ચીને માઈક્રોવેવ હથિયારનો ઉપયોગ કર્યો, બે શિખરોને ભારતીય સૈનિકોના કબ્જામાંથી છોડાવી લીધા

લંડનએક કલાક પહેલા
ભારત અને ચીન વચ્ચે લદ્દાખના પેંગોંગ સરોવર વિસ્તારમાંથી સૈનિકોને ખસેડવાની દરખાસ્ત પર વાટાઘાટ ચાલી રહી છે- ફાઈલ ફોટો

લદ્દાખના પેંગોંગ સરોવર વિસ્તારમાં ડિસએંગેજમેન્ટના પ્રસ્તાવ પર ચાલી રહેલી મંત્રણા વચ્ચે એક મોટો ખુલાસો સામે આવ્યો છે. ચીનની એક યુનિવર્સિટીના પ્રોફેસરે દાવો કર્યો છે કે ચીનના સૈનિકોએ લદ્દાખમાં ભારતીય સેનાના કબ્જા હેઠળના શિખરો ખાલી કરાવવા માટે માઈક્રોવેવ હથિયારનો ઉપયોગ કર્યો હતો. આ સંજોગોમાં ભારતના સૈનિકોને પીછેહઠ કરવા મજબૂર બનવું પડ્યુ હતુ.

આ દાવો રેનમિન યુનિવર્સિટીની સ્કૂલ ઓફ ઈન્ટરનેશનલ સ્ટડીઝના એસોસિએટ ડીન જિન કેનરોંગે એક ઓનલાઈન સેમિનારમાં કર્યો છે. આ અંગેનો એક વીડિયો સામે આવ્યો છે. આ વીડિયોમાં જિન કહી રહ્યા છે કે તેમની (ભારત) સેનાએ બે શિખર પર કબ્જો કરી લીધો હતો. વ્યૂહાત્મક રીતે આ શિખર ખૂબ જ મહત્વના હતા.

તે ખૂબ જ ખતરનાક સ્થિતિ હતી. તેને લીધે વેસ્ટર્ન થિએટર કમાંડર પર ખૂબ દબાણ હતું. તેમને કોઈ પણ સંજોગોમાં આ શિખરો પાછા મેળવવા માટે આદેશ આપવામાં આવ્યો હતો. આ સાથે એવા પણ આદેશ આપવામાં આવ્યા હતા કે કોઈ પણ સંજોગોમાં ફાયરિંગ કરવામાં ન આવે. આ સંજોગોમાં કામ ખૂબ જ મુશ્કેલ હતું.

આ ઉત્તર વિચાર હતો
ચીનના પ્રોફેસરે કહ્યું કે આ સ્થિતિમાં આપણા સૈનિકોએ એક ઉત્તમ વિચાર રજૂ કર્યો. તેમણે અન્ય બટાલિયનો સાથે વાતચીત કરી અને મુશ્કેલ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મેળવ્યો. તેમણે માઈક્રોવેવ હથિયારનો ઉપયોગ કર્યો. તેમણે શિખર પર નીચેથી હુમલો કર્યો અને તેમણે માઈક્રોવેવ ઓવનમાં બદલી નાંખ્યા. ફક્ત 15 મિનિટમાં જ ભારતીય સૈનિકો ઉલટી(વોમિટિંગ) કરવા લાગ્યા. તેઓ ત્યાં ઉભા પણ રહી શકતા ન હતા. છેવટે તેઓ આ શિખર છોડીને જતા રહ્યા. આ રીતે આપણે બે શિખર પાછા મેળવી લીધા. તેને લીધે કોઈ જ પ્રકારની સમજૂતીનું ઉલ્લંઘન થયું નથી.

આ ઘટના અંગે કોઈએ વાત કરી નથી
બ્રિટનના અખબાર ધ ટાઈમ્સે જિનને ટાંકી અહેવાલમાં લખ્યુ છે કે આ ઘટનાનો વધુ પ્રચાર કરવામાં આવ્યો નથી. કારણ કે અમે આ સમસ્યાનો ખૂબ જ સારી રીતે ઉકેલ મેળવી લીધો હતો. ભારતે પણ મુદ્દે વધુ વાત કરી નથી. કારણ કે તે ખૂબ જ ખરાબ રીતે હારી ગયા હતા. ટાઈમ્સના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે આ હુમલો 29મી ઓગસ્ટના રોજ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

માઈક્રોવેવ હથિયાર શુ છે
માઈક્રોવેવ ઈલેક્ટ્રો મેગ્નેટિક રેડિએશનનું એક સ્વરૂપ છે. તેનો ઉપયોગ ભોજન બનાવવા અને રડાર સિસ્ટમમાં કરવામાં આવે છે. વર્ષ 2008માં બ્રિટનના એક સામયિક ન્યૂ સાયન્ટિસ્ટે જણાવ્યું હતું કે માઈક્રોવેવ શરીરના ભાગોને ગરમ કરી શકે છે. કાન મારફતે માથામાં એક શોકવેવનું સર્જન કરે છે. આ ટેકનોલોજી ધરાવતા હથિયારોનો કેવી રીતે ઉપયોગ કરી શકાય તે અંગે અનેક દેશ સંશોધન કરી રહ્યા છે.

ધ ટાઈમ્સે દાવો કર્યો છે કે ભારતીય સેના સામે ચીન તરફથી માઈક્રોવેવ હથિયારનો ઉપયોગ સૈનિકો સામે તેમની પહેલી ગોઠવણ હોઈ શકે છે. માઈક્રોવેવ હથિયારો પર અનેક દાયકાથી સંશોધન ચાલી રહ્યું છે. આ પ્રકારના હથિયારોની સૌથી મોટી વિશેષતા એ છે કે તે ઓછા ઘાતક માનવામાં આવે છે. તેનાથી ગંભીર ઈજા થવાના કે મૃત્યુ થવાનું જોખમ રહેતુ નથી.

અમેરિકી રાજદ્વારીઓએ ફરિયાદ કરી હતી
વર્ષ 2016થી 2018 વચ્ચે અમેરિકાના 36 થી વધારે રાજદ્વારી અને તેમના પરિવાર બીમાર થઈ ગયા હતા. આ રાજદ્વારી ચીન અને ક્યૂબામાં ગોઠવવામાં આવ્યા હતા. ન્યૂયોર્ક ટાઈમ્સે વર્ષ 2018માં કહ્યું હતું કે આ લોકોને કાનમાં ખૂબ જ ઘોંઘાટ થયો અને ઘંટડી વાગે તેવો અવાજ અનુભવતા હતા. એવો દાવો કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો કે તેમની ઉપર માઈક્રોવેવ હથિયારોનો ઉપયોગ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.

ચીન માઈક્રોવેવ હથિયારો વિકસાવી રહ્યું છે
વર્ષ 2017માં પોપ્યુલર સાયન્સે કહ્યું કે ચીન એવા માઈક્રોવેવ હથિયારો પર કામ કરી રહ્યું છે કે જે ઈલેક્ટ્રોનિક્સનો ઉપયોગ કરી મિસાઈલો અથવા અન્ય મશીનરીને નકામી કરી શકે છે. આ પ્રકારના હથિયાર 300 અને 3,00,000 મેગાહર્ટ્ઝ વચ્ચે એનર્જી પલ્સ સાથે કોઈ પણ નિશાન પર હુમલો કરી શકશે. આટલી એનર્જી દુશ્મનની ઈલેક્ટ્રોનિક સર્કિટને ઓવરલોડ કરી દે છે. જેને લીધે તે બંધ થઈ જાય છે.

દુશ્મનનોની રડાર, કોમ્યુનિકેશન અને જમીનથી હવામાં પ્રહાર કરનારી મિસાઈલ પ્રણાલીને ખરાબ કરવા માટે આ પ્રકારના માઈક્રોવેવ હથિયાર ડ્રોન અથવા ક્રૂઝ મિસાઈલ પર ગોઠવી શકાય છે.

અમેરિકા અને જાપાન સાથે સ્પર્ધા
ફેબ્રુઆરી,2019માં ચીન સરકારનું સમર્થન કરતા મીડિયાએ કહ્યું હતું કે દેશ નુકસાન ન પહોંચાડનાર માઈક્રોવેવ હથિયાર પર કામ કરી રહ્યો છે. આ હથિયાર હિંસક પ્રવૃત્તિઓને અટકાવશે અને વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન કરનારને વિખેરવામાં મદદરૂપ બનશે. તેનાથી પોલીસ અને તટરક્ષક દળોને ઘણી સુગમતા રહેશે.

