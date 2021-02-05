તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

લદ્દાખમાં તણાવનો અંત આવ્યાનો દાવો:ચીને કહ્યું-LAC પર ચીન-ભારતના સૈનિકોએ પીછેહઠની શરૂઆત કરી, 9માં તબક્કાની વાતચીતમાં સહમતી થઈ

બેઈજીંગએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

ચીનની સરકારે બુધવારે દાવો કર્યો છે કે લદ્દાખમાં લાઈન ઓફ એક્ચ્યુઅલ કન્ટ્રોલ (LAC) પર ભારત સાથે 9 મહિનાથી ચાલી રહેલા સંઘર્ષનો અંત આવી ગયો છે. ચીનના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે બુધવારે બન્ને દેશના સૈનિકો એક સાથે પરત ફરવાની શરૂઆત કરી દીધી છે. જોકે, ભારત તરફથી આ મુદ્દે કોઈ જ નિવેદન આવ્યું નથી. આ અગાઉ ચીનના મીડિયાએ દાવો કર્યો હતો કે પેંગોંગ સરોવરના દક્ષિણ તથા ઉત્તર વિસ્તારોમાંથી ભારત-ચીનની સેનાએ ડિસએંગેજમેન્ટની પ્રક્રિયા શરૂ કરી દીધી છે.

ચીનના મિનિસ્ટ્રી ઓફ ડિફે્સના પ્રવક્તા વૂ કિયાને કહ્યું હતું કે ચીન અને ભારત વચ્ચે યોજાયેલી 9માં તબક્કાની લશ્કરી કમાન્ડર સ્તરની વાતચીતમાં ડિસએંગેજમેન્ટ માટે સહમતી બની હતી. તે અંતર્ગત બન્ને દેશની સેના પેંગોંગ હુનાન તથા નોર્થ કોસ્ટમાંથી પાછા હટવાની શરૂઆત કરી છે. 9માં તબક્કાની વાતચીત પૂર્વી લદ્દાખના મોલ્દોમાં 15 કલાક યોજાઈ હતી. તેમાં ભારતનું કહેવું હતું કે વિવાદવાળા વિસ્તારોમાંથી સૈનિકોને હટાવવામાં આવે અને તણાવની સ્થિતિ ઓછી કરવામાં આવે. હવે આ બાબતની જવાબદારી ચીન પર છે.

બન્ને દેશની સેના એપ્રિલથી એકબીજાની સામે છે
ચીન અને ભારતની સેના પૂર્વી લદ્દાખમાં ગયા વર્ષના એપ્રિલ-મે મહિનાથી એકબીજાની સામે છે. જૂન 2020માં ગલવાનમાં બન્ને દેશોના સૈનિકો વચ્ચે હિંસક અથડામણ સર્જાઈ હતી,જેમાં 20 ભારતીય સૈનિક શહિદ થયા હતા. ચીનના પણ 40થી વધારે સૈનિકો માર્યા ગયાની માહિતી સામે આવી હતી,જોકે ચીને આ વાતનો સ્વીકાર કર્યો ન હતો.

બન્ને દેશના વિદેશ મંત્રી અને સંરક્ષણ મંત્રી પણ આ મુદ્દે વાતચીત કરી ચુક્યા છે. બન્ને દેશોએ લદ્દાખના કેટલાક વિસ્તારોમાંથી સેનાને હટાવવા માટે સહમતિ સાધી છે. તેમ છતાં સીમા વિવાદનો કોઈ ઉકેલ મળી શક્યો નથી.

20 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ ઝપાઝપી થઈ હતી
20મી જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ બન્ને દેશના સૈનિકો વચ્ચે ઝપાઝપી સર્જાઈ હતી. ભારતીય સેનાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે સિક્કીમના નાકુ લામાં બન્ને દેશોના સૈનિક એકબીજાની સામે હતા. બન્ને સેનાના કમાન્ડર્સે નક્કી કરેલા પ્રોટોકોલ હેઠળ વિવાદ ઉકેલવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે ચીને LAC પર ઘૂસણખોરીનો પ્રયત્ન કર્યો હતો. ભારતીય સૈનિકોએ તેમને અટકાવ્યા તો ઝપાઝપી શરૂ થઈ ગઈ હતી. ભારતીય સેનાએ તેની જવાબી કાર્યવાહીમાં ચીનના સૈનિકોને ત્યાંથી બહાર ક્યાં હતા. આ ઘટનામાં ચીનના 20 સૈનિકો ઈજાગ્રસ્ત થયા હતા, જ્યારે ભારતના 4 સૈનિકો ઈજાગ્રસ્ત થયા હતા.

8 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ ચીનનો સૈનિક પકડાયો હતો
8 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ ચીનનો એક સૈનિક ભારતીય સીમામાં ઘુસ્યા બાદ અટકાયતમાં લેવામાં આવ્યો હતો. આ ઘટના પૂર્વી લદ્દાખના પેંગોંગ ત્સો લેકના દક્ષિણ વિસ્તારમાં બની હતી. ભારતે 2 દિવસ બાદ ચીનના સૈનિકને પરત કર્યો હતો. ચીને સ્પષ્ટતા કરી હતી કે તેમનો સૈનિક ભૂલથી આ વિસ્તારમાં આવી ગયો હતો. આ અગાઉ 1લી ઓક્ટોબરમાં પણ ચીનના સૈનિકે ભારતીય સીમામાં ઘુસણખોરી કરી હતી.

