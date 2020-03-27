બ્રિટન વડાપ્રધાન બોરિસ જ્હોન્સન પણ કોરોનાની લપેટમાંઃ ટેસ્ટ રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યા બાદ તેમણે પોતાની જાતને સેલ્ફ-આઈસોલેટ કરી

દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર Mar 27, 2020, 05:51 PM IST

ઈન્ટરનેશનલ ડેસ્કઃ બ્રિટનના પ્રધાનમંત્રી બોરિસ જોનસનને કોરોના વાઈરસનો ટેસ્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો છે. તેમણે આ અંગે સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં જાહેરાત કરી છે અને કહ્યું છે તે તેઓ હવે સેલ્ફ-આઈસોલેટીંગમાં છે. તેમનામાં કોરોનાના લક્ષણો જોવા મળ્યા છે. છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં મારામાં કોરોના વાઈરસના લક્ષણો જોવા મળ્યા છે અને કોરોનાના પોઝિટિવ ટેસ્ટ આવ્યા છે. હું હવે સંપૂર્ણપણે સેલ્ફ-આઈસોલેટીંગમાં છું. જોકે, અમે આ વાઈરસ સામે લડવા માટે વિડિયો-કોન્ફરન્સિંગ મારફતે સરકારનું નૈતૃત્વ કરવાનું ચાલુ રાખીશ.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri