  • British Prime Minister Boris Johansson arrives on test positive for Corona virus, self isolates himself

બ્રિટન વડાપ્રધાન બોરિસ જ્હોન્સન પણ કોરોનાની લપેટમાંઃ ટેસ્ટ રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યા બાદ તેમણે પોતાની જાતને સેલ્ફ-આઈસોલેટ કરી

દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર

Mar 27, 2020, 05:51 PM IST

ઈન્ટરનેશનલ ડેસ્કઃ બ્રિટનના પ્રધાનમંત્રી બોરિસ જોનસનને કોરોના વાઈરસનો ટેસ્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો છે. તેમણે આ અંગે સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં જાહેરાત કરી છે અને કહ્યું છે તે તેઓ હવે સેલ્ફ-આઈસોલેટીંગમાં છે. તેમનામાં કોરોનાના લક્ષણો જોવા મળ્યા છે. છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં મારામાં કોરોના વાઈરસના લક્ષણો જોવા મળ્યા છે અને કોરોનાના પોઝિટિવ ટેસ્ટ આવ્યા છે. હું હવે સંપૂર્ણપણે સેલ્ફ-આઈસોલેટીંગમાં છું. જોકે, અમે આ વાઈરસ સામે લડવા માટે વિડિયો-કોન્ફરન્સિંગ મારફતે સરકારનું નૈતૃત્વ કરવાનું ચાલુ રાખીશ.

