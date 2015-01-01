તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિશ્વમાં કોરોનાનો કહેર:અમેરિકામાં એક સપ્તાહમાં 10 લાખ નવા કેસ, પોઝિટિવ વ્યક્તિના સંપર્કમાં આવવાને પગલે UKના PM જોહન્સન આઇસોલેશનમાં

વોશિંગ્ટન/લંડન/પેરિસએક કલાક પહેલા
વિશ્વમાં કોરોનાની સ્થિતિ હાલ બેકાબૂ છે. બ્રિટિશ વડાપ્રધાન બોરિસ જોહન્સને(56) પોતાને આઈસોલેટ કર્યા છે. રવિવારે તેઓ એક પોઝિટિવ વ્યક્તિના સંપર્કમાં આવ્યા હતા. ડાઉનિંગ સ્ટ્રીટના સ્પોક્સપર્સનના જણાવ્યા મુજબ, વડાપ્રધાન ઘરેથી(10, ડાઉનિંગ સ્ટ્રીટ)થી કામ ચાલુ રાખશે. આ પહેલાં જોહન્સન સંક્રમિત થવા પર 3 દિવસ હોસ્પિટલમાં રહ્યા હતા. આ દરમિયાન અમેરિકામાં ગત સપ્તાહે 10 લાખ નવા કેસ આવ્યા છે. અહીં સંક્રમિતોની સંખ્યા 1 કરોડ 10 લાખને વટાવી ગઈ છે.

www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ના જણાવ્યા મુજબ, વિશ્વમાં 5 કરોડ 48 લાખ 17 હજાર 231 લોકો સંક્રમિત છે. 13 લાખ 24 હજાર 461 લોકોનાં મોત થયા છે. સારી વાત એ છે કે 3 કરોડ 81 લાખ 38 હજાર 525 લોકો સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે.
કોરોના પ્રભાવિત ટોપ-10 દેશોની સ્થિતિ

દેશસંક્રમિતમોતસાજા થયા
અમેરિકા11,366,503251,8366,935,630
ભારત8,845,617130,1098,249,579
બ્રાઝિલ5,863,093165,8115,291,511
ફ્રાન્સ1,981,82744,548139,810
રશિયા1,925,82533,1861,439,985
સ્પેન1,492,60840,769ઉપલબ્ધ નથી
યુકે1,369,31851,934ઉપલબ્ધ નથી
આર્જેન્ટીના1,310,49135,4361,129,102
કોલંબિયા1,198,74634,0311,104,956
ઈટાલી1,178,52945,229420,810

અમેરિકામાં અજીબ સ્થિતિ
અમેરિકામાં ચૂંટણી થઈ ચૂકી છે. ડેમોક્રેટ જો બાઈડન હવે પ્રેસિડેન્ટ ઈલેક્ટ છે. 20 જાન્યુઆરીથી તેઓ સત્તા સંભાળશે. જોકે સ્થિતિ હજી ઠીક નથી. ટ્રમ્પ સત્તા હસ્તાંતરણ માટે તૈયાર નથી. સોમવારે તેમણે ટ્વિટ કર્યું કે હું જીતી ગયો છું. તેની અસર કોરોનાને અટકાવવાના ઉપાયો પર પડી રહી છે. બાઈડનના ચીફ ઓફ સ્ટાફ રોન કલેનનું કહેવું છે કે અટક્યા વગર સત્તાનું હસ્તાંતરણ થવું જરૂરી છે.

ચીનમાં વેચાણમાં વધારો થયો
ચીનમાં રિટેલ વેચાણમાં ઓક્ટોબરમાં સુધારો જોવા મળ્યો છે. કોરોના દરમિયાન તેમાં ઘટાડો જોવા મળ્યો હતો. મહામારીને રોકવાના પ્રયત્નોની વચ્ચે રિટેલ વેચાણમાં ઓક્ટોબરમાં 4.3 ટકાનો વધારો નોંધાયો છે. સરકારે કહ્યું હતું કે યુરોપના ઘણા દેશો મહામારીની બીજી લહેરનો સામનો કરી રહ્યા છે. એવામાં ગ્લોબલ ઈકોનોમી ઠપ થઈ ગઈ છે. સંતોષની વાત એ છે કે ચીન રિકવર કરી રહ્યું છે.

જાપાનમાં બીજી લહેરનું જોખમ
જાપાનમાં કોરોનાની બીજી લહેરનું જોખમ છે. કોરોના ફેલાતો અટકે તે માટે ઘણા પ્રકારની સાવધાની રાખવામાં આવી રહી છે. તેને લઈને એક સ્પોર્ટ્સ શોપ પર ખાસ રોબો રાખવામાં આવ્યો છે. આ રોબો એ વાતનું ધ્યાન રાખશે કે ગ્રાહકોએ માસ્ક પહેર્યું છે કે નહિ.

અલ્જિરિયામાં નવા પ્રતિબંધ
ઉત્તરી આફ્રિકાના દેશ અલ્જિરિયાએ રવિવારે નવા પ્રતિબંધો લગાવ્યા છે. દેશમાં કેસ વધી રહ્યા છે. તેના પગલે સ્પોર્ટ્સ સેન્ટર્સ, સાંસ્કૃતિક કેન્દ્રો અને સમુદ્ર તટોને બંધ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યાં છે. નવા નિયમો અંતર્ગત દેશના મોટા ભાગના હિસ્સામાં રાતે કર્ફ્યુ રહેશે.

મંગોલિયામાં સમગ્ર દેશમાં લોકડાઉન
સમગ્ર વિશ્વ કોરોનાથી હેરાન છે, જોકે એશિયાનું મંગોલિયા તેનાથી અછૂત રહ્યું છે. ગત સપ્તાહમાં અહીં કોરોનાનો પ્રથમ કેસ પ્રકાશમાં આવ્યો હતો. અહીં એક ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટ ડ્રાઈવરની પત્ની સંક્રમિત થઈ હતી. હવે સરકારે તકેદારીના ભાગરૂપે 1 ડિસેમ્બર સુધી લોકડાઉનની જાહેરાત કરી છે. રવિવારે દેશમાં 428 સંક્રમિતોની પુષ્ટિ થઈ છે.

