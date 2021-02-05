તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Jeff Bezos:એમેઝોનના સ્થાપક જેફ બેઝોસની પૂર્વ પત્ની અબજોપતિ મેકેંજી સ્કોટે શિક્ષક સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં

એમેઝોનના સંસ્થાપક જેફ બેઝોસની પૂર્વ પત્ની મેકેંજી સ્કોટે એક શિક્ષક સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં. - Divya Bhaskar
એમેઝોનના સંસ્થાપક જેફ બેઝોસની પૂર્વ પત્ની મેકેંજી સ્કોટે એક શિક્ષક સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં.
  • જેફ બેઝોસની પૂર્વ પત્નીએ શિક્ષક ડેન જૈવેટ સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં
  • એમેઝોનના સંસ્થાપક જેફ બેઝોસ સાથે વર્ષ 2019માં તલાક લીધા હતા

દુનિયાની દિગ્ગજ ઇ-કોમર્સ કંપની એમેઝોનના સંસ્થાપક જેફ બેઝોસ સાથે વર્ષ 2019માં તલાક લીધા બાદ મેકેંજી સ્કોટે એક શિક્ષક સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં છે. બેઝૉસની પૂર્વ પત્નીએ અમેરિકાના સીએટલમાં રહેતા સાયન્સના શિક્ષક ડેન જૈવેટ સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં છે. મેકેંજી સ્કોટને સમાજસેવિકા તરીકે ઓળખવામાં આવે છે. જૈવેટ પણ સામાજિક કાર્યો કરવામાં રુચિ ધરાવે છે અને બંને મળીને સારીએવી રકમ ડોનેટ કરવાનો ઇરાદો ધરાવે છે.

સ્કોટ સૌથી વધુ દાન આપનાર બીજા નંબર પર
સ્કોટે જુલાઈ 2020માં 116 સ્વયંસેવી સંસ્થાઓને 1.68 અબજ ડોલરનું દાન આપ્યું હતું. આ દાન કોરોનાવાયરસથી અસરગ્રસ્ત લોકોને મદદ કરવાના હેતુથી કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. સ્કોટ અમેરિકાની સૌથી વધુ દાન આપનાર બીજા નંબરે છે. જ્યારે પ્રથમ સ્થાને તેનો ભૂતપૂર્વ પતિ જેફ બેઝોસ છે. બેઝોસે 10 અબજ ડોલરના દાનથી બેઝોસ અર્થ ફંડ બનાવી ચૂક્યા છે.

જેફ અને મેકેંજીને છે ચાર બાળકો
આપને જણાવીએ કે મેકેંજી અને જેફ બેઝોસે વર્ષ 1993માં લગ્ન કર્યાં હતાં. તેના એક વર્ષ બાદ જેફે પોતાના ગેરેજમાંથી સીએટલમાં એમેઝોનની શરૂઆત કરી હતી. વર્ષ 2019માં બંનેએ તલાક લઈ લીધા હતા. આ પ્રક્રિયા પૂર્ણ થયા બાદ મેકેંજી વિશ્વની ચોથી સૌથી શ્રીમંત મહિલા બની ગઈ હતી. આ અત્યારસુધીના સૌથી મોંઘા તલાક છે. મેકેંજીને આ તલાક બાદ એમેઝોનના 38 અબજ ડોલરના શેર મળ્યા હતા. જેફ અને મેકેંજીને ચાર બાળકો છે.

મેકેંજી અને જેફ બેઝોસે વર્ષ 1993માં લગ્ન કર્યાં હતાં અને 2019માં તલાક લીધાં હતાં.
મેકેંજી અને જેફ બેઝોસે વર્ષ 1993માં લગ્ન કર્યાં હતાં અને 2019માં તલાક લીધાં હતાં.

જોબ ઇન્ટરવ્યુ દરમિયાન જેફ બેઝોસ સાથે મેકેંજીની પ્રથમ મુલાકાત થઈ હતી
મેકેંજી એક નવલકથાકાર છે અને પુસ્તકો પણ લખ્યાં છે. તેમનું પ્રથમ પુસ્તક 2005માં 'ધ ટેસ્ટિંગ ઓફ લ્યુથર ઓલ બ્રાઇટ' અને 2013માં 'ટ્રેપ્સ' આવ્યું હતું. વર્ષ 1992માં જોબ ઇન્ટરવ્યુ દરમિયાન જેફ બેઝોસ સાથે તેની પ્રથમ મુલાકાત થઈ હતી. તે હેજ ફંડ કંપની ડી શોમાં ઇન્ટરવ્યુ આપવા ગઈ હતી, જેફે જ તેનો ઇન્ટરવ્યુ લીધો હતો.

