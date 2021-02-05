તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અમેરિકાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિએ કર્યા ભારતીયોને સલામ:બાઈડને પર્સીવરેન્સની લેન્ડિંગમાં સામેલ સ્વાતિને કહ્યું- તમે ભારતીય અદ્ભુત છો, તમે USનો આત્મવિશ્વાસ વધાર્યો

વોશિંગ્ટન10 મિનિટ પહેલા
અમેરિકાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ જો બાઈડને ગુરૂવારે NASAના એક કાર્યક્રમમાં ભારતીયોની ખુલીને પ્રશંસા કરી - Divya Bhaskar
અમેરિકાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ જો બાઈડને ગુરૂવારે NASAના એક કાર્યક્રમમાં ભારતીયોની ખુલીને પ્રશંસા કરી
  • જો બાઈડને મંગળ ગ્રહ પર પર્સીવરેન્સ રોવરની ઐતિહાસિક અને સફળતાપૂર્વક લેન્ડિંગમાં સામેલ રહેલા નાસાના વૈજ્ઞાનિકો સાથે વર્ચ્યુઅલ વાતચીત કરી.
  • મિશન માર્સ અને ખાસ રીતે પર્સીવરેન્સ રોવરથી સ્વાતિ શરૂઆતથી જ જોડાયેલાં છે

અમેરિકાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ જો બાઈડને ગુરૂવારે NASAના એક કાર્યક્રમમાં ભારતીયોની ખુલીને પ્રશંસા કરી. તેઓએ મંગળ ગ્રહ પર પર્સીવરેન્સ રોવરની ઐતિહાસિક અને સફળતાપૂર્વક લેન્ડિંગમાં સામેલ રહેલા નાસાના વૈજ્ઞાનિકો સાથે વર્ચ્યુઅલ વાતચીત કરી. આ દરમિયાન તેને લેન્ડિંગમાં મહત્વની ભૂમિકા ભજવનાર સ્વાતિ મોહનને કહ્યું- તમે ભારતીય અદ્ભુત છો. તમે USનો આત્મવિશ્વાસ વધાર્યો છે.

તેઓએ કહ્યું કે ભારતીય-અમેરિકી દેશનો ભાર ઉઠાવી રહ્યાં છો. તમે (સ્વાતિ મોહન), મારા ઉપરાષ્ટ્રપતિ (કમલા હેરિસ), મારા સ્પીચ રાઈટર (વિનય રેડ્ડી) તમામ ભારતીય મૂળના છે.

બાઈડને સ્વાતિ મોહનને ગણાવ્યા ડ્રીમ ક્રિએટર
વાતચીત દરમિયાન સ્વાતિ મોહને અમેરિકાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ સમક્ષ પોતાના નાનપણના સપના શેર કર્યા. તેઓએ જણાવ્યું કે 9 વર્ષની ઉંમરમાં મેં પહેલી વખત સ્ટાર ટ્રેક સીરીઝ જોઈ હતી અને ત્યારથી જ મારું સપનું બીજા ગ્રહો સુધી જવાનો હતો. આજે હું તેને જીવી રહી છું.

આ વાત પર બાઈડને કહ્યું કે તમે લાખો અમેરિકી બાળકો અને યુવાનોના ડ્રીમ ક્રિએટર છો. તમે લોકોએ અમેરિકાનું માથું ઉંચું કર્યું છે. આ પહેલાં જ્યારે ડૉ. સ્વાતિએ રાષ્ટ્રપતિને NASAની ટીમ સાથે વાતચીત કરવા માટે ધન્યવાદ આપ્યો તો તેઓએ ઘણી જ સહજતાથી કહ્યું, 'શું તમે મારી સાથે મજાક કરી રહ્યાં છો? મારા માટે આ એક અવિશ્વસનીય સન્માન છે અને આ ઘણું જ અદ્ભુત છે.'

કોણ છે ડૉકટર સ્વાતિ મોહન
સ્વાતિ જ્યારે માત્ર એક વર્ષના હતા ત્યારે પેરેન્ટ્સની સાથે અમેરિકા શિફ્ટ થઈ ગયા. તેમના જીવનનો મોટા ભાગનો સમય નોર્ધન વર્જીનિયામાં જ વીત્યો છે. 6 વર્ષની ઉંમરે તેમનું સપનું બાળકોના ડોકટર બનવાનું હતું, જે બાદ તેઓએ નક્કી કર્યું કે એન્જિનિયરિંગ અને સ્પેસ એક્સપ્લોરેશમાં જ કેરિયર બનાવવું છે. સ્વાતિએ ફરી કોર્નેલ યુનિવર્સિટીમાંથી મેકેનિકલ અને એરોસ્પેસમાં એન્જિનિયરિંગ કર્યું અને જે બાદ PhD પણ પૂર્ણ કર્યું.

નાસાના કેનેડી સ્પેસ રિસર્ચ સેન્ટરમાં ડૉકટર સ્વાતિ મોહન (ફાઈલ)
નાસાના કેનેડી સ્પેસ રિસર્ચ સેન્ટરમાં ડૉકટર સ્વાતિ મોહન (ફાઈલ)

નાસામાં લાંબા સમયથી કામ કરે છે
મિશન માર્સ અને ખાસ રીતે પર્સીવરેન્સ રોવરથી સ્વાતિ શરૂઆતથી જ જોડાયેલાં છે. પાસાડેનામાં નાસાની જેટ પ્રોપલ્શન યુનિટમાં તેોએ ઘણો જ સમય વિતાવ્યો. આ દરમિયાન અનેક સ્પેસ મિશન અને એડવાન્સ્ડ ટેક્લોનોલોજી પર રિસર્ચ કર્યું. શનિ એટલે કે સેટર્નથી જોડાયેલાં મિશનમાં પણ તેઓને મહત્વની ભૂમિકા આપવામાં આવી હતી.

બાઈડન પ્રશાસનમાં સૌથી વધુ ભારતવંશી
બાઈડને 20 જાન્યુઆરીએ અમેરિકાના 46માં રાષ્ટ્રપતિ તરીકે શપથ લીધા. તેઓએ પોતાના પ્રશાસનમાં ભારતીય મૂળના ઓછામાં ઓછ 55 લોકોની નિમણૂંક કરી છે. તેમાંથી અડધી સંખ્યા મહિલાઓની છે અને તેઓ વ્હાઈટ હાઉસમાં કામ કરી રહ્યાં છે. આ પહેલાં બરાક ઓબામાના કાર્યકાળમાં સૌથી વધુ ભારતીય મૂળના લોકોની નિમણૂંક કરી હતી.

ભારતવંશી સમાજસેવી અને ઈન્ડિયાસ્પોરાના સંસ્થાપક એમ રંગાસ્વામીએ જણાવ્યું કે તે જોવું અત્યંત સુખદ છે કે ભારતીય મૂળના અનેક લોકો અમેરિકામાં ઉમદા કામ કરી રહ્યાં છે. નવી સરકાર બન્યાં બાદ અનેક લોકો જોડાયાં છે. ભારતીય સમુદાયનો દબદબો વધતો જોઈએ ગર્વનો અનુભવ થાય છે.

