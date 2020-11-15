ભારતનું ધ્યાન રાખવાનું છે:ટ્રમ્પ અને મેલાનિયા સિવાય બાઈડને ભારતીયોને દીપાવલીની શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી, કમલા બોલી- સાલ મુબારક

તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવોInstall App
અમેરિકાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ, ફર્સ્ટ લેડી મેલાનિયાએ ભારતીય સમુદાયને દિવાળીની શુભકામના પાઠવી છે. તેમના સિવાય રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ઇલેકટ જો બાઈડન અને ઉપપ્રમુખ ઇલેકટ કમલા હેરિસે પણ ભારતીયોને શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી હતી. ભારતીય મૂળની કમલા હેરિસે કહ્યું- સાલ મુબારક.
"Wherever Americans light diyas to celebrate Diwali, our Nation shines bright as a beacon of religious liberty for all people."— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 14, 2020
Presidential Message on #Diwali: https://t.co/4T2DNdYVXb
ટ્રમ્પે શું કહ્યું?
દિવાળી નિમિત્તે વ્હાઇટ હાઉસ તરફથી એક નિવેદન બહાર પાડવામાં આવ્યું હતું. આમાં રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ટ્રમ્પે કહ્યું - ફર્સ્ટ લેડી અને હું તમને દિવાળીની ખૂબ ખૂબ શુભેચ્છા પાઠવીએ છીએ. લાઇટ્સના આ તહેવારમાં મિત્રો, પડોશીઓ અને પ્રિયજનો સાથે રહો. અંધકાર ઉપર પ્રકાશ અને અજ્ઞાન પર જ્ઞાનની જીત થાય. આ તહેવાર આપણને આશા અને સમર્પણનો પરંપરાગત સંદેશ આપે છે.
બાઈડને પણ શુભકામનાઓ આપી
20 જાન્યુઆરીએ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ પદના શપથ લેવા જઈ રહ્યા રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ઇલેકટ બાઈડને કહ્યું - લાખો હિન્દુઓ, જૈન, શીખ અને બૌદ્ધોને દિવાળીની શુભેચ્છા. હું અને જિલ બાઈડેન તમને ખૂબ ખૂબ શુભેચ્છા પાઠવીએ છીએ. અમે આશા રાખીએ છીએ કે આવનારું વર્ષ તમારી આશાઓ, સુખ અને સમૃદ્ધિમાં પ્રગતિ કરશે. 20 નવેમ્બરના રોજ બાઈડેન 78 વર્ષના થશે. તે અમેરિકન ઇતિહાસના સૌથી વૃદ્ધ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ હશે.
To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 14, 2020
કમલા હેરિસે શું કહ્યું?
અમેરિકન ઇતિહાસની પ્રથમ મહિલા ઉપરાષ્ટ્રપતિ બનવા જઈ રહેલી ભારતીય મૂળની કમલા હેરિસે પણ ભારતીયોને દિવાળીની શુભકામના પાઠવી હતી. આ માટે તેણે ટ્વિટ કર્યું- હેપ્પી દિવાળી અને સાલ મુબારક. ડગ્લાસ અને હું આશા રાખીએ છીએ કે વિશ્વના દરેક ભાગમાં તમે સુરક્ષિત રીતે, સ્વસ્થ અને આનંદથી દિવાળીની ઉજવણી કરશો.
Happy Diwali and Sal Mubarak! @DouglasEmhoff and I wish everyone celebrating around the world a safe, healthy, and joyous new year.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 14, 2020
ટ્વિટર પર ટ્રેન્ડિંગ:
ટ્વિટર પર રિએક્શન:
Chacha, she said Happy Diwali and Sal Mubarak. You take Happy Diwali and leave Sal Mubarak to Gujaratis. Why fret all the time? https://t.co/8OjEB9RuAB— Contemptuous PЯΞ💤 🏹 (@PrezzVerde) November 15, 2020
Thank you President Elect Joe Biden and first lady elect Dr. Jill Biden.— WeThePeople (@SimbaRaja) November 15, 2020
We Indian Gujaratis fully support you. Save us from Satan Trump.
SAAL MUBARAK. https://t.co/Ypml6O52hl pic.twitter.com/MtQvT3IvJQ
Gujaratis say Saal Mubarak for Bestu Varas all the time. What morons make issue of this too? https://t.co/PjIzUt6QHj— Deepti Sharma (@cowbai) November 15, 2020
Gujarati is trending me and my homies pic.twitter.com/nFgSLmXSWF— Man nahi hai but I (@mujebolnedo) November 15, 2020
Prof I think he has Gujaratis in mind while wishing Dewali and new year.— 🕉️🇮🇳RANGARAJANJI🇮🇳🕉️ (@grrajan3) November 15, 2020
Gujaratis celebrate New year on 16th Nov.
