ભારતનું ધ્યાન રાખવાનું છે:ટ્રમ્પ અને મેલાનિયા સિવાય બાઈડને ભારતીયોને દીપાવલીની શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી, કમલા બોલી- સાલ મુબારક

વોશિંગ્ટનએક કલાક પહેલા
  • બાઈડન અને હેરિસે ટ્વીટમાં સાલ મુબારક લખતા ટ્વિટર પર 'ગુજરાતી' શબ્દ ટ્રેન્ડ થઇ રહ્યો છે

અમેરિકાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ, ફર્સ્ટ લેડી મેલાનિયાએ ભારતીય સમુદાયને દિવાળીની શુભકામના પાઠવી છે. તેમના સિવાય રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ઇલેકટ જો બાઈડન અને ઉપપ્રમુખ ઇલેકટ કમલા હેરિસે પણ ભારતીયોને શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી હતી. ભારતીય મૂળની કમલા હેરિસે કહ્યું- સાલ મુબારક.

ટ્રમ્પે શું કહ્યું?
દિવાળી નિમિત્તે વ્હાઇટ હાઉસ તરફથી એક નિવેદન બહાર પાડવામાં આવ્યું હતું. આમાં રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ટ્રમ્પે કહ્યું - ફર્સ્ટ લેડી અને હું તમને દિવાળીની ખૂબ ખૂબ શુભેચ્છા પાઠવીએ છીએ. લાઇટ્સના આ તહેવારમાં મિત્રો, પડોશીઓ અને પ્રિયજનો સાથે રહો. અંધકાર ઉપર પ્રકાશ અને અજ્ઞાન પર જ્ઞાનની જીત થાય. આ તહેવાર આપણને આશા અને સમર્પણનો પરંપરાગત સંદેશ આપે છે.

બાઈડને પણ શુભકામનાઓ આપી
20 જાન્યુઆરીએ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ પદના શપથ લેવા જઈ રહ્યા રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ઇલેકટ બાઈડને કહ્યું - લાખો હિન્દુઓ, જૈન, શીખ અને બૌદ્ધોને દિવાળીની શુભેચ્છા. હું અને જિલ બાઈડેન તમને ખૂબ ખૂબ શુભેચ્છા પાઠવીએ છીએ. અમે આશા રાખીએ છીએ કે આવનારું વર્ષ તમારી આશાઓ, સુખ અને સમૃદ્ધિમાં પ્રગતિ કરશે. 20 નવેમ્બરના રોજ બાઈડેન 78 વર્ષના થશે. તે અમેરિકન ઇતિહાસના સૌથી વૃદ્ધ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ હશે.

કમલા હેરિસે શું કહ્યું?
અમેરિકન ઇતિહાસની પ્રથમ મહિલા ઉપરાષ્ટ્રપતિ બનવા જઈ રહેલી ભારતીય મૂળની કમલા હેરિસે પણ ભારતીયોને દિવાળીની શુભકામના પાઠવી હતી. આ માટે તેણે ટ્વિટ કર્યું- હેપ્પી દિવાળી અને સાલ મુબારક. ડગ્લાસ અને હું આશા રાખીએ છીએ કે વિશ્વના દરેક ભાગમાં તમે સુરક્ષિત રીતે, સ્વસ્થ અને આનંદથી દિવાળીની ઉજવણી કરશો.

