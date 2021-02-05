તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Gujarati News
  International
  "America Is Back," Biden Said. "America Will Face The Challenges Of China Directly, Now We Will Face Each Other."

બાઇડનનો ચીનને આકરો સંદેશ:રાષ્ટ્રપતિએ કહ્યું- 'અમેરિકા ઇઝ બેક', ચીન સામેના પડકારોનો અમેરિકા સીધો જ સામનો કરશે, હવે સામ-સામે થશે મુકાબલો

વોશિંગ્ટન36 મિનિટ પહેલા
બાઇડને પોતાના ભાષણમાં ચીન અને રશિયા માટે આક્રમક વલણ અપનાવવાના સંકેત આપ્યા હતા.-ફાઇલ ફોટો.
બાઇડને પોતાના ભાષણમાં ચીન અને રશિયા માટે આક્રમક વલણ અપનાવવાના સંકેત આપ્યા હતા.-ફાઇલ ફોટો.

અમેરિકાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ જો બાઇડને ગુરુવારે પોતાનું પ્રથમ રાજદ્વારી ભાષણ આપ્યું હતું. આમાં તેમણે વૈશ્વિક મંચ પરથી ચીનને આકરો સંદેશ આપતાં "અમેરિકા ઇઝ બેક" ની જાહેરાત કરી હતી. રાષ્ટ્રપતિ બાઈડને કહ્યું હતું કે ચીન સામેના પડકારોનો અમેરિકા સીધો જ સામનો કરશે, પરંતુ આ સાથે જ દેશ હિતમાં બીજિંગની સાથે મળીને કામ કરવામાં પણ સંકોચ અનુભવશે નહીં.

બાઈડને વિદેશ મંત્રાલયના કર્મચારીઓને 'ફોગી બોટમ' મુખ્ય મથકમાં સંબોધન કરતાં કહ્યું હતું કે "અમે ચીન દ્વારા આર્થિક શોષણનો મુકાબલો કરીશું, માનવાધિકારો, બૌદ્ધિક સંપત્તિ અને વૈશ્વિક શાસન પર ચીનના હુમલાને ઘટાડવા શિક્ષાત્મક કાર્યવાહી કરીશું. ચીનને લઈને તેમની પ્રશાસન નીતિ કેવી રહેશે એના સંકેત આપતાં તેમણે જણાવ્યું હતું કે અમેરિકાના હિતની વાત આવે છે ત્યારે અમે બીજિંગ સાથે મળીને કામ કરવા માટે પણ તૈયાર છીએ. અમે અમારા સહયોગી તેમના ભાગીદાર સાથે કામ કરવા માટે ઇન્ટરનેશનલ સંસ્થાનોમાં પણ પોતાની ભૂમિકાને નવું રૂપ આપીને, અમારી વિશ્વસનીયતા અને નૈતિક અધિકારોને ફરી પ્રાપ્ત કરવા માટે દેશની અંદરની પરિસ્થિતિ સારી બનાવવા માટેનાં કામ કરીશું.

ચીન સાથે આર્થિક શોષણ સામે લડવાની પ્રાથમિકતા
જેક સુલીવને પત્રકારો સાથેની વાતચીતમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે તેમની પ્રાથમિકતા 'ગોલ્ડમેન સૈક્સ' (રોકાણ બેંકિંગ) માટે ચીનમાં પહોંચ પ્રાપ્ત કરવાની નથી. તેમણે વધુમાં કહ્યું હતું કે અમારી પ્રાથમિકતા ચીન સાથે આર્થિક શોષણ સામે લડવાની છે, જેનાથી અમેરિકામાં નોકરીઓ અને અમેરિકાના કર્મચારીઓને અસર થઈ રહી છે.'

ચીન અને રશિયાને આપ્યો આકરો સંદેશ
બાઈડને પોતાના ભાષણમાં ચીન અને રશિયા માટે આક્રમક વલણ અપનાવવાના સંકેત આપ્યા હતા. આ સાથે જ મ્યાનમારના સૈન્ય નેતાઓની સત્તા પરિવર્તનને દૂર કરવાનો પર આગ્રહ કર્યો છે અને યમનમાં સાઉદી અરબના નેતૃત્વવાળા સૈન્ય અભિયાન માટે અમેરિકાનું સમર્થન સમાપ્ત કરવાની પણ જાહેરાત કરી હતી. બાઈડને કહ્યું હતું કે અમેરિકના નેતૃત્વને અનેક પડકારોથી રુબરુ થવું પડશે, જેમાં ચીનની વધતી મહત્ત્વાકાંક્ષા અને લોકતંત્રને નુકસાન પહોંચાડવું અને વિક્ષેપ કરવાના રશિયાના દૃઢ સંકલ્પ સામેલ છે. આપણે આપણા લક્ષ્યને પ્રાપ્ત પ્રાપ્ત કરવું જોઈએ. મહામારીથી લઈને જળવાયુ સંકટ અને પરમાણુ પ્રસાર સુધીના વૈશ્વિક પડકારોનો સામનો કરવો પડશે.

