ફ્લાઇટમાં સર્જ્યો ડરનો માહોલ:પેરિસથી દિલ્હી આવતી ફ્લાઇટમાં ભારતીય પેસેન્જરે મચાવ્યું તોફાન; બલ્ગેરિયામાં ઇમર્જન્સી લેન્ડિંગ કરાયું

સોફિયા/બલ્ગેરિયા2 કલાક પહેલા
ભારતીય પેસેન્જરના હંગામાથી ફ્લાઇટમાં ડરામણો માહોલ સર્જાયો હતો. - Divya Bhaskar
  • આ પેસેન્જરને બલ્ગેરિયામાં ઉતારીને ફ્લાઇટને દિલ્હી રવાના કરાઈ હતી

ફ્રાન્સની રાજધાની પેરિસથી નવી દિલ્હી આવી રહેલા એર ફ્રાન્સના પ્લેનમાં ભારતીય પેસેન્જરના હંગામાને કારણે બલ્ગેરિયાના સોફિયા ઈન્ટરનેશનલ એરપોર્ટ પર ઈમર્જન્સી લેન્ડિંગ કરવું પડ્યું હતું. આ પેસેન્જરે ક્રૂ-મેબર સાથે અન્ય પ્રવાસી પર પણ હુમલો કર્યો હતો.

રિપોર્ટ મુજબ, પેરિસથી ઉડાન ભરતાંની સાથે જ ભારતીય પેસેન્જરે પ્લેનમાં અન્ય મુસાફરો સાથે ઝઘડો કરવાનો શરૂ કરી દીધો હતો. પ્લેનના કર્મચારીએ આ પેસેન્જરને સમજાવવાની કોશિશ કરી, પણ એ શાંત થવાને બદલે ઉદ્ધતાઈભર્યું વર્તન કરીને જોર જોરથી બૂમો પાડવા લાગ્યો હતો અને પ્લેનમાં પોતાના હાથ પછાડવા લાગ્યો હતો.

ફ્લાઇટમાં ક્રૂ-મેમ્બર દ્વારા પેસેન્જરને વારંવાર વિનંતી કરવા છતાં તે માન્યો ન હતો.
આ પેસેન્જરે કોકપીટને પણ જોરજોરથી ખખડાવવાનું શરૂ કરી દીધું હતું. આ પેસેન્જરે પ્લેનની અંદર ડરામણો માહોલ બનાવી દીધો હતો. આ કારણે ફ્લાઈટ કમાન્ડરને બલ્ગેરિયાના સોફિયા એરપોર્ટ પર ઇમર્જન્સી લેન્ડિંગ કરવું પડ્યું.

હંગામો કરનાર પેસેન્જરના નામનો ખુલાસો થયો નથી
એર ફ્રાન્સની ફ્લાઈટમાં હંગામો કરનાર ભારતીયના નામનો ખુલાસો થયો નથી. ઈમર્જન્સી લેન્ડિંગ પછી આ પેસેન્જરની અટકાયત કરાઈ હતી. જો તેનો આરોપ સાબિત થશે તો તેને 10 વર્ષની સજા થઈ શકે છે. તપાસ એજન્સી તપાસ કરી રહી છે કે ભૂલ કોની હતી. આ પેસેન્જરને બલ્ગેરિયામાં ઉતારીને ફ્લાઈટને દિલ્હી રવાના કરાઈ હતી.

