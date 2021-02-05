તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નાસાનું મંગળ મિશન:પરમાણુ ઉર્જાથી સંચાલિત રોકેટથી માણસ 3 મહિનામાં મંગળ પર પહોંચી શકે છે, પરંતુ ઓક્સિજનની સમસ્યા થઈ શકે છે

અમેરિકાના સિએટલ સ્થિત કંપની અલ્ટ્રા સેફ ન્યૂક્લિયર ટેકનોલોજીઓ (USNC-Tech) એ નાસાને ન્યુક્લિયર થર્મલ પ્રોપલ્શન (NTP) એન્જિન બનાવવાનો પ્રસ્તાવ આપ્યો છે કંપનીએ પરમાણુ શક્તિવાળા રોકેટની ડિઝાઇન પણ કરી લીધી છે. ફોટો સૌજન્ય: USNC Tech
અમેરિકન સ્પેસ એજન્સી નાસા હવે પરમાણુ ઉર્જાથી સંચાલિત રોકેટ બનાવવાની યોજના પર કામ કરી રહ્યું છે. જો આ પ્રોજેક્ટ સફળ રહ્યો, તો પૃથ્વી પરથી લગભગ 23 કરોડ કિલોમીટરના અંતરે આવેલ મંગળ પર માણસ 3 મહિનામાં પહોંચી શકે છે. વર્તમાનમાં માનવરહિત રોકેટ મંગળ સુધી પહોંચવા માટે 7 મહિનાનો સમય લાગે છે. નાસાની યોજના 2035 સુધીમાં માણસને મંગળ ગ્રહ પર પહોંચાડવાની છે.

નાસાની સૌથી મોટી ચિંતા રોકેટની ગતિને લઈને છે. જો મનુષ્ય આટલું અંતર કાપવાનું નક્કી કરી લે છે, તો પણ ઓક્સિજનનો અભાવ સૌથી મોટી સમસ્યા નદી શકે છે. જ્યારે મંગળ ગ્રહ પર આર્કેટિક કરતા પણ વધુ ઠંડો છે. આવી સ્થિતિમાં, ઓછા ઓક્સિજન સાથે જવું જોખમભર્યું રહેશે. તેથી, મુસાફરીનો સમય ઘટાડવા પર નાસાના વૈજ્ઞાનિકો કામ કરી રહ્યા છે.

પરમાણું શક્તિવાળા રોકેટની ડિઝાઇન તૈયાર
અમેરિકાના સિએટલ સ્થિત કંપની અલ્ટ્રા સેફ ન્યૂક્લિયર ટેક્નોલોજીસ (USNC-Tech)એ નાસાને પરમાણુ થર્મલ પ્રોપલ્શન (NTP) એન્જિન બનાવવાનો પ્રસ્તાવ આપ્યો છે. કંપનીએ પરમાણુ શક્તિવાળા રોકેટની રચના પણ કરી છે. નાસાએ 5 થી 9 મહિનામાં પ્રવાસ પૂર્ણ કરવાનું લક્ષ્ય રાખ્યું છે, પરંતુ NTP એન્જિનની સલામતી વિશે ઘણા પ્રશ્નો છે.

જો કે, USNC-Tech તેને સલામત જણાવી રહ્યું છે. USNC-Techના ડિરેક્ટર માઇકલ ઇડ્સના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર રોકેટને તે રીતે ડિઝાઇન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે કે તે એન્જિન અને ક્રૂ ક્ષેત્ર વચ્ચેના હાનિકારક પ્રવાહીને એકઠા કરી લેશે અને રેડિયો એક્ટિવ કણોને ક્રૂના સંપર્કમાં આવતા અટકાવશે. જેના દ્વારા વિકિરણના સંપર્કમાં રહેશે નહીં અને સલામતી બની રહેશે.

પરમાણુ રોકેટ એન્જિનનું નિર્માણ ઘણું જટિલ
નાસાના સ્પેસ ટેક્નોલોજી મિશન ડિરેક્ટોરેટના મુખ્ય ઇજનેર જેફ શેયએ CNNને જણાવ્યું હતું કે પરમાણુ રોકેટ એન્જિનો બનાવવાની ટેક્નિક ઘણી જટિલ છે. એન્જિન નિર્માણમાં મુખ્ય પડકારો પૈકી એક યુરેનિયમ ઇંધણ છે. આ યુરેનિયમ પરમાણુ થર્મલ એન્જિનની અંદર ઉચ્ચ તાપમાન બનાવશે. જ્યારે, USNC-Tech દાવો કરે છે કે આ સમસ્યા હલ કરવા માટે એક એવું ઈંધણ વિકસિત કરી શકાય છે કે જે 2,700 ડિગ્રી કેલ્વિન (4,400 ડિગ્રી ફોરેનહાઈટ) સુધી તાપમાનમાં કામ કરી શકે.

આ ઈંધણમાં સિલિકોન કાર્બાઇડ છે જેનો ઉપયોગ ટેન્કના કવચમાં પણ સુરક્ષા માટે કરવામાં આવે છે. આ એન્જિનમાંથી રેડિયેશન બહાર નીકળશે નહીં અને અવકાશયાત્રીઓને સુરક્ષિત રાખશે.

  • કૉપી લિંક
