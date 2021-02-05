તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બ્રેકિંગ ન્યૂઝ:ન્યૂ કેલેડોનિયામાં 7.7ની તીવ્રતાનો ભૂકંપ; સુનામીની આશંકાને પગલે ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા, ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડ અને ફિઝીમાં એલર્ટ

ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા અને ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડ વચ્ચે સ્થિત કેલેડોનિયા એક ઘણો જ સુંદર ટાપુ છે. આ ફ્રાંસને આધીન આવે છે અને અહીંની વસ્તી લગભગ 3 લાખ છે.

ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડના દક્ષિણમાં બુધવારે સાંજે આવેલા શક્તિશાળી ભૂકંપ પછી તે વિસ્તારમાં સુનામીનો ખતરો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. સાઉથ પેસિફિકના ન્યૂ કેલેડોનિયા આઈલેન્ડમાં 7.7ની તીવ્રતાનો ભૂકંપ નોંધાયો છે. જે બાદ ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા, ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડ અને ફિઝીમાં એલર્ટ જાહેર કરી દેવામાં આવ્યું છે.

અમેરિકાની ભૂ-વૈજ્ઞાનિક એજન્સીએ કહ્યું કે ભૂકંપની કેન્દ્રબિંદુ લોયલ્ટી ટાપુથી છ માઈલ દક્ષિણ-પૂર્વમાં નોંધાયું છે. જો કે ભૂકંપના કારણે હજુ સુધી કોઈ પણ પ્રકારના નુકસાનના સમાચાર સામે આવ્યા નથી, પરંતુ સુનામીની ચેતવણી જાહેર કરી દેવાઈ છે. ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડ, વનુઆતુ અને બીજા પ્રશાંત દ્વીપોમાં ભૂકંપ આવવાની શક્યતા હંમેશા હોય છે. આ વિસ્તાર મહાસાગરના ચારે બાજુ અને ભૂકંપીય ફોલ્ટ લાઈનની એક ઘોડાની નાળના આકારની શ્રૃંખલા "રિંગ ઓફ ફાયર"ની પાસે સ્થિત છે.

ફ્રાંસ માટે ઘણો જ ખાસ છે આ આઈલેન્ડ
દક્ષિણી પ્રશાંત મહાસાગરમાં આવેલો ન્યૂ કેલેડોનિયા ફ્રાંસની ટેરિટરીમાં આવે છે. એક અનુમાન મુજબ દુનિયામાં નિકલના કુલ ભંડારનો લગભગ 10% જ અહીંથી મળે છે. નિકલ ઈલેક્ટ્રોનિક્સ આઈટમમાં ઉપયોગ કરવામાં આવે છે. આ કારણે ફ્રાંસ માટે આ વિસ્તારનું ઘણું જ મહત્વ આપે છે. ચીનની વધતી એક્ટિવિટી વચ્ચે તેનું સામરિક મહત્વ પણ વધી ગયું છે. ન્યૂ કેલેડોનિયામાંથી નિકાસનો મોટો ભાગ ચીનમાં જાય છે.

સુનામી શું છે?
દરિયાના પેટાળમાં અચાનક જ્યારે મોટી તેજ હલચલ થવા લાગે છે જેને પગલે તેમાં તોફાન આવે છે. જેનાથી ઘણી ઊંચા દરિયાઈ મોજા ઊઠે છે. જે જોરદાર ફોર્સની સાથે આગળ વધે છે. આ દરિયાઈ મોજાને સુનામી કહેવાય છે. સુનામી જાપાની શબ્દ છે જે જો સૂ અને નામી એમ બે શબ્દોને જોડીને બન્યો છે. સુનો અર્થ છે સમુદ્ર કાંઠો અને નામીનો અર્થ મોજાં છે.

કઈ રીતે ઉઠે છે સુનામીની લહેરો?
સુનામીની લહેરોની પાછળ સૌથી મોટું કારણ છે ભૂકંપ. આ ઉપરાંત જમીન ધસી પડવાથી, જ્વાળામુખી ફાટવાથી, કોઈ પ્રકારના વિસ્ફોટ થવાથી કે ક્યારેક-ક્યારેક ઉલ્કાપાતની અસરથી પણ સુનામીની લહેરો ઊઠે છે.

