  • 4.46 Lakh New Cases Were Reported In The Last 24 Hours, 9,000 People Lost Their Lives; Lockdown Extended For Two Weeks In Japan

કોરોના દુનિયામાં:છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં 4.46 લાખ નવા કેસ નોંધાયા, 9 હજાર લોકોએ પોતાનો જીવ ગુમાવ્યો; જાપાનમાં બે સપ્તાહ માટે લોકડાઉન લંબાવાયું

એક કલાક પહેલા
ફોટો બ્રાઝિલનો છે. અહીં કોરોનાથી મૃત્યુ પામતા લોકો માટે અલગથી કબ્રસ્તાન બનાવવામાં આવ્યું છે. છેલ્લા 10 દિવસમાં સંક્રમણથી મૃત્યુ પામતા લોકોની સંખ્યામાં ઝડપી વધારો થયો છે. - Divya Bhaskar
  • જાપાનમાં કોરોનાના દર્દીઓની સંખ્યા સતત વધી રહી
  • બ્રાઝિલમાં 18 માર્ચ સુધી તમામ રેસ્ટોરન્ટ, બાર, સ્ટોર્સ બંધ રહેશે

દુનિયામાં કોરોનાના દર્દીઓનો આંકડો 11.62 કરોડને પાર પહોંચ્યો છે. 9 કરોડ 18 લાખથી વધુ લોકો સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં 25 લાખ 80 હજારથી વધુ લોકો પોતાનો જીવ ગુમાવી ચૂક્યા છે. છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં દુનિયામાં કોરોનાના 4.46 લાખ નવા કેસ નોંધાયા છે અને 9955 દર્દીઓના સારવાર દરમિયાન મૃત્યુ થયા છે. સૌથી વધુ અમેરિકામાં 1993 અને બ્રાઝિલમાં 1786 લોકોએ પોતાનો જીવ ગુમાવ્યો છે. આ આંકડા www.worldometers.info/coronavirus મુજબના છે.

જાપાનમાં બે સપ્તાહ માટે વાઇરસ ઈમરજન્સી વધારવામાં આવ્યું
જાપાનના ટોક્યો અને આસપાસના શહેરોમાં બે સપ્તાહ માટે વાઇરસ ઈમરજન્સી વધારવામાં આવ્યું છે. તેનો અર્થ કે આ દરમિયાન અનેક પ્રકારના પ્રતિબંધો લાગુ રહેશે. વડાપ્રધાન યોશિહિડે સુગાએ કહ્યું હતું કે ટોક્યો અને આસપાસના શહેરોમાં કોરોનાના દર્દીઓની સંખ્યા સતત વધી રહી છે. હોસ્પિટલોમાં બેડની અછત પડવા લાગી છે. જેને ધ્યાનમાં રાખતા વાઇરસ ઈમરજન્સી 21 માર્ચ સુધી વધારવામાં આવ્યું છે. જેથી મેડિકલની સુવિધાઓને તૈયાર કરવામાં સરળતા રહેશે.

વડાપ્રધાને કહ્યું કે જાપાનમાં કોઈપણ સમયે ફરજિયાત લોકડાઉન લાગુ કરવામાં આવી શેક છે. એટલા માટે નિયમોનું કડકપણે પાલન કરવું જોઈએ. એક સ્થળે વધુ ભીડ ન થાય, સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ, દરેક લોકો માસ્ક પહેરવાનું પાલન કરે. લોકો જરૂરી કામ પર જ ઘરની બહાર નીકળે.

ફોટો જાપાનના ટોક્યો શહેરનો છે. અહીં કોરોના વેક્સિન લગાવી રહેલ આરોગ્યકર્મી. જાપાનમાં ફરીથી કોરોના સંક્રમિતોની સંખ્યામાં વધારો થઈ રહ્યો છે.
બ્રાઝિલમાં 18 માર્ચ સુધી તમામ રેસ્ટોરન્ટ, સ્ટોર્સ બંધ રહેશે
બ્રાઝિલમાં કોરોનાના કેસમાં ખૂબ જ વધારો થયો છે. જેને ધ્યાનમાં રાખતા સરકારે કડક પ્રતિબંધો લગાવવાના શરૂ કરી દીધા છે. 19 માર્ચ સુધી દેશના તમામ રેસ્ટોરન્ટ, બાર, બિન જરૂરી સ્ટોર્સ બંધ રાખવાના આદેશ જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. સ્થાનિક મીડિયા મુજબ દેશમાં કોરોનાના નવા સ્ટ્રેનને લઈને સંક્રમણનો ફેલાવો ઝડપી થવા લાગ્યો છે. છેલ્લા કેટલાક દિવસોમાં અહીં દરરોજ થતાં મૃત્યુના આંકમાં પણ વધારો નોંધાયો છે.

  • હંગરીમાં આગામી સપ્તાહે કડક પ્રતિબંધો લાગુ કરવામાં આવશે. આ દરમિયાન તમામ સ્કૂલ અને જરૂર વિનાના સ્ટોર્સ બંધ રહેશે. લોકોને સલાહ અપાવામાં આવી છે કે જરૂર વિના ઘરેથી બહાર નીકળવું નહીં.
  • જર્મની સરકારે ઓક્સફોર્ડ-એસ્ટ્રાજેનેકાની કોરોના વેક્સિનના ઉપયોગને મજૂરી આપવામાં આવી છે. આ વેક્સિન 65 વર્ષ અને તેથી વધુની ઉંમરના લોકોને આપવામાં આવશે. આ પહેલા સરકારની પેનલે વેક્સિનના ઈમરજન્સી ઉપયોગ માટે નામંજૂર કરી દીધી હતી.
  • ફ્રાન્સ સરકારે ગુરુવારે કહ્યું કે મધ્ય એપ્રિલ સુધી દેશની 1 કરોડથી વધુની વસ્તી સુધી વેક્સિનને પહોંચાડવામાં આવશે. ત્યાં સુધીમાં દેશમાં લોકડાઉન લાગુ રહેશે. લોકોએ પ્રતિબંધો સાથે પોતાના કામ કરવાના રહેશે.

ટોપ-10 દેશ, જ્યાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં સૌથી વધુ લોકોને સંક્રમણ લાગ્યું

દેશ

કેસ

મૃત્યુ

સાજા થયા

અમેરિકા

29,456,377

531,652

20,003,325

ભારત

1,11,56,748

1,57,471

1,08,24,233

બ્રાઝિલ

10,647,845

257,562

9,527,173

રશિયા

4,268,215

86,896

3,838,040

યૂકે

4,188,400

123,296

3,005,720

ફ્રાન્સ

3,760,671

86,803

258,384

સ્પેન

3,204,531

69,609

2,722,304

ઈટલી

2,938,371

97,945

2,416,093

તુર્કી

2,711,479

28,638

2,578,181

જર્મની

2,455,569

70,924

2,255,500

(આ આંકડા www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ મુજબના છે.)​​​​​​​

