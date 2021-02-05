તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અમેરિકા:ટેક્સાસમાં હાઇવે પર વારાફરતી 130 વાહનની ટક્કર, 6 લોકોનાં મોત, 12 લોકો ઘાયલ

એક કલાક પહેલા

અમેરિકાના ટેક્સાસમાં એક સાથે 130 વાહનો હાઇવે પર વારાફરતી અથડાયા હતાં. જેનો વીડિયો સામે આવ્યો છે. અહીં બરફ વર્ષા થઈ હોવાથી ફોર્ટ વર્થમાં ઇન્ટરસ્ટેટ 35 વેસ્ટ હાઇવે પર વાહનો સ્લીપ થયાં હતાં. જેને લીધે આ અકસ્માત સર્જાયો હતો. આ અકસ્માતમાં અત્યારસુધી 6 લોકોનાં મોત થયાં છે જોકે, હજુ મૃત્યુઆંક વધી શકે છે તેમ સ્થાનિક તંત્રએ જણાવ્યું છે. તો 12 લોકો ઘાયલ થતાં તેમને તાત્કાલિક હૉસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ કરાયા હતાં. સ્થાનિક પોલીસને ઘટનાની જાણ કરતાં તેમણે સ્થળ પર રેસ્ક્યૂ શરૂ કરી દીધું છે. અકસ્માતમાં ટ્રક નીચે દબાયેલી કેટલીક કારને કાઢવા માટે હાઇડ્રોલિક ક્રેનની મદદ લેવામાં આવી હતી. આ અકસ્માતને લીધે સતત બે કલાકથી વધારે હાઇવે જામ રહ્યો હતો.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓવડોદરાનું 1800ની વસતિ ધરાવતું નડા ગામ બન્યું ડિજિટલ, 34 CCTVથી સજ્જ થતાં ચોરીઓ અટકી ગઈ, બાળકોના અભ્યાસ પર પણ નજર રહે છે - ઓરિજિનલ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો