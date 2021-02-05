તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

તારક મહેતા કા ઉલ્ટા ચશ્મા:તો શું શોમાં ફરી એકવાર દયાભાભી જોવા મળશે? દર્શકોને સાંભળવા મળશે 'હે મા...માતાજી?'

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા

'તારક મહેતા કા ઉલ્ટા ચશ્મા'માં છેલ્લાં ત્રણ વર્ષથી દયાભાભી એટલે કે દિશા વાકાણી જોવા મળતી નથી. છેલ્લાં ઘણાં સમયથી ચર્ચા થઈ રહી છે કે દિશા વાકાણી પરત આવે છે, પરંતુ છેલ્લી ઘડીએ કોઈક કારણોસર તે શોમાં કમબેક કરતી નથી. જોકે, હાલના જ એક એપિસોડમાં દિશા વાકાણી પરત આવશે, તેવો સંકેત આપવામાં આવ્યો છે.

ભાઈ સુંદરે કન્ફર્મ કર્યું
તાજેતરના એક એપિસોડમાં દયાભાભીનો ભાઈ સુંદર (મયુર વાકાણી) અમદાવાદથી મુંબઈ આવે છે. સુંદર પોતાના જીજાજી જેઠાલાલ (દિલીપ જોષી)ને દયાભાભીનો પત્ર આપે છે. આટલું જ નહીં સુંદર એમ પણ કહે છે કે તેની બહેન એટલે કે દયા ટૂંક સમયમાં જ અમદાવાદથી મુંબઈ આવશે.

દિશા વાકાણી દીકરીને કારણે શોમાં નહોતી આવતી
એક ચર્ચા એવી પણ છે કે કોરોનાને કારણે દિશા વાકાણીએ શોમાં કમબેક કર્યું નહોતું. દિશા વાકાણીની દીકરી સ્તુતિ નાની હોવાથી તેમણે ઘરે રહેવાનું પસંદ કર્યું હતું. જોકે, હવે ન્યૂ નોર્મલ સાથે જીવન ફરી પાટે ચઢી રહ્યું છે. ત્યારે દિશા વાકાણીએ શોમાં પરત આવવાનું વિચાર્યું હોય તેમ લાગે છે.

દયાભાભીની ગ્રાન્ડ એન્ટ્રી બતાવવામાં આવશે
સૂત્રોના મતે, સિરિયલમાં દયાભાભીની ગ્રાન્ડ એન્ટ્રી બતાવવામાં આવશે. માનવામાં આવે છે કે મેકર્સે દયાભાભી પર જ સિરિયલનો આખો ટ્રેક નક્કી કર્યો છે અને તેમનું ભવ્ય કમબેક થશે.

દયાભાભીના પાત્ર માટે નવી એક્ટ્રેસ શોધવામાં આવી હતી
દિશા વાકાણીએ પ્રોડ્યૂસરની શરતો પર કામ કરવાની ના પાડી ત્યારે અસિત મોદીએ એપ્રિલ, 2019માં દયાભાભીના રોલમાં નવી એક્ટ્રેસ આવશે અને તેના ઓડિશન શરૂ થઈ ગયા હોવાની જાહેરાત કરી હતી. દયાભાભીના પાત્ર માટે ઓડિશન પણ શરૂ કર્યાં હતાં. જોકે, ઓડિશનમાં એક પણ એક્ટ્રેસિસ ફાઈનલ કરવામાં આવી નહોતી.

ઓક્ટોબર, 2017થી દિશા વાકાણી શોમાં જોવા મળી નથી
દિશાએ 2017માં ઓક્ટોબરમાં છ મહિનાની મેટરનિટી લિવ લીધી હતી. જોકે, છ મહિના બાદ પણ દિશા શોમાં પરત ફરી નહોતી. દિશા દીકરી સ્તુતિનાં ઉછેર પર ધ્યાન આપવા માગતી હોવાથી તે શોમાં પરત ફરી નહોતી. ત્યારબાદ એવી પણ ચર્ચા હતી કે દિશાએ પૈસાની વધુ માગણી કરી હતી અને ટાઈમિંગને લઈને પણ વાત કરી હતી. તે સમયે સિરિયલના પ્રોડ્યૂસર અસિત મોદીએ આ તમામ શરતો સ્વીકારવાની ના પાડી દીધી હતી, જેને લઈને અસિત મોદી તથા દિશા વચ્ચે વિવાદ પણ થયો હતો. વિવાદના થોડો સમય બાદ એમ કહેવાતું હતું કે દિશા વાકાણીએ અસિત મોદીના પ્રોડક્શન હાઉસ નીલા ટેલિફિલ્મ્સમાં સંપર્ક કર્યો હતો અને શોમાં પરત ફરવા અંગે વાત કરી હતી. જોકે, ત્યારબાદ પણ દિશા શોમાં પરત આવી નહોતી. હવે, જોવાનું એ છે કે આ વખતે દિશા વાકાણી શોમાં પરત આવે છે કે નહીં?

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓરાજકોટમાં મતદારોને રીઝવવા પ્રયાસ, ભાજપનાં ભજિયાં, કોંગ્રેસનું ચાપડી-શાક, આપનાં ગાંઠિયા-છાશ, સોસાયટીઓમાં સાંજે લોકોના રસોડા બંધ - રાજકોટ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો