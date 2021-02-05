તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ટીવી સેલેબ્સની ફી:રૂપાલી ગાંગુલીને એક દિવસ શૂટિંગ કરવાના 70 હજાર રૂપિયા મળે છે, ટીવીના નંબર 1 શો 'અનુપમા'ના કલાકારોની સેલરી

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: કિરણ જૈન
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • સિરિયલના કેટલાંક કલાકારો મહિનામાં 25 દિવસ તો કેટલાંક 20 દિવસ શૂટિંગ કરે છે

છેલ્લાં ઘણાં મહિનાથી પ્રોડ્યૂસર રાજન સાહીનો શો 'અનુપમા' TRP ચાર્ટમાં નંબર 1 પોઝિશન પર છે. આ શો શરૂઆતથી જ દર્શકોને પસંદ આવી ગયો છે. જોકે, આ શોમાં કામ કરતાં લીડ એક્ટર્સને કેટલાં પૈસા મળે છે, તે તમને ખ્યાલ છે? આ એક્ટર્સ મહિનામાં 20-35 દિવસ શૂટિંગ કરતાં હોય છે. આ માટે તેમને લાખોની કમાણી થાય છે. સિરિયલના કલાકારોને કેટલી ફી મળે છે, તે જાણીએ.

રૂપાલી ગાંગુલી
મહિને 17 લાખ 50 હજાર રૂપિયા

રૂપાલી ગાંગુલીએ સાત વર્ષ બાદ ટીવી સિરિયલ 'અનુપમા'થી કમબેક કર્યું છે. આ સિરિયલમાં તે લીડ રોલમાં છે. સૂત્રોના મતે, રૂપાલી મહિનામાં 25 દિવસ શૂટિંગ કરે છે. તેને એક દિવસના 70 હજાર રૂપિયા મળે છે. 25 દિવસ શૂટ કરવાના 17 લાખ 50 હજાર રૂપિયા મળે છે.

સુધાંશુ પાંડે
મહિને 20 લાખ રૂપિયા

સુધાંશુ પાંડે સિરિયલમાં વનરાજ શાહનું પાત્ર ભજવે છે. સુધાંશુને એક દિવસના 85 હજાર રૂપિયા મળે છે. સુધાંશુ પાંડે આ સિરિયલ પહેલાં ઘણાં મ્યૂઝિક વીડિયો તથા ફિલ્મમાં જોવા મળ્યો છે. આ જ કારણથી મેકર્સે સુધાંશુને વધુ ફી આપી છે. સુધાંશુ પણ મહિનામાં 25 દિવસ શૂટિંગ કરે છે. આ હિસાબે તેને મહિને 21 લાખ 25 હજાર રૂપિયા મળે છે.

મદલસા શર્મા
મહિને 8 લાખ રૂપિયા​​​​​​​

શોમાં મદલસાએ કાવ્યાનું પાત્ર ભજવ્યું છે. સિરિયલમાં કાવ્યા તથા વનરાજ શાહ વચ્ચે અફેર હોય છે. કાવ્યાના પાત્ર માટે મદલસાને 35 હજાર રૂપિયા પ્રતિ દિવસ મળે છે. મદલસા બોલિવૂડ એક્ટર મિથુન ચક્રવર્તીના દીકરા મિમોહની પત્ની છે. આ શોથી મદલસા શર્માને મહિને 80 લાખ 75 હજારની કમાણી થાય છે.

તસ્નીમ શેખ
મહિને છ લાખ રૂપિયા​​​​​​​

તસ્નીમ શેખ શોમાં રાખી દવેના પાત્રમાં છે. તે નેગેટિવ રોલમાં છે. તેને પ્રતિ દિવસ 25 હજાર રૂપિયા મળે છે. તે મહિનામાં 20-25 દિવસ શૂટિંગ કરે છે. મહિનામાં તેને 6 લાખ 25 હજાર રૂપિયાની કમાણી કરે છે.

પારસ કલનાવત
મહિને 5 લાખ રૂપિયા​​​​​​​

પારસ શોમાં સમરના પાત્રમાં છે. તે અનુપમા (રૂપાલી ગાંગુલી) તથા વનરાજ (સુધાંશુ પાંડે)નો દીકરો છે. પારસને એક એપિસોડના 30 હજાર રૂપિયા મળે છે. પારસ મહિનામાં 15-18 દિવસ શૂટિંગ કરે છે. એ હિસાબે તેને મહિનાના 5 લાખ 40 હજાર રૂપિયા મળે છે.

નિધિ શાહ
મહિને 3 લાખ રૂપિયા​​​​​​​

નિધિ શાહ સિરિયલમાં અનુપમા (રૂપાલી ગાંગુલી) તથા વનરાજ શાહ (સુધાંશુ પાંડે)ના દીકરા પારિતોષ શાહ (આશીષ મેહરોત્રા)ની પત્ની કિંજલના પાત્રમાં છે. તેને એક દિવસના 15 હજાર રૂપિયા મળે છે. નિધિ શાહ મહિનામાં 20 દિવસ શૂટિંગ કરે છે અને એ પ્રમાણે તેને મહિનામાં 3 લાખ રૂપિયા મળે છે.

