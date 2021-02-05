તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

તારક મહેતા કા ઉલ્ટા ચશ્મા:કેન્સર ફ્રી થયા બાદ નટુકાકાએ શૂટિંગ શરૂ કર્યું તો કેટલાંકે મજાક ઉડાવી, હવે એક્ટરે કહ્યું- 'નવરા લોકો જ આવું કરી શકે'

'તારક મહેતા કા ઉલ્ટા ચશ્મા'માં નટુકાકાની ભૂમિકા ભજવતા ઘનશ્યાક નાયક નવ મહિના બાદ શોમાં પરત ફર્યાં છે. 10 ડિસેમ્બરના રોજ એક એપિસોડ શૂટ કર્યાં બાદ ઘણાં સોશિયલ મીડિયા યુઝર્સે ઘનશ્યામ નાયકને ટ્રોલ કર્યાં હતાં અને તેમના પર કમેન્ટ કરતાં કહ્યું હતું કે તેમણે પોતાની બીમારી છુપાવવાનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો છે. હવે, નટુકાકાએ ટ્રોલિંગ પર વળતો જવાબ આપ્યો હતો.

શું કહ્યું ઘનશ્યામ નાયકે?
ઘનશ્યામ નાયકે બોમ્બે ટાઈમ્સ સાથેની વાતચીતમાં કહ્યું હતું, 'દરેક વ્યક્તિ એક દિવસ વૃદ્ધ થાય છે અને લોકો બીમારી સામે ઝઝૂમે પણ છે. ભગવાનની દયાથી હવે હું સંપૂર્ણ રીતે કેન્સર ફ્રી છું. ડૉક્ટર્સની સારવારની મારા શરીર પર હકારાત્મક અસર થઈ છે. મેં 10 ડિસેમ્બરના રોજ 'તારક મહેતા'નું શૂટિંગ કર્યું હતું અને હું આ શોમાં કામ કરવાનું ચાલું રાખીશ. ભગવાનના આશીર્વાદ તથા પરિવાર અને પ્રોડ્યૂસર અસિત મોદીનો મને ઘણો જ સપોર્ટ રહ્યો છે.'

બીમારી અંગે આ વાત કહી
સો.મીડિયા યુઝર્સે એમ કહ્યું હતું કે બીમારીને કારણે ઘનશ્યામ નાયક એકદમ નબળા દેખાય છે. આ અંગે નટુકાકાએ કહ્યું હતું, 'કેટલાંક લોકો સીનિયર એક્ટર્સ પ્રત્યે અસંવેદનશીલ હોય છે. હું લોકોને વિનંતી કરીશ કે આવી નકારાત્મકતા ના ફેલાવો. જો હું યોગ્ય ના હોત તો મારા પ્રોડ્યૂસરે મને ક્યારેય કાસ્ટ કર્યો ના હોત. મેં ક્યાંક વાંચ્યું હતું કે કેટલાંક લોકોએ મારી ડ્રેસિંગ સેન્સ અંગે પણ ટિપ્પણી કરી હતી.'

વધુમાં ઘનશ્યામ નાયકે કહ્યું હતું, 'જે લોકો નવરા છે, તેઓ જ આવી નેગેટિવિટી ફેલાવે છે. મારી પર આની કોઈ અસર થતી નથી, કારણ કે હું આ ઉંમરે પણ ઘણો જ ખુશ છું. જ્યાં સુધી મારું શરીર કામ કરતું રહેશે ત્યાં સુધી હું સેટ પર જઈને કામ કરીશ. જેવી રીતે નેગેટિવ લોકો છે, તે જ રીતે મને સતત સપોર્ટ કરતાં લોકો પણ છે. ભગવાનના આશિષથી હું વધારે કામ કરી શકું તેમ છું અને શોમાં જેઠાલાલ (દિલીપ જોષી)ની સાથે મળીને દર્શકોને બહુ બધા હસાવીશ.'

અંતે ઘનશ્યામ નાયકે કહ્યું હતું, '2008માં આ શો શરૂ થયો ત્યારથી જ હું આ શો સાથે જોડાયેલો છું અને દર્શકો મને નટુકાકા તરીકે ઓળખે છે.'

ટ્રીટમેન્ટ બાદ શૂટિંગ શરૂ કર્યું
ગયા વર્ષે સાત સપ્ટેમ્બરના રોજ 76 વર્ષીય ઘનશ્યામ નાયકે ગળાનું ઓપરેશન કરાવ્યું હતું. ઓપરેશન દરમિયાન આઠ ગાંઠો બહાર કાઢવામાં આવી હતી. ત્રણ મહિનાની સતત કેન્સર ટ્રીટમેન્ટ (જેમાં કીમોથેરપી, રેડિયેશન) બાદ હવે તેમના સ્વાસ્થ્યમાં ઘણો જ સુધારો જોવા મળ્યો હતો.

પહેલો સીન જેઠાલાલ અને બાઘા સાથે હતો
નટુકાકાએ સેટ પર પોતાના પહેલા દિવસ અંગે દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર સાથે વાત કરતાં કહ્યું હતું, 'અસિત મોદી તથા તેમના ટીમ મેમ્બર્સે મારું ઘણું જ ધ્યાન રાખ્યું હતું. હું તમામનો આભારી છું. મારો પહેલો સીન જેઠાલાલ (દિલીપ જોષી) તથા બાઘા (તન્મય વેકરિયા)ની સાથે હતો. બંનેએ મને સીન કરતાં સમયે કમ્ફર્ટ ફીલ કરાવ્યું હતું. મને સંવાદો બોલવામાં સહેજ પણ તકલીફ પડી નહોતી. નટુકાકા ગડા ઈલેક્ટ્રોનિક્સમાં પરત આવી ગયા છે. આ એપિસોડ આગામી 2-3 દિવસમાં ટેલિકાસ્ટ કરવામાં આવશે.'

