તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

લાફ્ટર થેરપીની અસર:કપિલ શર્માની કોમેડીથી સિંગર કુનાલના પિતાની તબિયત સુધરી, હાથ પર કપિલના નામનું ટેટુ ત્રોફાવ્યું

મુંબઈ3 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

સિંગર કુનાલ શર્માએ પોતાના જમણા હાથમાં કોમેડિયન કપિલ શર્માના નામનું ટેટુ ત્રોફાવ્યું છે. જોકે, આની પાછળ ખાસ કારણ છે. કુનાલે કહ્યું હતું કે તેના પિતાની તબિયત ઘણી જ ખરાબ હતી અને તેમણે તે સમયે કપિલનો શો જોયો અને તેમાંથી મળેલી પોઝિટિવિટીને કારણે જ તે ઠીક થઈ શક્યા છે. કપિલનો આભાર માનવા માટે તથા તેના પ્રત્યે સન્માન વ્યક્ત કરવા માટે ગયા વર્ષે કુનાલે કપિલના નામનું ટેટુ ત્રોફાવ્યું હતું.

કપિલની કોમેડીને કારણે પિતાની તબિયત સુધરી
એક ઈન્ટરવ્યૂમાં કુનાલે કહ્યું હતું, 'પિતાની બીમારીને કારણે ઘરમાં શોક જેવું વાતાવરણ હતું. લોકો એકબીજા સાથે વાત પણ કરતા નહોતો. તે સમયે કપિલનો શો ટીવી પર આવતો હતો. અમે તે જોતા, રિપીટ ટેલિકાસ્ટ પણ જોતા. કપિલનો શો જ્યારે પણ આવતો ત્યારે ઘરનું વાતાવરણ બદલાઈ જતું. ઘરમાં પોઝિટિવિટી આવવા લાગી હતી. પિતા પર દવાની અસર થવા લાગી. તે સમયે મેં ક્યારેય વિચાર્યું નહોતું કે હું કપિલપાજીને મળી શકીશ.'

પિતા માટે સ્પેશિયલ મીટિંગ યોજી
કુનાલે કહ્યું હતું કે કપિલ શર્માને મળવા માટે તે ખાસ પિતાને મુંબઈ લઈને આવ્યો હતો. જોકે તે સમયે તેના હાથમાં ટેટુ નહોતું. કુનાલે કહ્યું હતું કે થોડાં સમય પછી તે કપિલપાજીને મળ્યો હતો અને તેમની વચ્ચે સારું બોન્ડિંગ થઈ ગયું હતું. આ ટેટુ તેના જીવનની સૌથી યાદગાર ક્ષણ છે. જ્યારે તેણે કપિલને પોતાના હાથનું ટેટુ બતાવ્યું તો તેને પણ નવાઈ લાગી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓમોદીએ કહ્યું- આતંકવાદને ટેકો આપનારા દેશોને જવાબદાર ગણો અને તેઓ સામે ઓર્ગેનાઇઝ્ડ રીતે લડવું પડશે - બિઝનેસ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજનો દિવસ તમારા માટે કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ ઉપલબ્ધિ લાવી રહ્યો છે. તમે તમારી પ્રતિભા તથા બૌદ્ધિક ક્ષમતા દ્વારા થોડા ઉત્તમ કાર્યો કરી શકશો, જેનાથી લોકો આશ્ચર્યચકિત થઇ જશે. નેગેટિવઃ- સંબંધીઓ સાથે...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો