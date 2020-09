તારક મહેતા કા ઉલ્ટા ચશ્મા:અંજલિભાભીએ 12 વર્ષે શો છોડતાં પ્રોડ્યૂસર અસિત મોદીએ હવે મૌન તોડ્યું

View this post on Instagram

All an artist lives for is to entertain its audience 😊 Please Welcome Me welcome Anjali in Taarak mehta ka ulta chashmah Mon -Fri 8:30pm. Need your wishes and support coz like always yourl are my strength 🙏 Ganpati bappa morya🙏 #taarakmehtakaooltahchashmah @taarakmehtakaooltahchashamh @sabtv

A post shared by Sunayana Fozdar (@sunayanaf) on Aug 28, 2020 at 11:14pm PDT