બિગ બોસ 14:રૂબીના- અભિનવના સંબંધમાં આવેલી તિરાડથી બહેન જ્યોતિકા દિલાઈક અજાણ હતી, કહ્યું- પડોશી અને સંબંધીના સવાલોનો ઘણો સામનો કરવો પડ્યો

19 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: કિરણ જૈન
ટૂંક સમયમાં બિગ બોસ 14માં કન્ટેસ્ટન્ટ રૂબીનાની નાની બહેન જ્યોતિકા દિલાઈક ઘરમાં એન્ટ્રી લેશે. વાત એમ છે કે છેલ્લી અમુક સીઝનની જેમ આ સીઝનમાં પણ ઓડિયન્સને ફેમિલી વીક સ્પેશિયલ અવોર્ડ જોવા મળશે. ઘરમાં એન્ટ્રી લેતા પહેલાં જ્યોતિકાએ દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર સાથેની ખાસ વાતચીતમાં જણાવ્યું કે શો મારફતે તેને રૂબીના અને અભિનવના સંબંધમાં આવેલી તિરાડ વિશે ખબર પડી હતી.

જ્યોતિકાનો ખુલાસો- દીદીના સંબંધ વિશે માતાને બધી ખબર હતી
જ્યોતિકા જણાવે છે, 'મને રૂબીના અને અભિનવના સંબંધમાં આવેલી તિરાડ વિશે જરાપણ ખબર ન હતી. જ્યારે તેણે શોમાં આ વિશે ખુલાસો કર્યો તો મારા માટે પણ તે ઘણું શોકિંગ હતું. આ ખુલાસા પછી દિમાગમાં 100 સવાલ આવવાના શરૂ થઇ ગયા હતા. દરેકની જેમ હું પણ જાણવા ઇચ્છતી હતી કે આખરે એવું શું થયું અને ક્યારે થયું. તે સમયે તો હું દીદીને પૂછી શકતી ન હતી કારણકે તે ઘરની અંદર છે. હા અમારી મમ્મીને આના વિશે પહેલેથી જ ખબર હતી અને માટે મેં તેમને આ વિશે પૂછ્યું હતું. તેમણે મને જણાવ્યું કે દીદી અને જીજાજીના સંબંધમાં શું સમસ્યા ચાલી રહી હતી. એટલું જ નહીં તેમણે અભિનવના માતાપિતા સાથે પણ આ બાબતે વાતચીત કરી હતી.'

પડોશી અને સંબંધીના સવાલોનો ઘણો સામનો કરવો પડ્યો
જ્યોતિકાએ આગળ જણાવ્યું કે, 'અમારે અમારા પડોશી અને સંબંધીઓના સવાલોનો ખૂબ સામનો કરવો પડ્યો હતો. દીદીના રિલેશન વિશે દરેક અમને પૂછવા લાગ્યા. આખરે અમે બધાને એવું કહેવા લાગ્યા કે જ્યારે તે ઘરની બહાર આવે તો તમે જ તેની સાથે વાત કરી લેજો. હવે જ્યારે શો મારફતે જોઈ રહ્યા છે કે બંને વચ્ચે બધું સારું ચાલી રહ્યું છે, તો અમે બધા પણ ખુશ છીએ.'

રૂબીના- અભિનવ બંનેને ટોપ 3 લિસ્ટમાં જોવા ઈચ્છે છે જ્યોતિકા
જ્યોતિકાએ જણાવ્યું, 'મેં દીદીનું ક્યારેય અગ્રેસિવ રૂપ નથી જોયું. આ શોમાં તેમનો અગ્રેસિવ નેચર જોઈને ઘણી શોક છું. તે અસલી જિંદગીમાં આવા જરાપણ નથી પણ શોમાં વધારી ચડાવીને બતાવે છે. આ સિવાય તે જે રીતે ગેમ રમી રહ્યા છે તે ખરેખર વખાણવા લાયક છે. જ્યારે હું ઘરની અંદર જઈશ તો રૂબીનાને મોટિવેટ કરીને કહીશ કે ઓડિયન્સ તેને ઘણી પસંદ કરી રહી છે. બીજા કન્ટેસ્ટન્ટ તેની હિંમત તોડવાની ટ્રાય કરી રહ્યા છે પણ તે હાર ન માને. અભિનવજીને પણ કહેવા ઈચ્છીશ કે ધીરે ધીરે જે ગતિએ તે આગળ વધી રહ્યા છે, તેને ઓડિયન્સ ઘણી પસંદ કરી રહી છે. હું તો ઈચ્છું છું કે રૂબીના અને અભિનવ બંને ટોપ 3 લિસ્ટમાં હોય અને શોની ટ્રોફી બેમાંથી એકને મળે.' જણાવી દઈએ કે રૂબીનાની જ્યોતિકા સિવાય અન્ય એક બહેન રોહિણી પણ છે.

જેસ્મિન અને વિન્દુ દારા સિંહ પણ દેખાશે
જ્યોતિકા સિવાય જેસ્મિન ભસીન અને વિન્દુ દારા સિંહ પણ આ સ્પેશિયલ એપિસોડમાં દેખાશે. જેસ્મિન અલી ગોનીને સપોર્ટ કરતી દેખાશે જ્યારે વિન્દુ રાખી સાવંતને સાથ આપતા દેખાશે.

