તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • Entertainment
  • Television
  • Bhaskar Interview: After Ending 7 Years Of Enmity With Honey Singh, Vishal Dadlani Said Didn't Thought That We Will Hug Each Other, Cleared Up All Misunderstanding

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ભાસ્કર ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ:હની સિંહ સાથે 7 વર્ષની શત્રુતા પૂરી કર્યા બાદ વિશાલ દદલાણી બોલ્યો- વિચાર્યું ન હતું કે અમે ગળે વળગશું, મિસઅન્ડરસ્ટેન્ડિંગ દૂર થઇ ગઈ

25 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: કિરણ જૈન
  • કૉપી લિંક

દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર સાથેની વાતચીત દરમ્યાન સિંગર- કમ્પોઝર વિશાલ દદલાણીએ પોતાના અને હની સિંહના સંબંધ વિશે વાત કરી. બંનેએ અંદાજે 7 વર્ષ બાદ જૂની દુશમની ભુલાવીને એકબીજાને ગળે લગાવી લીધા છે. હાલમાં જ, હની સિંહ એક્ટ્રેસ નુસરત ભરૂચા સાથે તેના નવા સોન્ગ 'સઈયાં જી'ને પ્રમોટ કરવા 'ઇન્ડિયન આઇડલ 12'ના સેટ પર પહોંચ્યો હતો, જેમાં વિશાલ જજ તરીકે સેટ પર હાજર હતો. સેટ પર વિશાલ અને હની વચ્ચે એક અલગ જ અંદાજ જોવા મળ્યો.

વિશાલ- હનીએ પરસ્પર મિસઅન્ડરસ્ટેન્ડિંગ દૂર કરી
વિશાલ જણાવે છે, 'હની ઘણો સારો માણસ છે. છેલ્લા ઘણા વર્ષોથી અમારા વચ્ચે ઘણી મિસઅન્ડરસ્ટેન્ડિંગ હતી, જેને અમે યોગ્ય સમયે દૂર કરી શક્યા ન હતા. જ્યારે હની ઇન્ડિયન આઇડલના સેટ પર આવ્યો ત્યારે વિચાર્યું પણ ન હતું કે અમે એકબીજાને ગળે લગાવશું. સેટ પર અમે એકબીજા સાથે ઘણી વાતચીત કરી અને જે પણ પરસ્પર મિસઅન્ડરસ્ટેન્ડિંગ હતી, તેને દૂર કરી. ઘણું સારું લાગ્યું તેને મળીને અને ગળે વળગીને.'

ફિલ્મ 'ચેન્નઈ એક્સપ્રેસ' દરમ્યાન હની- વિશાલ વચ્ચે મતભેદ થયા હતા
વર્ષ 2013માં ફિલ્મ 'ચેન્નઈ એક્સપ્રેસ દરમ્યાન હની સિંહ અને વિશાલ વચ્ચે મતભેદ થઇ ગયા હતા. વાત એટલી બધી વધી ગઈ કે પછી ક્યારેય બંનેએ એકબીજા સાથે કામ ન કર્યું. આ વિશે વિશાલ જણાવે છે, 'એક નાની વાતને લઈને અમારી મિત્રતા ખરાબ થઇ ગઈ હતી. દુર્ભાગ્યવશ છેલ્લા 7 વર્ષોમાં અમારી મુલાકાત પણ નથી થઇ અને તેની સાથે વાત કરવાનો અવસર પણ ન મળ્યો. આ વચ્ચે હની પણ પર્સનલ લાઈફમાં થોડા ખરાબ ફેઝમાંથી પસાર થયો હતો. મને યાદ છે કે મેં ત્યારે તેને મેસેજ પણ કર્યો હતો.' વિશાલે આગળ જણાવ્યું કે, 'મારા મુજબ સૂર એકબીજાને જોડે છે અને તોડતો નથી. જે ખુશી આપનારું કામ છે, તેને જ અમે મ્યુઝિક કહીએ છીએ. હું કોઈ સાથે શત્રુતા રાખવા નથી ઈચ્છતો પણ સૌને સાથે રાખવા ઈચ્છું છું. મારા દિલમાં, હું કોઈ માટે કળવાશ રાખવા નથી ઈચ્છતો. હું ઘણો ખુશ છું આ જોઈને કે તે ફરી સેટ પર પરત ફર્યો છે.'

વિશાલ- શેખરે ફિલ્મના મ્યુઝિક લોન્ચથી અંતર રાખ્યું હતું
વિશાલ- શેખરે ફિલ્મ 'ચેન્નઈ એક્સપ્રેસ'માં મ્યુઝિક આપ્યું હતું. પણ ફિલ્મના પ્રમોશનલ સોન્ગ 'લૂંગી ડાન્સ'નું મ્યુઝિક હની સિંહે આપ્યું હતું. હની સિંહને કારણે વિશાલ- શેખરે ફિલ્મના મ્યુઝિક લોન્ચથી અંતર રાખ્યું હતું અને હની સિંહને ટાર્ગેટ કરતા કહ્યું હતું કે તે શાહરુખ ખાનના ફેમનો ફાયદો ઉઠાવવા ઈચ્છે છે.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ263-3 (89.3)
VS
ભારતભારત
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓરાજકોટમાં રેશ્મા પટેલ અને ઉદય કાનગડ વચ્ચે ફોર્મ ભરવા સમયે ઉગ્ર બોલાચાલી, પોલીસે રેશ્માની ટીંગાટોળી કરી, રેશ્માએ કહ્યું- ભાજપની ગુંડાગીરી નહીં ચલાવી લેવાય - રાજકોટ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો