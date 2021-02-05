તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ટીવી સેલેબ્સને કોરોના:સિરિયલ 'અનુપમા'માં સમર શાહ બનતાં ટીવી એક્ટર પારસનો કોવિડ 19નો રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ, શૂટિંગ અટકાવવામાં આવ્યું

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
ટીવી એક્ટર પારસ કલનાવત હાલમાં ટીવી સિરિયલ 'અનુપમા'માં સમર શાહના રોલમાં જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. પારસનો કોવિડ 19નો ટેસ્ટ હાલમાં જ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો હતો. છેલ્લાં કેટલાંક દિવસથી પારસની તબિયત સારી નહોતી અને આજે એટલે કે 12 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ પારસનો કોરોનાનો રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો હતો. પારસનો ટેસ્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવતા હાલમાં સિરિયલનું શૂટિંગ અટકાવી દેવામાં આવ્યું છે.

વેબ પોર્ટલ સ્પોટબોયના અહેવાલ પ્રમાણે, પારસનો ટેસ્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવતા હવે સિરિયલના તમામ કલાકારો તથા ક્રૂ મેમ્બર્સના ટેસ્ટ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યાં છે. પારસ અથવા સિરિયલના મેકર્સે સત્તાવાર રીતે આ અંગે કોઈ માહિતી આપી નથી.

કોણ છે પારસ?

9 નવેમ્બર, 1996માં નાગપુરમાં જન્મેલા પારસના પિતા ભૂષણ બિઝનેસમેન છે અને માતા અનિતા હાઉસમેકર છે. પારસે નાગપુરમાં જ કોમર્સમાં બેચલર ડિગ્રી લીધી છે. ત્યારબાદ તે મુંબઈ એક્ટર બનવા આવ્યો હતો. અહીંયા તેણે ટેરેન્સની ડાન્સ એકેડમી જોઈન કરી હતી. ત્યારબાદ તેણે બેરી જ્હોન એક્ટિંગ સ્કૂલમાંથી એક્ટિંગ શીખી હતી. પારસે 2016માં મોડલિંગમાં કરયિર બનાવી હતી. તેણે અનેક જાણીતા ફેશન ડિઝાઈનર સાથે કામ કર્યું હતું. તેણે 2017માં ટીવી સિરિયલ 'મેરી દુર્ગા'થી એક્ટિંગ કરિયરની શરૂઆત કરી હતી. પારસે વેબ સિરીઝ તથા મ્યૂઝિક આલ્બમમાં પણ કામ કર્યું છે.

ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે આ પહેલાં 'યે રિશ્તા ક્યા કહેલાતા હૈ'ના કલાકારો સચિન ત્યાગી, સ્વાતિ ચિટનિસ, સમીર ઓનકારનો રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો હતો. ટીવી ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીમાં પાર્થ સમથાન, શ્રેણુ પરીખ, રાજેશ્વરી સચદેવ, હિમાની શિવપુરી, રાજેશ કુમાર, સારા ખાન, મોહેના કુમારી, કિરણ કુમાર, અદિતી ગુપ્તા, મોહિત મલિક સહિત ઘણાં સેલેબ્સના રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યા હતા.

'અનુપમા' છેલ્લાં ઘણાં સમયથી TRPમાં ટોપ પર છે

પ્રોડ્યૂસર રાજન સાહી તથા ડિરેક્ટર રોમેશ કાર્લાની સિરિયલ 'અનુપમા' ગયા વર્ષે જુલાઈમાં શરૂ થઈ હતી. આ સિરિયલ શરૂઆતથી જ દર્શકોને ઘણી જ પસંદ આવી છે. આ સિરિયલ છેલ્લાં ઘણાં સમયથી TRP ચાર્ટમાં ટોચ પર છે. એક્ટ્રેસ રૂપાલી ગાંગુલીએ આ સિરિયલથી કમબેક કર્યું છે. રૂપાલી ગાંગુલી 'અનુપમા'નો રોલ પ્લે કરે છે. આ ઉપરાંત સિરિયલમાં સુધાંશુ પાંડે (વનરાજ શાહ), મદાલસા શર્મા (કાવ્યા ગાંધી), અરવિંદ વૈદ્ય (હસમુખ શાહ) જેવા કલાકારો છે.

