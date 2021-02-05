તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ટીવી એક્ટ્રેસને ઘરે પારણું બંધાયું:અનિતા હસનંદાનીએ દીકરાને જન્મ આપ્યો, પતિ રોહિત રેડ્ડીએ પોસ્ટ શેર કરીને ફેન્સને ગુડ ન્યૂઝ આપ્યા, લખ્યું- ઓફ બોય

44 મિનિટ પહેલા
ટીવી એક્ટ્રેસ અનિતા હસનંદાની માતા બની ગઈ છે. તેણે મંગળવારે 9 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ દીકરાને જન્મ આપ્યો છે. આ વાતની જાણકારી 'નાગિન' સિરિયલ ફેમ અનિતાના પતિ રોહિત રેડ્ડીએ ખુદ મોડી રાત્રે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર એક પોસ્ટ શેર કરીને આપી છે. તેણે પોસ્ટ શેર કરી લખ્યું, 'ઓફ બોય.' અનિતા- રોહિત લગ્નના 8 વર્ષ બાદ પહેલીવાર પેરેન્ટ્સ બન્યા છે. કપલ 14 ઓક્ટોબર 2013ના રોજ લગ્ન કરતા પહેલાં ત્રણ વર્ષ રિલેશનશિપમાં રહ્યા હતા.

રોહિતે જે ફોટો શેર કર્યો છે તેમાં તે પત્ની અનિતાના ગાલ પર કિસ કરતો દેખાઈ રહ્યો છે. જ્યારે અનિતા બેબી બમ્પ ફ્લોન્ટ કરતી દેખાઈ રહી છે. ફોટો નીચે ડેટ લખી છે, 9 ફેબ્રુઆરી 2021. આ સિવાય 'ઇટ્સ અ બોય' પણ લખ્યું છે. રોહિતની આ પોસ્ટ સામે આવ્યા બાદ સેલેબ્સથી લઈને ફેન્સ દરેક કપલને વધામણી આપી રહ્યા છે.

ઓક્ટોબર 2020માં પેરેન્ટ્સ બનવાનું અનાઉન્સ કર્યું હતું
અનિતા અને રોહિતે 14 ઓક્ટોબર 2020ના રોજ એક વીડિયો શેર કરીને પેરેન્ટ્સ બનવાનું અનાઉન્સ કર્યું હતું. વીડિયોમાં કપલે પહેલી મુલાકાત, સગાઈ, લગ્નને રિક્રિએટ કરીને પછી પ્રેગ્નન્સી વિશે જણાવ્યું હતું.

અનિતા 21 વર્ષોથી એન્ટરટેન કરી રહી છે
અનિતા હસનંદાની લગભગ 21 વર્ષોથી એન્ટરટેનમેન્ટ ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીનો હિસ્સો છે. તેણે 'તાલ' ફિલ્મથી એક્ટિંગ ડેબ્યુ કર્યું હતું, ત્યારબાદ તે 'ક્રિષ્ના કોટેજ' અને 'કુછ તો હૈ' જેવી હિટ ફિલ્મોમાં દેખાઈ હતી. અનિતાએ 'હરે કાંચ કી ચૂડીયા'થી ટીવી ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીમાં ડેબ્યુ કર્યું હતું. ત્યારબાદ તે 'સૌતન કભી સહેલી', 'કસૌટી ઝિંદગી કે', 'ક્યોંકિ સાસ ભી કભી બહુ થી', 'નાગિન' સહિત ઘણા હિટ શોમાં દેખાઈ હતી.

