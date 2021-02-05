તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Entertainment
  • 'Change The Name Of Gangubai Kathiawadi Film, It Brings Disrepute To Kathiawar', Now Congress MLA Is Against Bhansali's Film

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વિવાદ:‘ગંગુબાઈ કાઠિયાવાડી ફિલ્મનું નામ બદલો, એનાથી કાઠિયાવાડનું નામ બદનામ થાય છે’, હવે કોંગ્રેસી ધારાસભ્યને ભણસાલીની ફિલ્મ સામે વાંકું પડ્યું

6 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

સંજય લીલા ભણસાલીની ફિલ્મ આવવાની હોય અને વિવાદ ન થાય તો જ નવાઈ. જ્યારથી ભણસાલીની આલિયા ભટ્ટ સ્ટારર નવી ફિલ્મ ‘ગંગુબાઈ કાઠિયાવાડી’ની જાહેરાત થઈ છે, ત્યારથી વિવાદોના પણ ફણગા ફૂટ્યા કરે છે. હવે મહારાષ્ટ્રના કોંગ્રેસી ધારાસભ્ય અમીન પટેલે માગ કરી છે કે આ ફિલ્મનું નામ બદલી નાખવું જોઈએ, કેમ કે તેનાથી ગુજરાતના કાઠિયાવાડ વિસ્તારનું નામ બદનામ થાય છે.

સાઉથ મુંબઈના મુંબાદેવી મતવિસ્તારમાંથી ચુંટાયેલા અમીન પટેલે બાકાયદા મહારાષ્ટ્રની વિધાનસભામાં આ માગ કરી છે. એમણે હાકલ કરી છે કે આ મુદ્દે મહારાષ્ટ્રની સરકારે દખલગીરી કરીને ફિલ્મનું નામ બદલાવડાવવું જોઇએ.

મુંબાદેવીના ધારાસભ્ય અમીન પટેલ (ડાબે)એ માગ કરી છે કે મહારાષ્ટ્ર સરકારે દખલગીરી કરીને સંજય લીલા ભણસાલીની ફિલ્મનું નામ બદલાવવાની ફરજ પાડવી જોઇએ
મુંબાદેવીના ધારાસભ્ય અમીન પટેલ (ડાબે)એ માગ કરી છે કે મહારાષ્ટ્ર સરકારે દખલગીરી કરીને સંજય લીલા ભણસાલીની ફિલ્મનું નામ બદલાવવાની ફરજ પાડવી જોઇએ

અમીન પટેલના કહેવા પ્રમાણે પચાસના દાયકાની સરખામણીએ આજે કમાટીપુરા વિસ્તારે અનેકગણી પ્રગતિ કરી છે અને તે વિવિધ વ્યવસાયોમાં મોખરાનું સ્થાન ભોગવે છે. અમુક રિપોર્ટ્સ પ્રમાણે એકસમયે ગણિકાવૃત્તિ માટે બદનામ એવા કમાટીપુરા વિસ્તારના વર્તમાન કહેવાસીઓએ પણ ગંગુબાઈ કાઠિયાવાડી ફિલ્મના ટ્રેલરમાં તેમના વિસ્તારના ચિત્રણ સામે નારાજગી વ્યક્ત કરી છે. તેમના કહેવા પ્રમાણે કમાટીપુરાના બસ્સો વર્ષના ઇતિહાસનું અત્યંત વરવું ચિત્રણ કરે છે.

સંજય લીલા ભણસાલીની ફિલ્મ ‘ગંગુબાઈ કાઠિયાવાડી’ ક્રાઇમ રાઇટર એસ. હુસૈન ઝૈદીના પુસ્તક ‘માફિયા ક્વીન્સ ઓફ મુંબઈ’ના ગંગુબાઈના પ્રકરણ પર આધારિત છે, જે સત્ય ઘટના પરથી લખાયેલું છે. આ ફિલ્મનું ટીઝર 24 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ રિલીઝ થયું હતું. આલિયા ભટ્ટ ઉપરાંત અજય દેવગણને પણ ચમકાવતી આ ફિલ્મ 30 જુલાઇએ રિલીઝ થશે.

ગંગુબાઈના વારસદારે આ ફિલ્મ રોકવાની માગ કરી હતી
અગાઉ ‘ગંગુબાઈ કાઠિયાવાડી’નું મેકિંગ રોકવાની અરજી મુંબઈની સિટી સિવિલ કોર્ટે રદબાતલ કરી હતી. આ ફિલ્મનું નિર્માણ રોકવા માટે ગંગુબાઈના દત્તક પુત્ર હોવાનો દાવો કરતાં બાબુજી શાહે અરજી કરી હતી. ગંગુબાઈ મૂળ ગુજરાતની હતી. તેને સાથી દ્વારા લગ્નની લાલચે મુંબઈમાં લાવીને કમાટીપુરાના કૂટણખાને વેચી દેવામાં આવી હતી. ગત સદીની મધ્યમાં ગંગુબાઈએ પછી ઘણા બધા અંડરવર્લ્ડના ગેન્ગસ્ટરો સાથે જોડાણ કર્યું હતું અને દક્ષિણ મુંબઈમાં અમુક ભાગમાં તેણે પકડ જમાવી હતી.

તે મોટા કૂટણખાનાની માલિકણ બની હતી અને મુંબઈના રેડ લાઈટ વિસ્તાર કમાટીપુરામાં મહિલાઓ અને અનાથ બાળકોના ઉદ્ધાર માટે ઘણું કામ કર્યું હોવાનું કહેવાય છે. 2011માં માફિયા ક્વીન્સ ઓફ મુંબઈ પ્રકાશિત થયું રહતું, જેમાં ગંગુબાઈ પર પણ એક પ્રકરણ છે. ‘ગંગુબાઈની નામનાને નુકસાન પહોંચાડવામાં આવ્યું છે, તેના ગોપનીયતા અને સ્વમાનના અધિકારનો ભંગ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે’ એવી દલીલ કરીને પુસ્તકના પ્રકાશન અને વિતરણ સામે પણ મનાઈ આદેશ માગવામાં આવ્યો હતો. અરજીમાં દાવો કરાયો હતો કે તથાકથિત નવલકથાને આધારે કોઈ પણ ફિલ્મનું નિર્માણ, દિગ્દર્શન અથવા પ્રોમોનું પ્રસારણ કરવાથી લેખકો અને ફિલ્મકારોને રોકવા માટે કાયમી ઈન્જંક્શનની દાદ શાહે માગી હતી, જે ફગાવી દેવાઈ હતી.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓકેપ્ટન કોહલીએ વાઇફ અનુષ્કા અને દીકરી વામિકાનો ફોટો શેર કર્યો, લખ્યું- મારા જીવનની ખૂબ જ ઉગ્ર, કરુણાશીલ અને મજબૂત મહિલાને હેપ્પી વુમન્સ ડે - ક્રિકેટ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો