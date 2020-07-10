દિવ્ય ભાસ્કરJul 10, 2020, 02:01 PM IST
વરુણ ધવનનું નામ નેપોટિઝ્મ પર ચાલી રહેલ વિવાદમાં લેવાઈ રહ્યું છે પણ આનાથી તેનું સોશિયલ વર્ક પ્રભાવિત થયું નથી. વરુણે બોલિવૂડના 200 ડાન્સર્સના ખાતામાં પૈસા ટ્રાન્સફર કરીને આ કઠિન સમયમાં તેમની મદદ કરી છે. આ વાતનો ખુલાસો એક સમયે બેકગ્રાઉન્ડ ડાન્સર રહી ચૂકેલ રાજ સુરાનીએ કર્યો છે. રાજે તેના ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર વરુણ ધવન સાથે ફોટો શેર કરીને આ વાતની જાણકારી આપી છે.
રાજે જણાવ્યું કે, વરુણે જરૂરિયાતમંદોની મદદ કરી. આમાંથી ઘણાની સાથે તેણે તેની 3 ડાન્સ બેઝ્ડ ફિલ્મમાં કામ કર્યું છે. તે આ લોકો માટે ઘણો ચિંતિત હતો કે તેઓ કઈ રીતે ગુજરાન ચાલવતા હશે. તેણે ડાન્સર્સને મદદ કરવાનું વચન આપ્યું. એવા ઘણા ડાન્સર્સ છે જે સતત તેમના લેન્ડલોર્ડ સાથે ભાડાને લઈને તકલીફમાં છે. કોઈ પેરેન્ટ્સની દવાને લઈને ચિંતિત છે. અમે બધા તેમના આભારી છીએ જે ડાન્સર્સની મદદ કરી રહ્યા છે. ભલે શૂટિંગ શરૂ થઇ ગયા છે પણ ડાન્સર્સે હજુ ઘણી રાહ જોવાની છે.
કૂલી નંબર 1માં દેખાશે
વરુણ ધવનની અપકમિંગ ફિલ્મ કૂલી નંબર 1 છે જેમાં તે સારા અલી ખાન સાથે દેખાશે. આ ફિલ્મ આવતા વર્ષે 1 જાન્યુઆરીએ રિલીઝ કરવાનું મેકર્સે નક્કી કર્યું છે. પ્રોડ્યુસર આ ફિલ્મને OTT પ્લેરફોર્મ પર રિલીઝ કરવા ઇચ્છતા નથી.