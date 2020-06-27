View this post on Instagram

#DilBecharaOnAnyScreen A personal note: Aaj kal, ek alag nazariye se sab kuch dekhne ki koshish kar rahi hoon, socha aap sab ke saath bhi thodi baat kar loon. Iss samay, dard kaafi hai. Aur badhate nahi hai na? Yeh sab akele karna, mushkil kaafi hai. Apne aap ko, iss zidd se, riha kar dete hai na? In mushkilon, ko thoda asaan kar dete hai na. Let’s make this a time to celebrate a legendary life, a film? A time to give a tribute, to embrace these extremely challenging circumstances we all are in. And not a time to revolt, asking for something that in our present reality cannot be made possible. Bloockbuster banani hai, toh apke pyaar se hi ban jayegi!❤️Hamesha Box office ki zarurat toh nahi hain na? Let NOT make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest. Let’s instead make it about the size of our hearts, that we can make as big as we wish to, and fill up with as much love, joy and pride as we want. Let’s cherish it. Relish it. Celebrate it. In any and every way we can? Socha agar moral support hee dena hai, toh shayad #DilBecharaOnAnyScreen ki thaan lo? ✅ Aur #DilBecharaOnBigScreen ko abhi ke liye, bhool jao? Aur jahan rahi intezaar karne ki baat. Intezaar toh mahino se kar rahe hain, taqleefon se guzar rahe hain. Ab film dekhne ka time, aur yaadon mein beh jaane ka time, aa gaya hai. Itna pyaar hai aapke paas dene ke liye, bas unconditionally de do? Dukh bahut zyaada hai, thodi si khushi ka mauka hee de do na. 🙏 . . . #SushantSinghRajput

