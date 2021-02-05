તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

IT રેડ પર તાપસી પન્નુના મનની વાત:એક્ટ્રેસે કહ્યું, 'છેલ્લાં કેટલાંક વર્ષોએ એ બતાવી દીધું કે અહીંયા કંઈ પણ થઈ શકે છે, હું કોઈ ક્રિમિનલ નથી'

મુંબઈ43 મિનિટ પહેલા
તાપસી પન્નુએ કહ્યું હતું, પબ્લિક પર્સનાલિટી હોવાને કારણે તે આ પ્રકારની કાર્યવાહી માટે હંમેશાંથી તૈયાર રહે છે - Divya Bhaskar
તાપસી પન્નુએ કહ્યું હતું, પબ્લિક પર્સનાલિટી હોવાને કારણે તે આ પ્રકારની કાર્યવાહી માટે હંમેશાંથી તૈયાર રહે છે
  • IT અધિકારીઓએ તાપસીને છ માર્ચના રોજ ફોન પરત આપ્યો હતો

હાલમાં જ તાપસી પન્નુના ઘરે ઈનકમ ટેક્સ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટે દરોડા પાડ્યા હતા. તેનો મોબાઈલ ફોન જપ્ત કરી લેવામાં આવ્યો છે. શનિવાર, છ માર્ચના રોજ તાપસીને તેનો ફોન પરત આપવામાં આવ્યો છે. તાપસીએ દરોડા અંગે વાત કરી હતી. તેણે કહ્યું હતું કે પબ્લિક પર્સનાલિટી હોવાને કારણે તે આ પ્રકારની કાર્યવાહી માટે હંમેશાંથી તૈયાર રહે છે. જોકે, તેના પરિવાર માટે આ મુશ્કેલરૂપ હતું. તેણે એમ પણ કહ્યું હતું કે છેલ્લાં કેટલાંક વર્ષો કે મહિનામાં તે એ વાત સારી રીતે સમજી ચૂકી છે કે અહીંયા કંઈ પણ થઈ શકે છે.

'મેં આવી અપેક્ષા રાખી નહોતી'
ધ ક્વિન્ટ્ સાથેની વાતચીતમાં તાપસીએ કહ્યું હતું, 'જ્યારે તે (IT અધિકારી) મારા ત્યાં આવ્યા તો મને કહેવામાં આવ્યું કે મારા દિલ્હી તથા મુંબઈના અન્ય ઠેકાણાં પર પણ તપાસ ચાલી રહી છે. મને નથી લાગતું કે મેં આવી કોઈ આશા રાખી હતી. મારા માટે તથા ખાસ કરીને મારા પરિવાર માટે આ હેરાન કરનારું હતું. તેમણે આ બધું ક્યારેય જોયું નથી.'

'પબ્લિક ફિગર હોવાની કિંમત ચૂકવી'
તાપસીએ આગળ કહ્યું હતું, 'છેલ્લાં કેટલાંક વર્ષો કે મહિનાઓએ મને એ વાત જણાવી દીધી કે કંઈ પણ થઈ શકે છે. આ પબ્લિક ફિગર હોવાની કિંમત છે. હું પૂરી રીતે ઠીક છું. કારણ કે જ્યારે મેં કંઈ જ ખોટું કર્યું નથી તો મને કઈ વાતનો અને કેમ ડર હોવો જોઈએ. જો કોઈ માનવીય ભૂલ છે તો હું તેનું ચૂકવણી કરવા તૈયાર છું અથવા હું કરીશ. હું કોઈ ક્રિમિનલ નથી. મેં કંઈ જ ગેરકાયદેસર કર્યું નથી. આથી મને પરિણામનો ડર નથી.'

5 કરોડની રસીદ પર રિએક્શન આપ્યું
તાપસીએ વાતચીતમાં કહ્યું હતું કે ભલે રેડને કારણે તેને આઘાત લાગ્યો હોય, પરંતુ તેનો અર્થ એ નથી કે તે ડરીને પોતાની જાતને બદલી નાખે. એક્ટ્રેસ 5 કરોડ રૂપિયાની રસીદ પર કહ્યું હતું કે તે જાણવા માગે છે કે તે પાંચ કરોડ રૂપિયા ક્યાં છે? તેને જીવનમાં ક્યારેય કોઈ કામ માટે આ રકમ ઑફર થઈ નથી. તે એ રસીદને પોતાના માટે ફ્રેમ કરાવશે.'

મોબાઈલ મળતાં જ રેડ પર રિએક્શન આપ્યું હતું
શનિવાર, 6 માર્ચના રોજ IT અધિકારીઓએ તાપસીને ફોન પરત આપ્યો હતો. આના પર તાપસીએ સો.મીડિયામાં તાપસીએ પહેલી પોસ્ટમાં કહ્યું હતું, '3 દિવસની તપાસ બાદ મુખ્ય રીતે 3 વાતો સામે આવી છે. પેરિસના જે કથિત બંગલાની ચાવી મારી પાસે હોવાની વાત કરવામાં આવી છે, ત્યાં હું ક્યારેય ગરમીમાં વેકેશન મનાવવા ગઈ નથી. આ બંગલાની માલિક હું છે, તેવું કહેવામાં આવે છે.'

બીજી પોસ્ટમાં કહ્યું હતું, 'પાંચ કરોડની કોઈ રિસિપ્ટ નથી. ના તેણે કોઈ પૈસા લીધા છે.'

તાપસી પન્નુની સો.મીડિયા પોસ્ટ
તાપસી પન્નુની સો.મીડિયા પોસ્ટ

છેલ્લી પોસ્ટમાં તાપસીએ કહ્યું હતું કે તે 2013માં કોઈ પણ દરોડા સાથે જોડાયેલી નથી. તેણે કહ્યું હતું, 'નાણામંત્રીના મતે 2013માં તેના ત્યાં દરોડા પડ્યાં હતાં. હવે તે સસ્તી કૉપી નથી.' 'સસ્તી કૉપી' કહીને તાપસીએ કંગનાને આડેહાથ લીધી છે. કંગનાએ અનેકવાર તાપસીને 'સસ્પી કૉપી' કહી છે.

3 માર્ચે દરોડા પડ્યા હતા
ઈન્કમ ટેક્સ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટે 3 માર્ચે તાપસી પન્નુ, અનુરાગ કશ્યપ, વિકાસ બહલ તથા મધુ મન્ટેનાના ઘર તથા ઓફઇસમાં દરોડા પડ્યા હતા. રિપોર્ટ પ્રમાણે, તાપસી તથા અનુરાગે અંદાજે 350 કરોડની ટેક્સ ચોરી કરી છે.

