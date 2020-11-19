વિવાદ:સ્વરા ભાસ્કરે ઝોમેટોને રિપબ્લિક TV પરથી જાહેરાત દૂર કરવાનું કહ્યું, અર્નબ ગોસ્વામીના ચાહકોએ #boycottzomato હેશટૅગ ટ્રેન્ડ કર્યું

તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવોInstall App
સ્વરા ભાસ્કરે ટ્વીટ કરીને ફૂડ ડિલિવરી એપ્લિકેશન ઝોમેટોને નફરત ફેલાવતી ચેનલ પર જાહેરાત ના આપવાની સલાહ આપી હતી. આ ટ્વીટ પર ઝોમેટોએ જવાબ આપ્યો હતો. આ જવાબ બાદ સોશિયલ મીડિયા યુઝર્સ તેમાં પણ ખાસ કરીને અર્નબ ગોસ્વામીના ચાહકો રોષે ભરાયા છે અને તેમણે ઝોમેટોને બોયકોટ કરવાની ડિમાન્ડ કરીને ટ્વિટર પર #boycottzomato હેશટૅગ ટ્રેન્ડ કર્યું છે.
સ્વરાએ શું ટ્વીટ કરી હતી?
સ્વરાએ ટ્વીટ કરીને કહ્યું હતું, 'હું ઝોમેટોની નિયમિત ગ્રાહક છું. શું તમે નફરતને ડીફંડ કરવાની યોજના બનાવી રહ્યા છો? શું તમે નફરત ફેલાવતી રિપબ્લિક ભારત જેવી ચેનલ પર તમારી જાહેરાત બંધ કરી શકો છો, હું વાત સાથે સમંત નથી કે મેં આપેલા રૂપિયા આ પ્રકારના સાંપ્રદાયિક ઉન્માદને પ્રોત્સાહન આપે. મહેરબાની કરીને તમારા ગ્રાહકોને આ અંગે સ્પષ્ટ માહિતી આપો.'
ઝોમેટોએ શું જવાબ આપ્યો?
સ્વરાની આ ટ્વીટ પર ઝોમેટોએ વળતો જવાબ આપતા કહ્યું હતું, 'અમે અમારા કન્ટેન્ટ સિવાય કોઈના પણ કન્ટેન્ટને પ્રોત્સાહન આપતા નથી. હાલમાં આ મુદ્દો વિચારણા હેઠળ છે.'
ઝોમેટોનો આ જવાબ અર્નબ ગોસ્વામીના ચાહકોને સહેજ પણ પસંદ આવ્યો નહોતો. તેમણે ટ્વિટર પર #boycottzomato હેશટૅગ ટ્રેન્ડ કર્યું હતું.
ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે ગયા મહિને બજાજ ઓટો તથા પાર્લે જેવી કંપનીઓએ કહ્યું હતું કે તેઓ સમાજમાં ઝેર ફેલાવતા હોય તેવા પ્લેટફોર્મ સાથે જોડાશે નહીં.
ટ્વિટર પર #boycottzomato હેઠળ કરવામાં આવેલી ટ્વીટ
Hey Zomato! If you choose swara we will choose swiggy ! Choice is yours take decision Wisely Okay #BoycottZomato— गंगाधर #३ह🕉️📿 (@ek_ram_bhakt101) November 18, 2020
Nationalist Anti Nationalist pic.twitter.com/96TdRKrTQF
YOUR TIME IS UP ZOMATO. UNINSTALLED.— Mukesh Khanna (@itsMukeshKhanna) November 19, 2020
WE Stand with Arnab Goswami & @Republic_Bharat#Zomato #boycottzomato #SwaraBhasker pic.twitter.com/C930897yhg
#boycottzomato is trending rn..— Pulkit🌈 (@sarcasticyadav_) November 19, 2020
*Swiggy to those who were trending this-: pic.twitter.com/XmoED4Razv
We are looking into it sounds like u r from govt Central agencies 😂😂— Nitika Singh🦋 (@itsNitikaSingh) November 19, 2020
AUKAAT bhul gye ho kya ?
As if @zomatoin have only one customer to satisfy ? #boycottzomato #RepublicRoar4SSR https://t.co/sWTyzy7Sz1
Before you uninstalled @zomatoin make sure you rate (1) star and write some good reviews !!— Ankit Bharadwaj (@itsAnkit07) November 18, 2020
I'm done this !!
Do u ??#NoRepublicNoZomato #boycottzomato pic.twitter.com/2hOanZNap9
Am Zomato gold member but no more...#boycottzomato pic.twitter.com/bJ2FwPPv0g— Swarup (@swarup16) November 19, 2020
Hello Zomato @zomato @zomatocare THE NUMBER OF US NATIONALISTS who WATCH @Republic_Bharat IS MORE than the handful this Swara Bhasker leads. Lets Us know what u plan so WE ALSO CAN LOOK into what to do. If you pull out your ads WE BOYCOTT YOU #Zomato #SwaraBhasker #boycottzomato https://t.co/HqTvErtcBw— Rosy (@rose_k01) November 18, 2020
"Raanjhanaa" is an amazing movie, it passes on an important message that when you get an option to choose between Sonam kapoor & Swara bhaskar, you must choose DEATH.#boycottzomato Zomato ko Boycott karo!!! pic.twitter.com/wTMoJIEJDP— Arnabish Kumarswami (@OfficialFanAG) November 18, 2020
#boycottzomato I have already deleted @zomato @zomatoin Now I am using @swiggy_in pic.twitter.com/i1HTamGted— Aishwarya Biswas (@Aishwar31203183) November 19, 2020
Inception of Boycotting. #boycottzomato pic.twitter.com/LAF8pv8oQ3— Liberal Slayerr (@liberal_slayerr) November 19, 2020
Lo @zomatocare deleted your app ab paisa kamaogai nai to add kaha sai doge by the way I was also a regular customer 😂😂#boycottzomato pic.twitter.com/p37rb6LlEp— poison (@R37435351) November 19, 2020
#boycottzomato— ALPHA (@leftist__slayer) November 19, 2020
Swiggy Before Swiggy Now pic.twitter.com/kGf6wdlEyI
#boycottzomato is Trending on Twitter— Bhoomika Maheshwari (@Sankii_Memer) November 19, 2020
Meanwhile @swiggy_in rn: pic.twitter.com/lzgufjzXuu
So, Am I Nostradamus?😂— Arun Singh Daramwal (@ArunDaramwal) November 19, 2020
I predicted this Yesterday.#boycottzomato #SwaraBhasker pic.twitter.com/wVzZ3Kb21u
