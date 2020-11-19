તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિવાદ:સ્વરા ભાસ્કરે ઝોમેટોને રિપબ્લિક TV પરથી જાહેરાત દૂર કરવાનું કહ્યું, અર્નબ ગોસ્વામીના ચાહકોએ #boycottzomato હેશટૅગ ટ્રેન્ડ કર્યું

મુંબઈ38 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

સ્વરા ભાસ્કરે ટ્વીટ કરીને ફૂડ ડિલિવરી એપ્લિકેશન ઝોમેટોને નફરત ફેલાવતી ચેનલ પર જાહેરાત ના આપવાની સલાહ આપી હતી. આ ટ્વીટ પર ઝોમેટોએ જવાબ આપ્યો હતો. આ જવાબ બાદ સોશિયલ મીડિયા યુઝર્સ તેમાં પણ ખાસ કરીને અર્નબ ગોસ્વામીના ચાહકો રોષે ભરાયા છે અને તેમણે ઝોમેટોને બોયકોટ કરવાની ડિમાન્ડ કરીને ટ્વિટર પર #boycottzomato હેશટૅગ ટ્રેન્ડ કર્યું છે.

સ્વરાએ શું ટ્વીટ કરી હતી?
સ્વરાએ ટ્વીટ કરીને કહ્યું હતું, 'હું ઝોમેટોની નિયમિત ગ્રાહક છું. શું તમે નફરતને ડીફંડ કરવાની યોજના બનાવી રહ્યા છો? શું તમે નફરત ફેલાવતી રિપબ્લિક ભારત જેવી ચેનલ પર તમારી જાહેરાત બંધ કરી શકો છો, હું વાત સાથે સમંત નથી કે મેં આપેલા રૂપિયા આ પ્રકારના સાંપ્રદાયિક ઉન્માદને પ્રોત્સાહન આપે. મહેરબાની કરીને તમારા ગ્રાહકોને આ અંગે સ્પષ્ટ માહિતી આપો.'

ઝોમેટોએ શું જવાબ આપ્યો?
સ્વરાની આ ટ્વીટ પર ઝોમેટોએ વળતો જવાબ આપતા કહ્યું હતું, 'અમે અમારા કન્ટેન્ટ સિવાય કોઈના પણ કન્ટેન્ટને પ્રોત્સાહન આપતા નથી. હાલમાં આ મુદ્દો વિચારણા હેઠળ છે.'

ઝોમેટોનો આ જવાબ અર્નબ ગોસ્વામીના ચાહકોને સહેજ પણ પસંદ આવ્યો નહોતો. તેમણે ટ્વિટર પર #boycottzomato હેશટૅગ ટ્રેન્ડ કર્યું હતું.

ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે ગયા મહિને બજાજ ઓટો તથા પાર્લે જેવી કંપનીઓએ કહ્યું હતું કે તેઓ સમાજમાં ઝેર ફેલાવતા હોય તેવા પ્લેટફોર્મ સાથે જોડાશે નહીં.

ટ્વિટર પર #boycottzomato હેઠળ કરવામાં આવેલી ટ્વીટ

