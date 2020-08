View this post on Instagram

I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate

Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Jul 31, 2020 at 7:17pm PDT