View this post on Instagram

Today when I entered your house bhai there was no hug, no masti and laughter.... 10 yrs of brotherhood with you and you left me shocked, broken and speechless...all our memories all those love filled moments we spent as a family will now forever haunt me. You promised me that you will be the first actor in my directorial debut, you said we are both Bihari and hence we have to rule this industry together. You broke all your promises today...You betrayed me my brother...you have left me alone @sushantsinghrajput

A post shared by Sandip Ssingh (@officialsandipssingh) on Jun 14, 2020 at 5:16am PDT