તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આપવીતી:છ મહિના સુધી કોવિડ 19 પોઝિટિવ દર્દીઓની સેવા કરનાર શિખા મલ્હોત્રાએ કહ્યું, 'નાનપણમાં મને બ્રેન સ્ટ્રોક આવ્યો હતો'

મુંબઈ33 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: કિરણ જૈન
  • કૉપી લિંક

શાહરુખ ખાનની ફિલ્મ 'ફૅન'માં જોવા મળેલી એક્ટ્રેસ શિખા મલ્હોત્રા માટે 2020નું વર્ષ રોલર કોસ્ટરની રાઈડ સમાન રહ્યું છે. તેણે નર્સ તરીકે છ મહિના સુધી કોરોના પોઝિટિવ દર્દીઓની સારવાર કરી હતી. ત્યારબાદ તે પોતે કોરોના પોઝિટિવ થઈ હતી. કોરોનામાંથી સાજા થયા બાદ શિખાને બ્રેન સ્ટ્રોક આવ્યો હતો. દિવ્ય ભાસ્કરની ખાસ વાતચીતમાં શિખાએ કહ્યું હતું કે ગમે તેટલી મુશ્કેલી કેમ ના આવે, પરંતુ તે ક્યારેય હાર માનશે નહીં.

લૉકડાઉનમાં થયું કે દેશ માટે કંઈક કરવું જોઈએ
લૉકડાઉનના બે અઠવાડિયા બે જ પહેલાં મારી લીડ એક્ટ્રેસ તરીકેની ડેબ્યૂ ફિલ્મ 'કાંચલી' રિલીઝ થઈ હતી. જ્યારે લૉકડાઉન થયું તો એવું લાગ્યું કે બધું જ બંધ થઈ ગયું છે. આખી દુનિયા અટકી ગઈ છે. આપણાં માનનીય વડાપ્રધાને જ્યારે લૉકડાઉનની જાહેરાત કરી ત્યારે મને એ વાતનો અહેસાસ થયો કે મારે પણ દેશ માટે કંઈક કરવું જોઈએ. બીજા જ દિવસે હું મારું નર્સિંગ સર્ટિફિકેટ લઈને મુંબઈની અલગ અલહ હોસ્પિટલમાં જવા લાગી. અંતે મને HBT (હિંદુ હૃદય સમ્રાટ બાળાસાહેબ ઠાકરે) હોસ્પિટલમાં કામ કરાવની તક મળી.

સાત મહિનાનું બાળક મારું પહેલું પેશન્ટ હતું
શરૂઆતમાં મારે હોસ્પિટલમાં બહુ બધી મુશ્કેલીઓનો સામનો કરવો પડ્યો હતો. અભિનેત્રી હોવાને કારણે નર્સના કામમાં અડચણો આવતી હતી. હોસ્પિટલના લોકોને મારી પર સતત શંકા રહેતી. ક્યાંકને ક્યાંક તેમના મનમાં એવું હતું કે એક્ટર્સ આ બધું પબ્લિસિટી, વિવાદ કે ડ્રામા માટે કરે છે. જોકે, મેં તેમને વિશ્વાસ અપાવ્યો હતો કે આવું કંઈ જ નથી. મેં પગાર લેવાની પમ ના પાડી દીધી હતી. થોડાં દિવસ બાદ કોવિડ સ્પેશિયલ ટ્રેનિંગ લીધા બાદ નર્સ તરીકે મારી સફર શરૂ થઈ હતી. મારું સૌથી પહેલું પેશન્ટ સાત મહિનાનું બાળક હતું. તેનો કોવિડ 19નો નેગેટિવ રિપોર્ટ 28 દિવસ પછી આવ્યો હતો. અંદાજે છ મહિના સુધી હું નર્સ તરીકે કામ કરતી હતી અને તે પણ માત્ર ICUમાં જ.

કેટરીના કૈફ, શત્રુધ્ન સિંહા સહિતના સેલેબ્સે વખાણ કર્યાં
છ મહિના બાદ હું પણ કોરોના પોઝિટિવ થઈ. એક સમયે જે નર્સ મારો સ્વીકાર કરતી નહોતી, તેમણે જ મારી સારી રીતે દેખરેખ રાખી. જોકે, કોવિડ 19ને કારણે મારામાં ઘણી જ નબળાઈ આવી ગઈ છે. આથી હું ફરીવાર હોસ્પિટલમાં જોઈન કરી શકી નહીં. જોકે, જ્યારે મારા કામને કેટરીના કૈફ, શત્રુધ્ન સિંહા, સોનુ સૂદ જેવા દિગ્ગજોએ વખાણ્યું તો બહુ જ આનંદ થયો હતો. મહારાષ્ટ્રના મુખ્યમંત્રી ઉદ્ધવ ઠાકરેએ પણ મારા કામની નોંધ લીધી હતી.

નાનપણમાં પણ મને બ્રેન સ્ટ્રોક આવ્યો હતો
કોવિડ 19માંથી હું પૂરી રીતે સાજી થઈ નહોતી અને અચાનક એક રાત્રે ચહેરા પર પેરાલિસિસ અટેક આવ્યો હતો. મને આ અટેક બીજીવાર આવ્યો હતો. નાનપણમાં મને બ્રેન સ્ટ્રોક આવ્યો હતો. જોકે, આ વખતે લાગ્યું કે હું કદાચ જીવન સામેની જંગ હારી જઈશ. હું મુંબઈમાં એકલી રહું છું. 9 ડિસેમ્બર, 2020ના રોજ મારી માતા ઘરે આવી અને બીજા જ દિવસે મને અટેક આવ્યો. શરૂઆતમાં જમણો હાથ અકળાઈ ગયો હતો અને ધીમે ધીમે ચહેરો પણ જકડાઈ ગયો હતો. હું કંઈક કહું તે પહેલાં જ મારો ચહેરો વાંકો થઈ ગયો હતો. મને તાત્કાલિક કોકિલાબેન હોસ્પિટલમાં લઈ જવામાં આવી હતી, પરંતુ ત્યાં દોઢ લાખ રૂપિયા ડિપોઝિટ કરવાનું કહેવામાં આવ્યું. પછી મેં મારી માતાને સરકારી હોસ્પિટલ લઈ જવાની વાત કરી. અંતે કૂપર હોસ્પિટલમાં મારી સારવાર કરવામાં આવી હતી.

આજે પણ નોર્મલ થવાની પ્રોસેસ ચાલી રહી છે
આ ઘટનાને એક મહિનો થવા આવ્યો, પરંતુ હજી પણ નબળાઈ લાગે છે. આજે પણ સારવાર ચાલે છે. મેં હાર નથી માની. હું દિવસમાં ચાર વાર વર્કઆઉટ કરું છું. આજે પણ નોર્મલ થવાની પ્રોસેસ ચાલી રહી છે.

ઈચ્છું છું કે દર્શકો મને નવા અવતારમાં જુએ
પેરાલિસિસ બાદ મને હવે કામની ઓફર્સ વધારે આવતી નથી. લોકોને એમ લાગે છે કે હું કામ કરવા તૈયાર નથી. જોકે, હવે હું સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં પોસ્ટ કરું છું, જેથી લોકોને વિશ્વાસ થઈ જાય કે હું કામ કરવા માટે તૈયાર છું. કેટલીક વેબ સિરીઝની ઓફર આવી છે. વાતચીત ચાલી રહી છે. ઈચ્છું છું કે ટૂંક સમયમાં ઓડિયન્સ મને સ્ક્રીન પર નવા અવતારમાં જુએ.

ફોટો તથા વીડિયોઃ અજીત રેડેકર

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ69-2 (29.0)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
રમત ચાલે છે
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓRLD આજે UP અને રાજસ્થાનમાં ખેડૂત પંચાયત શરૂ કરશે; વિપક્ષની માગ- સંસદમાં અલગથી ચર્ચા કરવામાં આવે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો