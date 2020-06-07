Change Cookies Settings

મદદ / સોનુ સૂદે 200 ઈડલી વેચનારાઓને તમિળનાડુ પરત મોકલ્યા, તેમણે સોનુની આરતી ઉતારી આભાર માન્યો

Sonu Sood sends 200 idli vendors back home to Tamil Nadu, they honour him with aarti
દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર

Jun 07, 2020, 10:49 PM IST

કોરોના મહામારીને કારણે ચાલી રહેલ લોકડાઉનમાં સોનુ સૂદ શ્રમિકોને તેમના ઘરે પરત પહોંચાડી રહ્યો છે. બસ, ટ્રેન અને પ્લેન મારફતે સતત પ્રવાસીઓને તેમના વતન પહોંચાડી રહ્યો છે. લોકો સોનુને આભાર માનવા ઘણા વીડિયો, પોસ્ટ વગેરે શેર કરતા રહે છે. સોનુએ હવે મુંબઈથી તમિળનાડુ 200 ઈડલી વેચનારાઓને બસમાં રવાના કર્યા છે. સોનુની આ મફત સેવા બદલ મહિલાઓએ તેની આરતી ઉતારી તેનો આભાર માન્યો હતો.

સોનુ સૂદ ખુદ આ બધી બસને રવાના કરવા માટે ત્યાં હાજર રહે છે. તેણે બસ આગળ નાળિયેર પણ ફોડ્યું હતું. સોનુ સૂદ શ્રમિકોને ઘરે પહોંચાડવાનું કામ મહિના ઉપરથી કરી રહ્યો છે. બસ, ટ્રેનની સાથે હવે સોનુ ચાર્ટડ ફ્લાઇટની વ્યવસ્થા કરીને લોકોને ઘરે પહોંચાડી રહ્યો છે.

સોનુએ 170 મજૂરોને મુંબઈથી દેહરાદૂન પ્લેનમાં રવાના કર્યા હતા. તેના આ ઉમદા કામ બદલ ઉત્તરાખંડના મુખ્યમંત્રીએ સોનુના વખાણ કરી આભાર માન્યો હતો. તેમણે સોનુ સાથે ફોન પર વાત કરી હતી. તેમણે આ કોરોના સંકટ ટળે પછી સોનુને ઉત્તરાખંડ હિલ સ્ટેશન ફરવા માટે આમંત્રણ પણ આપ્યું. આ અગાઉ કેરળમાં ફસાયેલ 177 જેટલી છોકરીઓને પણ સોનુએ ખાસ ફ્લાઇટની વ્યવસ્થા કરી તેમના ઘરે પહોંચાડી હતી.

