દિવ્ય ભાસ્કરJun 07, 2020, 10:49 PM IST
કોરોના મહામારીને કારણે ચાલી રહેલ લોકડાઉનમાં સોનુ સૂદ શ્રમિકોને તેમના ઘરે પરત પહોંચાડી રહ્યો છે. બસ, ટ્રેન અને પ્લેન મારફતે સતત પ્રવાસીઓને તેમના વતન પહોંચાડી રહ્યો છે. લોકો સોનુને આભાર માનવા ઘણા વીડિયો, પોસ્ટ વગેરે શેર કરતા રહે છે. સોનુએ હવે મુંબઈથી તમિળનાડુ 200 ઈડલી વેચનારાઓને બસમાં રવાના કર્યા છે. સોનુની આ મફત સેવા બદલ મહિલાઓએ તેની આરતી ઉતારી તેનો આભાર માન્યો હતો.
@Sonu_Sood sent across 200 idliwalas back to their home state of Tamil Nadu. Kudos to him yet again. The actor has started the Ghar Bhejo initiative with his friend @goel.neeti. #sonusood #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
સોનુ સૂદ ખુદ આ બધી બસને રવાના કરવા માટે ત્યાં હાજર રહે છે. તેણે બસ આગળ નાળિયેર પણ ફોડ્યું હતું. સોનુ સૂદ શ્રમિકોને ઘરે પહોંચાડવાનું કામ મહિના ઉપરથી કરી રહ્યો છે. બસ, ટ્રેનની સાથે હવે સોનુ ચાર્ટડ ફ્લાઇટની વ્યવસ્થા કરીને લોકોને ઘરે પહોંચાડી રહ્યો છે.
There is absolutely no one like @Sonu_Sood! The actor flew a total 180 migrants which comprised of patients, pregnant women & elderly people to their hometown in Uttarakhand today. The migrants were stranded on roads for several days & they reached out to the actor for help. *He has started the Ghar Bhejo initiative with @Goel.Neeti to get migrants reunited with their families! #sonusood #viralbhayani #airportdiaries @viralbhayani
સોનુએ 170 મજૂરોને મુંબઈથી દેહરાદૂન પ્લેનમાં રવાના કર્યા હતા. તેના આ ઉમદા કામ બદલ ઉત્તરાખંડના મુખ્યમંત્રીએ સોનુના વખાણ કરી આભાર માન્યો હતો. તેમણે સોનુ સાથે ફોન પર વાત કરી હતી. તેમણે આ કોરોના સંકટ ટળે પછી સોનુને ઉત્તરાખંડ હિલ સ્ટેશન ફરવા માટે આમંત્રણ પણ આપ્યું. આ અગાઉ કેરળમાં ફસાયેલ 177 જેટલી છોકરીઓને પણ સોનુએ ખાસ ફ્લાઇટની વ્યવસ્થા કરી તેમના ઘરે પહોંચાડી હતી.