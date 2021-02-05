તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ખેડૂત આંદોલન:સોનુ સૂદે સો.મીડિયામાં કહ્યું, 'ખોટાને સાચું કહેશો તો ઊંઘ કેવી રીતે આવશે', યુઝર બોલ્યો- 'ભાઈ ખુલીને બોલો, તમને કેવો ડર'

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા

છેલ્લાં કેટલાંક દિવસથી ખેડૂત આંદોલન અંગે દેશ-વિદેશના અનેક સેલેબ્સ સો.મીડિયામાં આ મુદ્દે રિએક્શન આપી રહ્યાં છે. હાલમાં જ સોનુ સૂદે એક સો.મીડિયામાં પોસ્ટ શૅર કરી હતી. આ પોસ્ટને યુઝર્સ ખેડૂત આંદોલન સાથે સાંકળી રહ્યાં છે. સોનુએ પોતાની પોસ્ટમાં કહ્યું હતું, 'ખોટાને સાચું કહેશો તો ઊંઘ કેવી રીતે આવશે?'

સોનુ સૂદની સો.મીડિયા પોસ્ટ
સોનુ સૂદની સો.મીડિયા પોસ્ટ

ભાઈ ખુલીને બોલો, તમને કેવો ડર
સોનુની આ પોસ્ટ પર યુઝર્સ માની રહ્યાં છે કે તેણે ખેડૂત આંદોલન અંગે પોતાનો અભિપ્રાય આપ્યો છે. આ પોસ્ટથી સોનુએ સરકાર તથા તેનું સમર્થન કરનારા બોલિવૂડ સેલેબ્સને આડેહાથ લીદા છે. સોનુની આ પોસ્ટ પર એક યુઝરે કહ્યું હતું, 'ભાઈ ખુલીને બોલો, તમને ડર કેવો?' અન્ય એક યુઝરે કહ્યું હતું, 'ખુલને બોલો સર, ડ્યૂલ ટોન તમારા મોંએ સારો લાગતો નથી, કારણ કે જે સાચું છે તે છે અને ખોટું તો ખોટું જ છે. તમે પણ હંમેશાં આ જ વાત કહી છે.'

યુઝર્સે સોનુ સૂદની પોસ્ટ પર વિવિધ કમેન્ટ્સ કરી હતી
યુઝર્સે સોનુ સૂદની પોસ્ટ પર વિવિધ કમેન્ટ્સ કરી હતી

ઘણાં સેલેબ્સે સરકારનું સમર્થન કર્યું
છેલ્લાં બે મહિનાથી પણ વધુ સમયથી ખેડૂતોએ ત્રણ ખેડૂત કાયદા પરત લેવા અંગે આંદોલન કર્યું છે. થોડાં દિવસ પહેલાં રિહાના, મિયા ખલીફા સહિત ઘણાં ઈન્ટરનેશનલ સેલિબ્રિટીએ ખેડૂત આંદોલનનું સમર્થન કર્યું હતું. ત્યારબાદ ઘણાં સેલેબ્સે સરકારનું સમર્થન કરીને દેશ બહારના લોકો દખલગીરી ના કરે તેવી સલાહ આપી હતી.

ખેડૂત આંદોલન પર ઈન્ટરનેશનલ સેલેબ્સની પ્રતિક્રિયા બાદ અક્ષય કુમાર, સુનીલ શેટ્ટી, અજય દેવગન, કંગના રનૌત સહિતના સેલેબ્સે દેશની એકતા જાળવા રાખવાની તથા ભારત વિરુદ્ધ એજન્ડા ચલાવનાર લોકોથી બચીને રહેવાનું કહ્યું હતું. સોનુ સૂદે હજી સુધી ખેડૂત આંદોલન મુદ્દે ખુલીને કોઈ વાત કરી નથી.

