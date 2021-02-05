તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રહેણાંક બિલ્ડિંગને હોટલ બનાવવાનો આરોપ:સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટમાં ફાઈલ કરેલી યાચિકા એક્ટર સોનુ સૂદે પરત લીધી, હાઇકોર્ટના નિર્ણયને પડકાર્યો હતો

2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

ગેરકાયદેસર નિર્માણ પર BMC દ્વારા તોડફોડની કાર્યવાહીની નોટિસ મળ્યા બાદ સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટને સહારે જનારા એક્ટર સોનુ સૂદે તેની યાચિકા પરત ખેંચી લીધી છે. સોનુ તેણે BMCને આપેલા MOU પરના નિર્ણયની રાહ જોશે. તેના વકીલ મુકુલ રોહતગીએ કોર્ટને જણાવ્યું, સોનુએ BMC સામે પોતાનો પક્ષ વિસ્તારપૂર્વક રાખ્યો છે. તેના નિર્ણયની રાહ જોશે.

બોમ્બે હાઇકોર્ટે થોડા દિવસ પહેલાં એક્ટર સોનુ સૂદની તે યાચિકા નકારી દીધી જેમાં તેણે BMCની તોડફોડની નોટિસ નકારવાની માગ કરી હતી. BMCનો આરોપ છે કે સોનુએ એક રહેણાંક બિલ્ડિંગમાં બે વખત ગેરકાયદેસર બાંધકામ કરીને તેને હોટલમાં બદલી. સોનુ હાઇકોર્ટના આ નિર્ણય વિરુદ્ધ સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટ પહોંચ્યો હતો. આ પહેલાં ગયા મહિને સોનુની યાચિકા સિટી સિવિલ કોર્ટે નકારી દીધી હતી.

બોમ્બે હાઇકોર્ટના જજ પૃથ્વીરાજ ચૌહાણની સિંગલ બેન્ચે સોનુની યાચિકાને મહારાષ્ટ્ર રિજનલ ટાઉન પ્લાનિંગ એક્ટની કલમ 53 હેઠળ ખોટી ગણાવી હતી. આ કેસની સુનાવણીમાં BMCએ સોનુને રીઢો ગુનેગાર પણ કહ્યો હતો. નોટિસ ગયા વર્ષે ઓક્ટોબરમાં મોકલવામાં આવી હતી. BMCએ સોનુ વિરુદ્ધ જુહુ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ફરિયાદ પણ ફાઈલ કરાવી છે.

આ જુહુ સ્થિત 6 માળની શક્તિ સાગર બિલ્ડિંગ છે. સોનુ સૂદ પર આરોપ છે કે તેણે આ રહેણાંક બિલ્ડિંગને કાયદેસર મંજૂરી વગર હોટલમાં ફેરવી નાખી છે.
સોનુનો દાવો- ગેરકાયદેસર નિર્માણ નથી કર્યું
આ પહેલાં હાઇકોર્ટમાં સુનાવણી દરમ્યાન સોનુના વકીલ અમોધ સિંહે દાવો કર્યો હતો કે શક્તિ સાગર બિલ્ડિંગમાં આવો કોઈ ફેરફાર કરવામાં આવ્યો નથી, જેમાં BMCની મંજૂરી લેવી જરૂરી હોય. માત્ર એ જ ફેરફાર કર્યા જેની MRTP એક્ટ હેઠળ મંજૂરી છે.

