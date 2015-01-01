તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

નિવેદન:સોનુ નિગમ દીકરા નિવાનને સિંગર બનાવવા નથી માગતો, કહ્યું- મારો દીકરો ભારતમાં તો સિંગિંગ નહીં જ કરે

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

સિંગર સોનુ નિગમે પોતાના દીકરાના કામ અંગે એક મોટું નિવેદન આપ્યું છે. સિંગરે કહ્યું હતું કે તેનો દીકરો નિવાન તેની જેમ સિંગર બનશે નહીં. જો તે સિંગર બન્યો તો પણ તે ભારતમાં તો બિલકુલ ગાશે નહીં. સોનુ નિગમનોદીકરો UAEમાં છે અને ગેમિંગમાં કામ કરે છે. આટલું જ નહીં તે UAEના ટોપ ગેમર્સમાંથી એક છે.

નિવાનનો રસ ગેમિંગમાં છે
47 વર્ષીય સોનુએ ટાઈમ્સ નાઉને આપેલા ઈન્ટરવ્યૂમાં આ વાતનો ઘટસ્ફોટ કર્યો હતો. તેણે કહ્યું હતું, 'સાચું કહું તો હું તેને સિંગર બનાવવા માગતો નથી. હવે તે ભારતમાં રહેવાનો નથી. તે દુબઈમાં રહેવાનો છે. હું તેને પહેલેથી જ ભારત બહાર લઈ ગયો છું. તે મૂળ તો સિંગર જ છે પરંતુ તેને જીવનમાં અન્ય બાબતોમાં પણ રસ છે. હવે તે UAEના ટોપ મોસ્ટ ગેમર્સમાંથી એક છે.'

સોનુએ આગળ કહ્યું હતું કે તેનામાં અનેક ક્વોલિટી છે. તે દીકરાને કહેવા નથી માગતો કે તેણે શું કરવું જોઈએ. બસ તે જોશે કે દીકરો આગળ શું કરવા માગે છે.

'આઈ ફોર ઈન્ડિયા'માં નિવાને ગીત ગાયું હતું
નિવાન ઘણીવાર સોનુ નિગમ સાથે સ્ટેજ પર જોવા મળ્યો છે. આ સાથે જ તે રેકોર્ડિંગ સ્ટૂડિયોમાં પણ પિતા સાથે જતો હતો. હાલમાં જ લૉકડાઉનમાં નિવાન તથા સોનુ નિગમે ઓનલાઈન કોન્સર્ટમાં પણ સિંગિંગ કર્યું હતું. સોનુ નિગમ હાલમાં પોતાના નવા ગીત 'ઈશ્વર કા વો સચ્ચા બંદા'ની રિલીઝમાં વ્યસ્ત છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ200 વર્ષથી અવિરત ચાલતું વીરપુરનું જલારામ મંદિરનું અન્નક્ષેત્ર 239 દિવસના લોકડાઉન બાદ ફરીથી ચાલુ, ડોમમાં સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સિંગ સાથે જમવાની વ્યવસ્થા - વીરપુર - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે પારિવારિક તથા સામાજિક બધા કાર્યો યોજનાબદ્ધ તથા અનુશાસિત રીતે પૂર્ણ થશે. લોકો સાથે ઓળખાણ વધશે, જે તમારા માટે ફાયદાકારક સાબિત થશે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક યાત્રા પમ સંપન્ન થઇ શકે છે. નેગેટિવઃ- પરંત...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો