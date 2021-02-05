તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વેડિંગ પાર્ટી:ભાઈના લગ્નમાં શ્રદ્ધા કપૂર પ્રેમી સાથે આવી, કોર્ટ વેડિંગ બાદ યોજાયેલી પાર્ટીમાં બોલિવૂડ સેલેબ્સ આવ્યા

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
લગ્ન બાદ પ્રિયાંક-શાઝા, શ્રદ્ધા કપૂર ભાઈ સિદ્ધાંત તથા પ્રેમી રોહન સાથે - Divya Bhaskar
લગ્ન બાદ પ્રિયાંક-શાઝા, શ્રદ્ધા કપૂર ભાઈ સિદ્ધાંત તથા પ્રેમી રોહન સાથે

પદ્મિની કોલ્હાપુરેના દીકરા પ્રિયાંક શર્મા તથા પ્રોડ્યૂસર કરીમ મોરાનીની દીકરી શાઝાએ ચાર ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ કોર્ટ વેડિંગ કર્યાં હતાં. ત્યારબાદ વેડિંગ પાર્ટી યોજવામાં આવી હતી. આ પાર્ટીમાં બોલિવૂડના જાણીતા સેલેબ્સ હાજર રહ્યાં હતાં. પ્રિયાંકની કઝિન બહેન શ્રદ્ધા કપૂર પ્રેમી રોહન શ્રેષ્ઠા સાથે આવી હતી.

શ્રદ્ધા કપૂર પ્રેમી સાથે આવી
શ્રદ્ધા કપૂરના સંબંધો છેલ્લાં ઘણાં સમયથી રોહન શ્રેષ્ઠા સાથે છે. ફેમિલી ફંક્શનમાં આ રીતે રોહન તથા શ્રદ્ધા પહેલી જ વાર સાથે જોવા મળ્યાં છે. આમ તો બંને જણાં ડિનર ડેટ પર અવારનવાર સ્પોટ થતાં હોય છે. રોહન શ્રેષ્ઠા જાણીતો ફોટોગ્રાફર છે. ગયા મહિને 24 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ વરુણ ધવનના લગ્ન થયા ત્યારે ચર્ચા હતી કે શ્રદ્ધા કપૂર પણ ટૂંક સમયમાં લગ્ન કરી લેશે. તે સમયે શક્તિ કપૂરે પોતાની દીકરીના લગ્નના સમાચારને અફવા ગણાવ્યા હતા.

માર્ચમાં પ્રિયાંક-શાઝા ક્રિશ્ચિયન વેડિંગ કરશે
ગયા વર્ષે ડિસેમ્બરમાં પ્રિયાંક તથા શાઝાએ સગાઈ કરી હતી. આવતા મહિને ફર્સ્ટ વીકમાં બંને માલદીવમાં ક્રિશ્ચિયન વેડિંગ કરશે.

નાનપણથી સાથે
સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, શાઝા તથા પ્રિયાંક શર્મા નાનપણથી એકબીજાને ઓળખે છે. બંને એક જ સ્કૂલમાં જતા હતા. આટલું જ નહીં વધુ અભ્યાસ અર્થે બંને ન્યૂયોર્ક પણ સાથે ગયા હતા. તેઓ છેલ્લાં 16 વર્ષથી રિલેશનશિપમાં છે.

પ્રિયાંક એક્ટર તો શાઝા આસિસ્ટન્ટ ડિરેક્ટર
પ્રિયાંકે ફિલ્મમાં આવતા પહેલાં નાદિરા બબ્બરના ગ્રુપ, નીરજ કાબી તથા સલીમ આરિફની સાથે થિયેટર કર્યું છે. 'સબ કુશલ મંગલ હૈ'માં ભોજપુરી સ્ટાર તથા સાંસદ રવિ કિશનની દીકરી રીવા સાથે પ્રિયાંકે બોલિવૂડ ડેબ્યૂ કર્યું હતું. આસિસ્ટન્ટ ડિરેક્ટર તરીકે શાઝાએ 'ઓલવેઝ કભી કભી' તથા 'હેપી ન્યૂ યર'માં કામ કર્યું હતું.

પ્રિયાંક-શાઝાના લગ્નની તસવરો...

માતા પદ્મિની તથા માસી શિવાની સાથે પ્રિયાંક
વેડિંગ પાર્ટીમાં ડાન્સ કરતાં પદ્મિની તથા શિવાની
માતા સાથે પ્રિયાંક શર્મા
અનિલ કપૂર પત્ની સુનિતા કપૂર સાથે
કોર્ટ વેડિંગ દરમિયાન શાઝા તથા પ્રિયાંક
વેડિંગ પાર્ટીમાં ડાન્સ કરતો પ્રિયાંક
ઝાયેદ ખાન, ભાગ્યશ્રી પતિ હિમાલાય સાથે
બોલિવૂડ ડિરેક્ટર રૂમી જાફરી, પત્નીની સાથે હરમિત સિંહ (મીત બ્રધર્સ)
શ્રદ્ધા કપૂર ભાઈ સિદ્ધાંત તથા પ્રેમી રોહન સાથે
શક્તિ કપૂર, સની દેઓલ (જમણી બાજુ)
પૂનમ ધિલ્લોન, જૂહી ચાવલા (જમણી બાજુ)
બોલિવૂડ ડિરેક્ટર રાજકુમાર સંતોષી પરિવાર સાથે
તેજસ્વી કોલ્હાપુરે પતિ પંકજ તથા દીકરી વેદિકા સાથે, નિખિલ દ્વિવેદી પત્ની ગૌરી સાથે
વ્હાઈટ આઉટફિટમાં શ્રદ્ધા કપૂર ઘણી જ સુંદર લાગતી હતી
પ્રિયાંક શર્મા પરિવાર સાથે
