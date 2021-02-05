તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિવાદ:વિક્રમ ભટ્ટની વેબ સિરીઝ 'અનામિકા'ના સેટ પર ગુંડાઓ આવ્યા, સની લિયોની શૂટિંગ કરતી હતી

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
સની લિયોની હાલમાં વિક્રમ ભટ્ટની વેબ સિરીઝ 'અનામિકા'ના શૂટિંગમાં વ્યસ્ત છે. હાલમાં જ સિરીઝના સેટ પર મોટો વિવાદ થયો હતો. સેટ પર ગુંડાઓ આવ્યા હતાં અને તેમણે વિક્રમ ભટ્ટ પાસે 38 લાખ રૂપિયાની માગણી કરી હતી. ગુંડાઓએ જાણીતા એક્શન ડિરેક્ટર-સ્ટંટ કો-ઓર્ડિનેટર અબ્બાસ અલી મોઘલના બાકી પૈસાની માગણી હતી. આ પૈસા વિક્રમ ભટ્ટે છેલ્લાં કેટલાંય સમયથી ચૂકવ્યા નહોતાં. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે અબ્બાસે 'રાઝ', 'મર્ડર', 'ધોનીઃ ધ અનટોલ્ડ સ્ટોરી' જેવી ફિલ્મમાં એક્શન ડિરેક્ટર તરીકે કામ કર્યું છે.

વિક્રમ ભટ્ટ ડરી ગયો
ઈ ટાઈમ્સ સાથેની વાતચીતમાં વિક્રમ ભટ્ટે કહ્યું હતું, 'ફાઈટર્સ એસોસિયેશનના કેટલાંક લોકો 38 લાખ રૂપિયાની માગણી સાથે સેટ પર ધસી આવ્યા હતા. આ લોકોએ અબ્બાસના બાકી નીકળતા 38 લાખ રૂપિયાની માગણી કરી હતી. અચાનક જ આ લોકો આવી જતાં મને પહેલાં તો ખ્યાલ જ ના આવ્યો કે મારે શું કરવું જોઈએ, પરંતુ મારી પ્રાથમિકતા સની લિયોની સલામત રહે તે હતી. મેં તરત જ સનીને વેનિટી વેનમાં મોકલી દીધી હતી. ત્યારબાદ અબ્બાસને હું જે ચેક આપવાનો હતો, તેના સ્ક્રીનશોટ્સ મોકલવા માટે મને મજબૂર કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. ત્યારબાદ કોઈ મુર્તાઝા નામની વ્યક્તિ સેટ પરથી આ ચેક લઈને ગઈ હતી. જોકે, આ બધામાં સાંજ પડી ગઈ અને મારે જે સીન શૂટ કરવાના હતા, તે થઈ શક્યા નહીં.'

ટ્રેનર સાથે સિરીઝના સેટ પર સની લિયોની
અબ્બાસે ઈટાઈમ્સને કહ્યું હતું, 'હવે હું શું બોલું? ફાઈટ્સ એસોસિયેશન આમાં સામેલ છે અને આશા છે કે તેઓ આનો ઉકેલ લાવશે.' વિક્રમ ભટ્ટ અબ્બાસની આ વાત સાંભળીને ભડકી ગયો હતો. તેણે કહ્યું હતું, 'તે શેના વિશે વાત કરે છે? શેનો ઉકેલ લાવવાનો છે? જો મેં અબ્બાસના બે ફોન રિસીવ ના કર્યા તો તે અન્ય કોઈ રીતે મારો સંપર્ક કરી શક્યો હતો. તેણે મારી પાસેથી 38 લાખ રૂપિયા લેવાના નથી. અમારી વચ્ચે કોઈ કોન્ટ્રાક્ટ કે એગ્રીમેન્ટ થયો નથી. તેણે તો મને ઈનવોઈસ પણ આપ્યું નથી.'

વિક્રમે ચેક આપ્યા પરંતુ સ્ટોપ પેમેન્ટ કરાવ્યું
વિક્રમે કહ્યું હતું, 'તેણે પોસ્ટ ડેટેડ ચેક આપ્યા હતા, પરંતુ વકીલ રિઝવાન સિદ્દીકીની સલાહ બાદ અબ્બાસને લીગલ નોટિસ આપી છે અને બેંકને સ્ટોપ પેમેન્ટની સૂચના આપી છે. હું આ મેટરને હાઈકોર્ટમાં લઈ જઈશ.'

સૂત્રોના મતે, એક સમયે વિક્રમ તથા અબ્બાસ વચ્ચે સારા સંબંધો હતા. તેમની વચ્ચે કોઈ ગેરસમજણ થઈ છે. અબ્બાસના દીકરાને ડિરેક્ટર તરીકે વિક્રમ પોતાના વેન્ચરમાં તક પણ આપવાનો હતો.

વિક્રમે કહ્યું હતું, 'મને નથી લાગતું કે કોઈ બિગ સ્ટાર કે પ્રોડ્યૂસર હવે અબ્બાસ સાથે કામ કરવા તૈયાર થાય. તે ઘણો જ ગમાર છે અને ગાળો ભાંડે છે. તેનો ગુસ્સો પણ બહુ જ છે.'

