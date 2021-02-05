તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બેંગલુરુમાં રવિવાર, 7 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ એક ઑડી ચાલક ઓટોરિક્ષા તથા બે બાઈકને ટક્કર મારીને ભાગી ગયો હતો. પોલીસે હવે આ કાર ચાલકની ઓળખ કરી લીધી છે. રિપોર્ટમાં પોલીસ સૂત્રોના હવાલેથી કહેવામાં આવ્યું છે કે આ કાર શિલ્પા શેટ્ટીના પતિ રાજ કુંદ્રાના નામ પર રજિસ્ટર્ડ છે. જોકે, રાજે બે મહિના પહેલાં જ આ કાર વેચી દીધી છે.

પોલીસે કહ્યું હતું, 'અમને મુંબઈના RTO અધિકારીઓ પાસેથી માહિતી મળે કે કારના માલિક શિલ્પા શેટ્ટીના પતિ રાજ કુંદ્રા છે. રાજ કુંદ્રાના મેનેજરે કહ્યું હતું કે તેમણે બે મહિના પહેલાં જ આ કાર બેંગલુરુના એક કાર ડીલરને વેચી દીધી હતી. વાહનના પેપર્સ હજી પણ રાજ કુંદ્રાના નામે છે, જે હજી સુધી ટ્રાન્સફર કરવામાં આવ્યા નથી.'

ઑડીને પણ ખાસ્સું એવું નુકસાન થયું હતું
કાર ડીલરે પોતાની ભૂલ સ્વીકારી
27 વર્ષીય મોહમ્મદ સાહેબ કાર ડીલર છે. જે BMT લેઆઉટ 2 સ્ટેજમાં રહે છે. આ સાથે જ એ માહિતી પણ મળી હતી કે અકસ્માત સમયે મોહમ્મદ જ કાર ચલાવતો હતો. પોલીસે જ્યારે તેની સાથે વાતચીત કરી તો તેણે કહ્યું હતું, 'હું ઘણો જ ડરી ગયો હતો. આથી ઘટનાસ્થળે રોકાયો નહીં. અકસ્માતમાં વાહનોને જે નુકસાન થયું તેનું વળતર આપવા હું તૈયાર છું.'

રવિવાર બપોરે 2.45 વાગે ઘટના ઘટી
7 ફેબ્રુઆરી, રવિવારે બપોરે 2.45 આ ઘટના બની હતી. MH-02-BP-0010 નંબરની ઑડી R8એ સેન્ટ માર્ક્સ રોડની નજીક આવેલી હોટલની પાસે એક રિક્ષા તથા બે બાઈકને ટક્કર મારી હતી. લોકો કંઈ સમજે તે પહેલાં જ કાર ગાયબ થઈ ગઈ હતી. ઓટો ડ્રાઈવર તથા બાઈક સવારને સામાન્ય ઈજા થઈ હતી, પરંતુ વાહનોને નુકસાન પહોંચ્યું હતું. આ કેસમાં કબ્બન પાર્ક ટ્રાફિક પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં હિટ એન્ડ રન કેસ નોંધવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

