તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

જૂનો વીડિયો વાઈરલ:શાહરુખ ખાને ખેડૂતોને અસલી હીરો ગણાવ્યા હતા, સો.મીડિયામાં યુઝર્સે પૂછ્યું- હવે કેમ ચૂપ છો?

મુંબઈ23 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

ખેડૂત આંદોલનની વચ્ચે સો.મીડિયામાં શાહરુખ ખાનનો એક જૂનો વીડિયો વાઈરલ થયો છે, જેમાં એક્ટરે ખેડૂતોને અસલી હીરો કહ્યાં હતાં. હવે સો.મીડિયા યુઝર્સ શાહરુખને સવાલ કરી રહ્યાં છે કે હવે તે કેમ ખેડૂત આંદોલનના મુદ્દે કંઈ બોલતો નથી. કૃષિ બિલ વિરુદ્ધ ખેડૂતો જ્યારે આંદોલન કરી રહ્યાં છે તો તે કેમ ચૂપ છે.

શાહરુખનો વાઈરલ વીડિયો
આ જૂના વીડિયોમાં શાહરુખ ખાન ખેડૂતોને સંબોધિત કરીને કહે છે, 'આપણાં જે ખેડૂત ભાઈ-બહેન છે, જે તમે છો, મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં તે અસલી હીરો છે. તમે બહુ જ મહેનત કરો છો. હું દિલ્હી તથા મુંબઈનો છું. મને કદાચ ગામ અંગે એટલું જ્ઞાન નથી, પરંતુ હું સમજી શકું છું કે તમે લોકો બહુ જ મહેનત કરો છો. ભર તડકામાં વાવણી કરો છો. ત્યારબાદ સિંચાઈ અને લણણી કરો છો.'

વીડિયોમાં શાહરુખ કહે છે, 'આ બધું હોવા છતાંય ક્યારેક ભગવાન, અલ્લાહ અને કુદરત આપણો સાથ આપતી નથી અને વરસાદ, પાણીના પ્રશ્નો નડે છે. તમે હીરો એટલા માટે છો, કે તમે જે વસ્તુઓ પર નિર્ભર છો. જેના કારણે તમારી રોજી રોટી ચાલે છે. જે વસ્તુને કારણે અમારું પાલન પોષણ થાય છે. તે વસ્તુઓ પર તમે નિર્ભર છો. ક્યારેક ક્યારેક તમને એ જ વસ્તુ મળતી નથી. તમે આજે આ સાબિત કર્યું કે તેને પણ એટલે કે પાણીને પણ તમે જાતે જ ઉપજાવી લેશો તો અસલી હીરો તો તમે જ છો.'

શાહરુખ ખાનનો આ વીડિયો છ ઓગસ્ટ, 2017નો છે. એક ઈવેન્ટમાં શાહરુખ ખાને ખેડૂતો અંગે આ વાત કરી હતી. આ પહેલાં શાહુરખે 2015માં 'આપ' પાર્ટીની રેલી દરમિયાન 2 ખેડૂતોએ આત્મહત્યા કરી ત્યારે પણ પ્રતિક્રિયા આપી હતી.

શાહરુખ ખાને સો.મીડિયામાં આ પોસ્ટ કરી હતી
શાહરુખ ખાને સો.મીડિયામાં આ પોસ્ટ કરી હતી

ખેડૂત આંદોલન પર અનેક બોલિવૂડ સેલેબ્સે સરકારનું સમર્થન કર્યું
છેલ્લાં બે મહિનાથી પણ વધુ સમયથી ખેડૂતોએ ત્રણ ખેડૂત કાયદા પરત લેવા અંગે આંદોલન કર્યું છે. થોડાં દિવસ પહેલાં રિહાના, મિયા ખલીફા સહિત ઘણાં ઈન્ટરનેશનલ સેલિબ્રિટીએ ખેડૂત આંદોલનનું સમર્થન કર્યું હતું. ત્યારબાદ ઘણાં સેલેબ્સે સરકારનું સમર્થન કરીને દેશ બહારના લોકો દખલગીરી ના કરે તેવી સલાહ આપી હતી.

ખેડૂત આંદોલન પર ઈન્ટરનેશનલ સેલેબ્સની પ્રતિક્રિયા બાદ અક્ષય કુમાર, સુનીલ શેટ્ટી, અજય દેવગન, કંગના રનૌત સહિતના સેલેબ્સે દેશની એકતા જાળવા રાખવાની તથા ભારત વિરુદ્ધ એજન્ડા ચલાવનાર લોકોથી બચીને રહેવાનું કહ્યું હતું. સોનુ સૂદે હજી સુધી ખેડૂત આંદોલન મુદ્દે ખુલીને કોઈ વાત કરી નથી.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ263-3 (89.3)
VS
ભારતભારત
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓરાજકોટમાં રેશ્મા પટેલ અને ઉદય કાનગડ વચ્ચે ફોર્મ ભરવા સમયે ઉગ્ર બોલાચાલી, પોલીસે રેશ્માની ટીંગાટોળી કરી, રેશ્માએ કહ્યું- ભાજપની ગુંડાગીરી નહીં ચલાવી લેવાય - રાજકોટ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો