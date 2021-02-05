તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ચાહકોનો આભાર:ખોટાં એફિડેવિટ કેસમાં રાજસ્થાન સરકારની અપીલ રદ થયા બાદ સલમાને ચાહકોને કહ્યું, પ્રેમ તથા સપોર્ટ માટે આભાર

મુંબઈ21 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

18 વર્ષ પહેલાં કોર્ટમાં ખોટું એફિડેવિટ રજૂ કરવાના કેસમાં સલમાન ખાનને જોધપુરની જિલ્લા કોર્ટમાંથી રાહત મળી છે. રાજ્ય સરકારની અરજીને કોર્ટે ગુરુવાર, 11 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ રદ કરી નાખી હતી. ચુકાદા દરમિયાન સલમાન કોર્ટમાં વર્ચ્યુઅલી હાજર રહ્યો હતો. ચુકાદો આવ્યા બાદ સલમાને ચાહકોનો આભાર માન્યો છે.

ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે જો સલમાન ખાન આ કેસમાં દોષિત જાહેર થાત તો તેની પર બંધારણની કલમ 193 હેઠળ કેસ દાખલ થાત અને સાત વર્ષ સુધીની સજા થઈ શકે તેમ હતી.

સલમાને કહ્યું, પોતાનું ધ્યાન રાખો
ચુકાદા બાદ સલમાન ખાનના ચાહકોએ પોતાની ખુશી વ્યક્ત કરતાં #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan હેશટૅગ સો.મીડિયામાં ટ્રેન્ડ કરાવ્યું હતું. ત્યારબાદ સલમાને કહ્યું હતું, 'મારા તમામ ચાહકોનો આભાર. તમારા પ્રેમ, સપોર્ટ તથા ચિંતા માટે આભાર. તમારું ને પરિવારનું ધ્યાન રાખો. ગૉડ બ્લેસ યુ. તમને બહુ બધો પ્રેમ.'

ચુકાદા બાદ સલમાનની બહેન જોધપુર આવી હતી
કોર્ટનો ચુકાદો આવ્યા બાદ સલમાનની બહેન અલવીરા જોધપુર આવી હતી. એરપોર્ટ પર તેણે કોઈની પણ સાથે વાત કરી નહોતી. તે સલમાનના વકીલ હસ્તીમલને મળવા ગઈ હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ1995થી ભાજપના ગઢ ગણાતા ઘાટલોડિયામાં લોકો ગંદકી અને ગાબડાંથી પરેશાન, સ્થાનિકે કહ્યું-પરિવર્તન જરૂરી, પાર્કિંગની વ્યવસ્થાનો અભાવ - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો