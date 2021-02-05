તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બોલિવૂડના સૌથી એરોગન્ટ સ્ટાર્સ:રૂબીનાને અહંકારીનું ટૅગ મળ્યું, સલમાન-કંગના-ઐશ્વર્યા સહિતના સ્ટાર્સને ઉદ્ધત વર્તન કરવા પર આવું જ નામ મળ્યું હતું

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
  • રૂબીના એરપોર્ટ પર ફોટોગ્રાફર્સના જવાબ આપ્યા વગર જતી રહી હતી

'બિગ બોસ 14'ની વિનર રૂબીના હાલમાં જ મુંબઈ એરપોર્ટ પર જોવા મળી હતી. એરપોર્ટ પર જ્યારે ફોટોગ્રાફર્સે રૂબીના સાથે વાત કરવાની ઈચ્છા વ્યક્ત કરી તો તેણે તમામની અવગણના કરી નાખી હતી. કેટલાંક ફોટોગ્રાફર્સે જ્યારે પૂછ્યું કે તે નારાજ છે તો તે જવાબ આપ્યા વગર જતી રહી હતી. રૂબીનાનો આ વીડિયો સો.મીડિયામાં વાઈરલ થયો હતો અને તેનું ખરાબ વર્તન જોઈને યુઝર્સે તેને એરોગન્ટનું ટૅગ આપ્યું છે. રૂબીના પહેલાં ઘણાં બોલિવૂડ સેલેબ્સે ખરાબ વર્તન કર્યું હોય તેવી વાત કેમેરામાં ક્લિક થયું છે. આ જ કારણે તેમને પણ આ જ ટૅગ આપવામાં આવ્યું છે.

કંગના રનૌત

સો.મીડિયામાં એક્ટિવ રહેતી કંગના રનૌત અનેકવાર લોકો સાથે ખરાબ વર્તન કરતી જોવા મળે છે. એકવાર તો એક્ટ્રેસે પોતાના નખરાથી તમામ ફ્લાઈટ અટેન્ડર્સને હેરાન કરી નાખ્યા હતા. એક્ટ્રેસ સતત ભોજન માટે એર હોસ્ટેસને હેરાન કરતી હતી. કંગના હંમેશાં પોતાની આસિસ્ટન્ટ સાથે ફ્લાઈટમાં મુસાફરી કરે છે. જોકે, કંગના પોતે બિઝનેસ ક્લાસમાં હોય છે અને તેની આસિસ્ટન્ટને ઇકોનોમી ક્લાસમાં સફર કરાવે છે. કંગના સેટ પર ઘણીવાર સ્ટાફ સાથે ખરાબ વર્તન કરતી જોવા મળે છે. એવી પણ ચર્ચા છે કે એક્ટ્રેસ ડિરેક્ટર તથા એડિટરના કામમાં પણ દખલગીરી કરતી હોય છે.

મલ્લિકા શેરાવત

ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીમાં સૌથી વધુ નખરા કરતી એક્ટ્રેસમાંથી એક મલ્લિકા અંગે એવું કહેવાય છે કે તે દરેક શોટ પછી જાતે નક્કી કરે છે કે તેનો શોટ ઓકે છે કે નહીં. આને કારણે તમામ ક્રૂ મેમ્બર્સ તથા ડિરેક્ટરને ઘણી મુશ્કેલી પડે છે. ન્યૂઝ પેપર મિડ ડેના અહેવાલ પ્રમાણે મલ્લિકાએ 'બિન બુલાઈ બારાત'ના આઇટમ સોંગમાં ગુલશન ગ્રોવર, રાજપાલ યાદવ, ઓમપુરી તથા જ્હોની લીવર સાથે ડાન્સ કરવાની ના પાડી દીધી હતી.

સલમાન ખાન

બોલિવૂડના ભાઈજાન સલમન ખાનના શોર્ટ ટેમ્પરની વાત દરેકને ખબર છે. અનેકવાર એક્ટર જાહેરમાં મીડિયા સાથે ઉદ્ધત વર્તન કરી ચૂક્યો છે. એકવાર સલમાને પોતાના ચાહકને ધક્કો મારી દીધો હતો. આટલું જ નહીં સલમાને તે ચાહકનો ફોન ફેંકી દીધો હતો. સલમાનની આ તમામ હરકતો કેમેરામાં ક્લિક થઈ ચૂકી છે.

પ્રિયંકા ચોપરા

પ્રિયંકા ચોપરા ફ્લાઈટમાં પોતાના કો-પેસેન્જર સાથે ખરાબ વર્તનને કારણે ચર્ચામાં આવી હતી. આ પેસેન્જર ડૉક્ટર હતો. ફ્લાઈટ ટેક ઓફના સમયે પ્રિયંકા સતત ફોન પર વાત કરતી હતી. જ્યારે ડૉક્ટરે પ્રિયંકાને ફોન બંધ કરવાનું કહ્યું તો એક્ટ્રેસે અભદ્ર ભાષામાં વાત કરી હતી. દુબઈ ફ્લાઈટમાં બેઠેલા તમામ પેસેન્જરની હાજરીમાં આ બનાવ બન્યો હતો. એક્ટ્રેસ પછી ડૉક્ટરને અટેન્શન સીકર ગણાવ્યો હતો.

કરીના કપૂર

કરીના કપૂર હંમેશાં સેટ પર નાટકો કરવા માટે ચર્ચામાં છે. 'હીરોઈન'ના ડિરેક્ટર મધુર ભંડારકર સમક્ષ કરીનાએ શરત રાખી હતી કે તે માત્ર એ લિસ્ટર એક્ટર સાથે કામ કરશે. આ જ કારણે મધુરે ફિલ્મમાંથી ઈમરાન હાશ્મીને હાકી કાઢ્યો હતો. આટલું જ નહીં કરીનાએ ફિલ્મમાં લવ મેકિંગ સીન કરવાની ના પાડી દીધી હતી.

ઐશ્વર્યા રાય

થોડાં વર્ષ પહેલાં ઐશ્વર્યા રાય પોતાની દીકરી આરાધ્યા સાથે NGOમાં ગઈ હતી. અહીંયા એક બાળકી આરાધ્યાની સામે ઊભી રહી ગઈ હતી અને એશે તેને ધક્કો મારીને સાઈડમાં કરી દીધી હતી. એશની આ હરકત કેમેરામાં ક્લિક થઈ હતી અને વીડિયો ઘણો જ વાઇરલ થયો હતો. આટલું જ નહીં ફ્લાઈટમાં ઐશ્વર્યા રાય ભોજનનું પ્રેઝેન્ટેસન બારીકાઈથી જુએ છે અને તેના માટે તે એર હોસ્ટેસને ફ્લાઈટના મેન્યૂની દરેક વસ્તુ મગાવે છે અને જે ડિશ સારી લાગે તે ઓર્ડર કરે છે.

કેટરીના કૈફ​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​ફિલ્મમાં ક્યૂટ લાગતી કેટરીના કૈફ પણ નાટકબાજ છે. ન્યૂઝ પેપર મિડ ડેના અહેવાલ પ્રમાણે, કેટરીનાએ એરહોસ્ટેસ સાથે ખરાબ વર્તન કર્યું હતું. એક્ટ્રેસે પોતાની સીટ પર બેલ્ટ બાંધ્યા વગર બેઠી હતી. જ્યારે એર હોસ્ટેસે તેને બેલ્ટ બાંધવાનું કહ્યું તો તે નારાજ થઈ ગઈ હતી. ટાઈમ્સ ઓફ ઈન્ડિયાના રિપોર્ટ પ્રમાણે, 'બેંગ બેંગ' ફિલ્મ માટે કેટરીનાએ પોતાનો ફેવરિટ ફોટોગ્રાફર માગ્યો હતો અને અન્ય ફોટોગ્રાફર્સ પાસે તસવીરો ક્લિક કરાવવાની ના પાડી દીધી હતી. આ કારણે પ્રોડક્શન હાઉશને ઘણું જ નુકસાન થયું હતું.

