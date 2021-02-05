તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ગુસ્સો ઓસર્યો:ફોટોગ્રાફર્સે રિયા ચક્રવર્તીને પૂછ્યું, 'કેમ છો તમે?' એક્ટ્રેસે જવાબ આપ્યો- 'ઠીક હો રહી હૂં'

મુંબઈ44 મિનિટ પહેલા
રિયા ચક્રવર્તી શુક્રવાર, પાંચ ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ મુંબઈના ખાર વિસ્તારમાં આવેલા જીમની બહાર જોવા મળી હતી. રિયા એકલી જ હતી. આ વખતે રિયાએ ફોટોગ્રાફર્સ સાથે ઘણી જ શાંતિથી વાત કરી હતી. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે ગયા વર્ષે રિયાના બોયફ્રેન્ડ તથા બોલિવૂડ એક્ટર સુશાંત સિંહે રાજપૂતે આત્મહત્યા કરતાં મીડિયામાં રિયાને ટાર્ગેટ કરવામાં આવી હતી. આ વાતથી રિયાને મીડિયા પ્રત્યે ઘણો જ આક્રોશ હતો. જોકે, હવે લાગી રહ્યું છે કે રિયા ધીમે ધીમે નોર્મલ થતી જાય છે અને તેનો ગુસ્સો પણ ઓસરી રહ્યો છે. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે રિયા આ જીમમાં પહેલાં પ્રેમી સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપૂત સાથે આવતી હતી.

ફોટોગ્રાફર્સને શું કહ્યું?
રિયા ચક્રવર્તી જીમમાંથી બહાર નીકળી ત્યારે ત્યાં હાજર રહેલાં ફોટોગ્રાફર્સે એક્ટ્રેસને સવાલ કર્યો હતો કે તે કેવી છે? જવાબમાં રિયાએ કહ્યું હતું, 'ઠીક હો રહી હૂં' (ઠીક થઈ રહી છું)

હાલમાં જ ભાઈ સાથે આ જીમમાં જોવા મળી હતી

થોડાં દિવસ પહેલાં જ રિયા ભાઈ શોવિક સાથે આ જ જીમની બહાર જોવા મળી હતી. સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં વાઈરલ થયેલી તસવીરો તથા વીડિયોમાં જોવા મળ્યું હતું કે રિયા તથા શોવિક જીમમાંથી બહાર આવીને પોતાની કાર તરફ ચાલતા જોવા મળ્યા હતા. શોવિકે ફોટોગ્રાફર્સને જોઈને થમ્બ્સ અપ કર્યો હતો. જ્યારે રિયાએ એવું કહ્યું હતું, 'એક્સક્યૂઝ મી.' રિયા તથા શોવિક બંને જીમ આઉટફિટમાં હતાં. આ સમયે રિયાએ જીમની બહાર ઊભેલા ફોટોગ્રાફર્સની અવગણના કરી હતી.

ગયા વર્ષે રિયા નવું ઘર શોધતી હતી
ગયા વર્ષે રિયા ચક્રવર્તી ભાઈ શોવિક સાથે ઘર શોધતી જોવા મળી હતી. આ પહેલાં તેના પેરેન્ટ્સ ઘર શોધતા જોવા મળ્યા હતા. પૂછપરછ, જેલ અને જામીન પછી આ પહેલી વખત હતું જ્યારે બંને ભાઈ-બહેન એક સાથે જોવા મળ્યા હોય. રિયા તેના ઘરેથી બહાર નીકળતા જોવા મળી. સુશાંત કેસમાં જે રીતે રિયાને ટાર્ગેટ કરવામાં આવી તેનાથી તે ઘણી જ ગુસ્સામાં છે. મીડિયા કવરેજ પર રિયાનો ગુસ્સો હજી પણ શાંત નથી થયો. જ્યારે ફોટોગ્રાફર્સે રિયાને ફોટો લેવા માટે તેના નામથી બોલાવી તો તે ગુસ્સે થઈને કહેતી જોવા મળી હતી કે હવે તેનો પીછો ના કરવામાં આવે.

રિયાને એક અને શોવિકને ત્રણ મહિના પછી જામીન મળ્યા હતા
રિયા અને શોવિકને સુશાંત ડ્રગ્સ કેસમાં અરેસ્ટ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતાં. રિયા એક મહિના સુધી જેલમાં રહી હતી.. ત્યારબાદ બોમ્બે હાઇકોર્ટે તેને જામીન આપ્યા હતા. શોવિકને ત્રણ મહિના પછી બોમ્બે હાઇકોર્ટે જામીન આપ્યા હતા. બંને પાસે એક બોન્ડ સાઈન કરાવવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

'જેલમાં રહ્યા બાદ અંદરથી તૂટી ગઈ છે રિયા'
ફિલ્મમેકર રૂમી જાફરીએ વેબ પોર્ટલ સ્પોટબોયને આપેલા ઈન્ટરવ્યૂમાં કહ્યું હતું, 'જેલમાં રહ્યા બાદ રિયા અંદરથી સાવ તૂટી ગઈ છે. તેના માટે 2020નું વર્ષ ઘણું જ ખરાબ રહ્યું છે. રિયા પૂરી રીતે ભાંગી પડી છે. તે એકદમ શાંત થઈ ગઈ છે. તે બહુ બોલતી નથી.'

