રણવીરની ગિફ્ટ:વેલેન્ટાઈન ડે પહેલાં નિક જોનસને રણવીર સિંહે ગિફ્ટ મોકલી, ફોટો શેર કરી લખ્યું- ખાસ જીજુ માટે

એક કલાક પહેલા
વેલેન્ટાઈન ડે પહેલાં રણવીર સિંહે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર પ્રિયંકા ચોપરાના પતિ નિક માટે ખાસ ગિફ્ટ શેર કરી છે. આ એક ચોકલેટ જાર છે. તેની સાથે કેપ્શનમાં તેણે લખ્યું છે, ખાસ આપણા જીજુ માટે, સ્પેશિયલ કન્સાઇન્મેન્ટ રસ્તામાં છે. આ પહેલાં પણ રણવીરે નિક જોનસના જીમ વીડિયો પર કમેન્ટ કરી લખ્યું હતું, ઓહો જીજુ, ડોલે શોલે.

એડ માટે બનાવ્યો હતો પર્સનલાઈઝ જાર
આ પહેલા રણવીરે ન્યુટેલા ઇન્ડિયા સાથે પેડ પાર્ટનરશિપ મારફતે પોતાનો પર્સનલાઈઝ ચોકલેટ જાર શેર કર્યો હતો. આ દરમ્યાન તેણે નિક જોનસનો ચોકલેટ જાર તૈયાર કરાવ્યો. જેને તેણે વેલેન્ટાઈન વીકમાં શેર કર્યો છે. રણવીરે આ ફોટોમાં નિકને ટેગ કર્યો હતો ત્યારબાદ નિકે પણ તેને શેર કરી લખ્યું લવ ઈટ બ્રો.

પ્રિયંકા જ નહીં નિક સાથે પણ રણવીરની કેમેસ્ટ્રી
પ્રિયંકા અને રણવીરની કેમેસ્ટ્રીને બાજીરાવ મસ્તાનીમાં ઘણી પસંદ કરવામાં આવી હતી. તે ઘણીવાર પ્રિયંકા સાથે સોશિયલ મીડિયા બેંટરમાં પણ સામેલ થાય છે. પણ થોડા સમયથી નિક અને રણવીરની સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર હાજરી દરેકના ધ્યાનમાં આવી રહી છે.

