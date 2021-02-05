તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આફતને અવસરમાં બદલી:કોરોનાકાળમાં રણવીર સિંહે 9 બ્રાન્ડ એન્ડોર્સ કરી, એક બ્રાન્ડ માટે 9થી 12 કરોડ રૂપિયા વસૂલે છે

મુંબઈ11 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

રણવીર સિંહ હાલમાં રોહિત શેટ્ટીની ફિલ્મ 'સર્કસ'ના શૂટિંગમાં વ્યસ્ત છે. કોરોનાને કારણે છેલ્લાં ઘણાં સમયથી શૂટિંગ બંધ હતાં. જોકે, કોરોનાકાળમાં પણ રણવીર સિંહે એક બે નહીં પણ નવ-નવ બ્રાન્ડ્સ એન્ડોર્સ કરી છે. હવે રણવીર સિંહ પાસે ટોટલ 34 બ્રાન્ડ્સ છે.

સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, રણવીરે કોરોનાકાળમાં અનેક મહત્ત્વના સેક્ટર્સમાં સારી ડીલ સાઈન કરી છે, જેમાં ટેલીકોમથી લઈ કન્સ્ટ્રકશન સેક્ટર સુધી, એજ્યુકેશનથી હેલ્થકેર, સેનિટરી વેરથી લઈ ટૂરિઝ્મ તથા ગેમિંગથી લઈ ફેન ઍન્ગેજમૅન્ટ કંપનીઓ સામેલ છે.

નવાઈની વાત એ છે કે જે બ્રાન્ડ્સે રણવીરને રિન્યૂ કરવાનો બાકી હતો, તે તમામે રણવીરને કોવિડ 19ની પહેલાંની કિંમતો પર જ રિન્યૂ કર્યો છે.

રણવીરે કોરોનાકાળમાં આ નવ બ્રાન્ડ્સ એન્ડોર્સ કરી

  1. એસ્ટ્રાલ પાઈપ્સ (કોવિડ દરમિયાન શૂટિંગ પણ કર્યું)
  2. પ્રીમિયમ સેનિટરી વેર (એક્ટરે સાઈન કરી છે, પરંતુ હજી સુધી કંપનીએ ઓફિશિયલ જાહેરાત કરી નથી)
  3. ટૂરિઝમ બ્રાન્ડ
  4. એડ્યુરા
  5. ટ્રૂ ફૅન
  6. જિયો નેટવર્ક (IPL દરમિયાન કેમ્પેન)
  7. ફૅન્ટસી ગેમિંગ પ્લૅટફૉર્મ
  8. કન્સ્ટ્રકશન/TMT બાર બ્રાન્ડ
  9. ટોપ હેલ્થ કેર બ્રાન્ડ

રણવીર સિંહના વર્કફ્રન્ટની વાત કરીએ તો '83' બનીને તૈયાર છે. કોવિડ 19ને કારણે ગયા વર્ષે આ ફિલ્મ થિયેટરમાં રિલીઝ થઈ શકી નહોતી. આ ઉપરાંત રણવીર યશરાજ બેનરની ફિલ્મ 'જયેશભાઈ જોરદાર'માં જોવા મળશે.

હાલમાં જ ન્યૂ યોર્ક સ્થિત ફાઈનાન્સિયલ ફર્મ ડફ એન્ડ ફેલ્પ્સે સેલિબ્રિટી બ્રાન્ડ વેલ્યુએશન સ્ટડી 2020ની યાદી રિલીઝ કરી હતી. ટોપ 10માં વિરાટ કોહલી ટોચ પર છે. ત્યારબાદ અક્ષય કુમાર બીજા સ્થાને છે.

નંબરસેલિબ્રિટીનું નામબ્રાન્ડ વેલ્યુએશન 2019(મિલિયન ડોલરમાં)બ્રાન્ડ વેલ્યુ 2020 (મિલિયન ડોલરમાં)
1વિરાટ કોહલી237.5237.5
2અક્ષય કુમાર104.5118.9
3રણવીર સિંહ93.6102.9
4શાહરુખ ખાન66.151.1
5દીપિકા પાદુકોણ93.550.4
6આલિયા ભટ્ટ45.848
7આયુષ્માન ખુરાના40.348
8સલમાન ખાન55.745
9અમિતાભ બચ્ચન42.544.2
10રીતિક રોશન41.239.4
  • કૉપી લિંક
