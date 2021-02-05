તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સેલેબ લાઈફ:રણધીર કપૂરે દીકરી કરીનાની પ્રેગ્નન્સીની ડ્યૂ ડેટ જણાવી, પરિવાર માટે આ કારણથી તારીખ ખાસ છે

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા

પ્રેગ્નન્ટ કરીના કપૂરને હાલમાં પૂરા દિવસો જઈ રહ્યાં છે. કરીના કપૂર ફેબ્રુઆરીમાં ગમે ત્યારે બીજા બાળકને જન્મ આપી શકે છે. હાલમાં જ કરીનાના પિતા રણધીર કપૂરે કરીનાની ડ્યૂ ડેટ અંગે વાત કરી હતી. આ પહેલાં સૈફ અલી ખાને એમ કહ્યું હતું કે કરીના ફેબ્રુઆરીના શરૂઆતના દિવસોમાં બાળકને જન્મ આપશે.

કઈ છે કરીનાની ડ્યૂ ડેટ?
રણધીર કપૂરે વેબ પોર્ટલ બોલિવૂડ બબલ સાથેની વાતચીતમાં કહ્યું હતું કે કરીના 15મી તારીખે બાળકને જન્મ આપે તેવી શક્યતા છે.

રણધીર કપૂરનો બર્થડે 15 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ
રણધીર કપૂરનો જન્મદિવસ 15 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ છે. આ વર્ષે રણધીર કપૂર પોતાનો 74મો જન્મદિવસ સેલિબ્રેટ કરશે. એટલે કે કરીના પિતાના જન્મદિવસે જ બીજા બાળકને જન્મ આપે તેવી શક્યતા છે. 15મી ફેબ્રુઆરી કપૂર પરિવાર ડબલ સેલિબ્રેશન કરશે.

હાલમાં જ કરીનાના કાકાનું અવસાન થયું
મંગળવાર, 9 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ રણધીર કપૂરના નાના ભાઈ રાજીવ કપૂરનું 58 વર્ષની ઉંમરમાં હાર્ટ અટેકને કારણે અવસાન થયું હતું. ગયા વર્ષે 30 એપ્રિલના રોજ રિશી કપૂરનું નિધન થયું હતું. એક જ વર્ષમાં બે ભાઈના મોતથી રણધીર કપૂર એકદમ ભાંગી પડ્યાં હતાં. ભાઈ રાજીવની અંતિમ વિધિમાં ભત્રીજા રણબીર તથા ભાણિયાઓ આદર-અરમાન જૈને તેમને સતત સંભાળ્યાં હતાં.

ભાઈના નિધનના સમાચાર સાંભળીને રણધીર કપૂર ભાંગી પડ્યા હતા
કાકા અવસાનની વાત સાંભળી કરીના ઘણી જ દુઃખી જોવા મળી હતી
સૈફે પેટરનિટી લીવ લીધી

થોડાં દિવસ પહેલાં જ કરીના પતિ સૈફ સાથે ચેકઅપ માટે ગઈ હતી
એક મેગેઝીનને આપેલા ઇન્ટરવ્યૂમાં સૈફે તેના ચોથા બાળકના જન્મ પર બ્રેક લેવાની વાત શેર કરી. સૈફે જણાવ્યું કે સારાના જન્મ સમયે પણ તેણે કામથી બ્રેક લીધો હતો. સૈફે કહ્યું હતું, 'હું કામમાંથી રજા લઇ શકું છું, આ એક ઘણું સન્માનજનક પદ છે કારણ કે બાકી સમય તો હું 9થી 5 એક્ટરની જેમ જીવું છું. હું એક એક્ટર છું અને મને આ કામ ઘણું પસંદ છે. હું મારા પરિવાર સાથે રહેવાનું, દુનિયા ફરવાનું, વાઈન પીવાનું અને મારા બાળકોને જોવાનું પસંદ કરું છું.'

ઓગસ્ટ મહિનામાં પ્રેગ્નન્સી જાહેર કરી હતી
કરીના અને સૈફ અલી ખાને ઓગસ્ટ 2020માં પોતાના બીજા બાળકના ગુડ ન્યૂઝ આપ્યાં હતાં. આની પહેલાં કરીનાએ 2016માં તૈમુરને જન્મ આપ્યો હતો.

કરીના કપૂર પ્રેગ્નન્સી પીરિયડને ભરપૂર એન્જોય કરી રહી છે
કરીનાએ પ્રેગ્નન્સીના અંતિમ મહિનામાં પણ શૂટિંગ કર્યું છે
કરન જોહરના બાળકોની બર્થડે પાર્ટીમાં કરીના
