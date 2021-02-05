તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પરિવારનો નિર્ણય:રાજીવ કપૂરના ચૌથાની વિધિ થશે નહીં, પરિવારે કહ્યું- કોરોનાને કારણે આ નિર્ણય લીધો

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા

રાજીવ કપૂરના પરિવારે કહ્યું હતું કે કોવિડ 19ને કારણે તેમની ચૌથાની વિધિ કરવામાં આવશે નહીં. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે હાર્ટ અટેકને કારણે 9 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ 58 વર્ષની ઉંમરમાં રાજીવનું અવસાન થયું હતું.

કપૂર પરિવારે સો.મીડિયામાં પોસ્ટ કર્યું
કપૂર પરિવારે સો.મીડિયામાં પોસ્ટ શૅર કરીને કહ્યું હતું, 'કોવિડ 19ને કારણે સ્વર્ગીય રાજીવ કપૂરના ચૌથાની પ્રાર્થનાસભા યોજવામાં આવશે નહીં. તેમની આત્માને શાંતિ મળે. રાજ કપૂર પરિવાર તમારા દુઃખમાં ભાગીદાર છે.'

'તુલસીદાસ જુનિયર'થી બોલિવૂડમાં કમબેક કરવાના હતા
રાજીવ પોતાની કમબેક ફિલ્મ 'તુલસીદાસ જુનિયર'ની રિલીઝ જોઈ શક્યા નહીં. તેમની ફિલ્મ આ વર્ષે રિલીઝ થવાની હતી. 30 વર્ષ બાદ તેઓ બોલિવૂડમાં કમબેક કરવાના હતા. આ ફિલ્મને મૃદુલે લખી અને ડિરેક્ટ કરી હતી. ફિલ્મમાં સંજય દત્ત પણ છે. ફિલ્મ પ્રોડ્યૂસર આશુતોષ ગોવારિકરે કહ્યું હતું કે તેમની ટીમે ફિલ્મના પ્રમોશન માટે હાલમાં જ રાજીવનો સંપર્ક કર્યો હતો.

અંતિમ સંસ્કારમાં અન્ય સ્ટાર્સ પણ આવ્યા
રાજીવ બે ભાઈઓ (રણધીર, રિશી) તથા બે બહેનો (રિતુ નંદા તથા રિમા જૈન)માં સૌથી નાના હતા. મોટી બહેન રિતુ તથા ભાઈ રિશી કપૂરનું ગયા વર્ષે જાન્યુઆરી તથા એપ્રિલમાં નિધન થયું હતું. રાજીવ કપૂરના અંતિમ સંસ્કારમાં કરીના-કરિશ્મા, રણધીર-બબીતા, નીતુ સિંહ, કુનાલ કપૂર, રીમા જૈન પરિવાર સાથે, રણબીર કપૂર, આલિયા ભટ્ટ, ચંકી પાંડે, અનુ મલિક, પ્રેમ ચોપરા, નીલ નીતિન મુકેશ, કુનાલ ગોસ્વામી (મનોજ કુમારનો દીકરો), આશુતોષ ગોવારિકર, સોનાલી બેન્દ્રે, શાહરુખ ખાન, અનિલ અંબાણી જેવા સેલેબ્સ આવ્યા હતા.

